2024/25 Conference League: Who has qualified for the league phase?

The line-up for the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League is complete.

UEFA.com looks at the 36 teams involved in Friday's league phase draw, which will be held in Monaco from 14:30 CET.

New format explained

2024/25 league phase qualifiers

Cyprus (3): APOEL, Omonoia, Pafos

Austria (2): LASK, SK Rapid

Belgium (2): Cercle Brugge, Gent

Poland (2): Jagiellonia, Legia Warszawa

Slovenia (2): Celje, Olimpija

Switzerland (2): Lugano, St. Gallen

Armenia (1): Noah

Belarus (1): Dinamo-Minsk

Bosnia and Herzegovina (1): Borac

Czechia (1): Mladá Boleslav

Denmark (1): Copenhagen

England (1): Chelsea

Finland (1): Helsinki

Germany (1): Heidenheim

Greece (1): Panathinaikos

Iceland (1): Víkingur

Italy (1): Fiorentina

Kazakhstan (1): Astana

Moldova (1): Petrocub

Northern Ireland (1): Larne

Norway (1): Molde

Portugal (1): Vitória SC

Republic of Ireland (1): Shamrock Rovers

Scotland (1): Hearts

Serbia (1): TSC

Spain (1): Real Betis

Sweden (1): Djurgården

Türkiye (1): Başakşehir

Wales (1): The New Saints﻿

Which teams compete in the 36-team league phase?

All 36 teams have come through qualifying, including 24 Conference League play-off winners. They are joined by the 12 teams eliminated from the same stage of the Europa League.

The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. All Russian teams are suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.