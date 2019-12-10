Standings
|Played P
|Won W
|Draws D
|Lost L
|For
|Against
|Goal difference
|Points Pts
|PAR Paris Saint-Germain
|5
|4
|1
|0
|12
|2
|10
|13
|RM Real Madrid CF
|5
|2
|2
|1
|11
|7
|4
|8
|BRU Club Brugge
|5
|0
|3
|2
|3
|9
|-6
|3
|GAL Galatasaray AŞ
|5
|0
|2
|3
|1
|9
|-8
|2
|Played P
|Won W
|Draws D
|Lost L
|For
|Against
|Goal difference
|Points Pts
|BAY FC Bayern München
|5
|5
|0
|0
|21
|4
|17
|15
|TOT Tottenham Hotspur
|5
|3
|1
|1
|17
|11
|6
|10
|CRV FK Crvena zvezda
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|19
|-16
|3
|OLY Olympiacos FC
|5
|0
|1
|4
|7
|14
|-7
|1
|Played P
|Won W
|Draws D
|Lost L
|For
|Against
|Goal difference
|Points Pts
|MC Manchester City FC
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|3
|9
|11
|SHK FC Shakhtar Donetsk
|5
|1
|3
|1
|8
|10
|-2
|6
|DZ GNK Dinamo Zagreb
|5
|1
|2
|2
|9
|9
|0
|5
|ATA Atalanta BC
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|12
|-7
|4
|Played P
|Won W
|Draws D
|Lost L
|For
|Against
|Goal difference
|Points Pts
|JUV Juventus
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|4
|6
|13
|ATL Club Atlético de Madrid
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|7
|BL Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|LMO FC Lokomotiv Moskva
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|3
|Played P
|Won W
|Draws D
|Lost L
|For
|Against
|Goal difference
|Points Pts
|LIV Liverpool FC
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|8
|5
|13
|NAP SSC Napoli
|6
|3
|3
|0
|11
|4
|7
|12
|SBG FC Salzburg
|6
|2
|1
|3
|16
|13
|3
|7
|GNK KRC Genk
|6
|0
|1
|5
|5
|20
|-15
|1
|Played P
|Won W
|Draws D
|Lost L
|For
|Against
|Goal difference
|Points Pts
|BAR FC Barcelona
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|4
|4
|12
|INT FC Internazionale Milano
|6
|2
|2
|2
|10
|8
|2
|8
|BVB Borussia Dortmund
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|8
|SLP SK Slavia Praha
|6
|0
|3
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|3
|Played P
|Won W
|Draws D
|Lost L
|For
|Against
|Goal difference
|Points Pts
|LEI RB Leipzig
|6
|4
|1
|1
|10
|7
|3
|13
|ZEN FC Zenit
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|7
|0
|7
|SLB SL Benfica
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|7
|OL Olympique Lyonnais
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|8
|0
|7
|Played P
|Won W
|Draws D
|Lost L
|For
|Against
|Goal difference
|Points Pts
|VAL Valencia CF
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|7
|2
|11
|CHE Chelsea FC
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|8
|3
|11
|AJX AFC Ajax
|6
|3
|1
|2
|12
|6
|6
|10
|LIL LOSC Lille
|6
|0
|1
|5
|3
|14
|-11
|1
If two or more clubs are level on points, alphabetical order is applied based on full club names until teams have played each other twice, at which point the competition regulations are applied.