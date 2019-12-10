Standings

PAR Paris Saint-Germain Playing now 5 4 1 0 12 2 10 13
RM Real Madrid CF Playing now 5 2 2 1 11 7 4 8
BRU Club Brugge Playing now 5 0 3 2 3 9 -6 3
GAL Galatasaray AŞ Playing now 5 0 2 3 1 9 -8 2
BAY FC Bayern München Playing now 5 5 0 0 21 4 17 15
TOT Tottenham Hotspur Playing now 5 3 1 1 17 11 6 10
CRV FK Crvena zvezda Playing now 5 1 0 4 3 19 -16 3
OLY Olympiacos FC Playing now 5 0 1 4 7 14 -7 1
MC Manchester City FC Playing now 5 3 2 0 12 3 9 11
SHK FC Shakhtar Donetsk Playing now 5 1 3 1 8 10 -2 6
DZ GNK Dinamo Zagreb Playing now 5 1 2 2 9 9 0 5
ATA Atalanta BC Playing now 5 1 1 3 5 12 -7 4
JUV Juventus Playing now 5 4 1 0 10 4 6 13
ATL Club Atlético de Madrid Playing now 5 2 1 2 6 5 1 7
BL Bayer 04 Leverkusen Playing now 5 2 0 3 5 7 -2 6
LMO FC Lokomotiv Moskva Playing now 5 1 0 4 4 9 -5 3
LIV Liverpool FC Playing now 6 4 1 1 13 8 5 13
NAP SSC Napoli Playing now 6 3 3 0 11 4 7 12
SBG FC Salzburg Playing now 6 2 1 3 16 13 3 7
GNK KRC Genk Playing now 6 0 1 5 5 20 -15 1
BAR FC Barcelona Playing now 6 3 3 0 8 4 4 12
INT FC Internazionale Milano Playing now 6 2 2 2 10 8 2 8
BVB Borussia Dortmund Playing now 6 2 2 2 7 8 -1 8
SLP SK Slavia Praha Playing now 6 0 3 3 4 9 -5 3
LEI RB Leipzig Playing now 6 4 1 1 10 7 3 13
ZEN FC Zenit Playing now 6 2 1 3 7 7 0 7
SLB SL Benfica Playing now 6 2 1 3 8 11 -3 7
OL Olympique Lyonnais Playing now 6 2 1 3 8 8 0 7
VAL Valencia CF Playing now 6 3 2 1 9 7 2 11
CHE Chelsea FC Playing now 6 3 2 1 11 8 3 11
AJX AFC Ajax Playing now 6 3 1 2 12 6 6 10
LIL LOSC Lille Playing now 6 0 1 5 3 14 -11 1
If two or more clubs are level on points, alphabetical order is applied based on full club names until teams have played each other twice, at which point the competition regulations are applied.
