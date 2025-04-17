Djurgården vs Chelsea

Mois\u00E9s Caicedo, Chelsea midfielder: \u0022Winning the Conference [League] would mean a lot to me. It\u2019s a European title, and every player dreams of winning European titles. Everyone at Chelsea is convinced that we can win it, if we work hard enough, and we know that it will be very tough. There are still a couple of steps left to win it, but we\u2019ll give it our all to win that trophy. I\u0027m champing at the bit for the game to get going because it would be my first international title. So, what I want the most is to win it, and dedicate it to God and to my family.\u0022