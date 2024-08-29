UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2024/25 Conference League: Who has qualified for the league phase?

Thursday, August 29, 2024

Which clubs will line up in the league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League?

The line-up for the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League is complete.

UEFA.com looks at the 36 teams involved in Friday's league phase draw, which will be held in Monaco from 14:30 CET.

2024/25 league phase qualifiers

Cyprus (3): APOEL, Omonoia, Pafos
Austria (2): LASK, SK Rapid
Belgium (2): Cercle Brugge, Gent
Poland (2): Jagiellonia, Legia Warszawa
Slovenia (2): Celje, Olimpija
Switzerland (2): Lugano, St. Gallen
Armenia (1): Noah
Belarus (1): Dinamo-Minsk
Bosnia and Herzegovina (1): Borac
Czechia (1): Mladá Boleslav
Denmark (1): Copenhagen
England (1): Chelsea
Finland (1): Helsinki
Germany (1): Heidenheim
Greece (1): Panathinaikos
Iceland (1): Víkingur
Italy (1): Fiorentina
Kazakhstan (1): Astana
Moldova (1): Petrocub
Northern Ireland (1): Larne
Norway (1): Molde
Portugal (1): Vitória SC
Republic of Ireland (1): Shamrock Rovers
Scotland (1): Hearts
Serbia (1): TSC
Spain (1): Real Betis
Sweden (1): Djurgården
Türkiye (1): Başakşehir
Wales (1): The New Saints﻿

Which teams compete in the 36-team league phase?

All 36 teams have come through qualifying, including 24 Conference League play-off winners. They are joined by the 12 teams eliminated from the same stage of the Europa League.

The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. All Russian teams are suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.

