Meet the Conference League inaugural league phase teams

The 36 teams that will compete in the league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League have been confirmed. UEFA.com profiles all the contenders.

UEFA coefficient rankings as at end of the 2023/24 season.

The 36 teams ARM: Noah

AUT: LASK, SK Rapid

BEL: Cercle Brugge, Gent

BIH: Borac

BLR: Dinamo-Minsk

CYP: APOEL, Omonoia, Pafos

CZE: Mladá Boleslav

DEN: Copenhagen

ENG: Chelsea

ESP: Real Betis

FIN: Helsinki

GER: Heidenheim

GRE: Panathinaikos

IRL: Shamrock Rovers

ISL: Víkingur

ITA: Fiorentina

KAZ: Astana

MDA: Petrocub

NIR: Larne

NOR: Molde

POL: Jagiellonia, Legia Warszawa

POR: Vitória SC

SCO: Hearts

SRB: TSC

SUI: Lugano, St. Gallen

SVN: Celje, Olimpija

SWE: Djurgården

TUR: Başakşehir

WAL: The New Saints

UEFA coefficient ranking: 106

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (D3-3agg vs RFS, L2-4 on pens)

Last season: Conference League play-offs (L1-4agg vs Gent)

Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 136

How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-2agg vs Brann)

Last season: Champions League second qualifying round, Europa League third qualifying round, Conference League group stage

Best Conference League performance: Group stage (2023/24), League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 62

How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-0agg vs St. Patrick's)

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 258

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (D1-1agg vs Ferencváros, L2-3 on pens)

Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (L1-3agg vs Austria Wien)

Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 281

How they qualified: Play-offs (W4-2agg vs Pyunik)

Last season: Conference League play-offs (L2-5agg vs M. Tel-Aviv)

Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: N/A

How they qualified: Play-offs (W7-5agg vs Wisła Kraków)

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 10

How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-2agg vs Servette)

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 37

How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-1agg vs Kilmarnock)

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L2-6agg vs Man City)

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 288

How they qualified: Europa play-offs (L0-2agg vs Anderlecht)

Last season: Conference League first qualifying round (L3-4agg vs Željezničar)

Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 101

How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-0agg vs Maribor)

Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (L2-3agg vs Luzern)

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 49

How they qualified: Play-offs (D4-4agg vs Puskás Akadémia, W5-4 on pens)

Last season: Conference League runners-up (L0-1aet vs Olympiacos)

Best Conference League performance: Finalists (2022/23, 2023/24)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 46

How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-0agg vs Partizan)

Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L1-2agg vs Maccabi Haifa)

Best Conference League performance: Quarter-finals (2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 189

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L2-0agg vs Viktoria Plzeň)

Last season: Conference League play-offs (L1-6agg vs PAOK)

Best Conference League performance: Group stage (2022/23), League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: N/A

How they qualified: Play-offs (W5-3agg vs Häcken)

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition﻿﻿

Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 128

How they qualified: Play-offs (W4-3agg vs Klaksvík)

Last season: Champions League second qualifying round, Europa League third qualifying round, Conference League group stage

Best Conference League performance: Group stage (2021/22, 2023/24), League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: N/A

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L1-7agg vs Ajax)﻿

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition﻿

Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 285

How they qualified: Play-offs (W4-3agg vs Lincoln Red Imps)

Last season: Champions League first qualifying round, Conference League second qualifying round (L1-7agg vs Ballkani)﻿

Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 52

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L1-2agg vs FCSB)﻿

Last season: Europa League group stage

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 90

How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-0agg vs Drita)

Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L2-6agg vs Molde)﻿

Best Conference League performance: Knockout round play-offs (2023/24)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 165

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L4-8agg vs Beşiktaş)﻿

Last season: Europa League play-offs, Conference League group stage

Best Conference League performance: Group stage (2023/24), League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 197

How they qualified: Play-offs (W5-2agg vs Paksi)

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition﻿

Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 63

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (D1-1agg vs Elfsborg, L2-4 on pens)

Last season: Champions League play-offs, Europa League group stage, Conference League round of 16 (L2-4agg vs Club Brugge)

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2023/24)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 382

How they qualified: Play-offs (W4-3agg vs Ružomberok)

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition﻿﻿

Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 140

How they qualified: Play-offs (W6-1agg vs Rijeka)

Last season: Champions League third qualifying round, Europa League play-offs, Conference League group stage

Best Conference League performance: Group stage (2023/24), League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 125

How they qualified: Play-offs (W6-1agg vs Zire)

Last season: Conference League third qualifying round﻿﻿﻿ (L2-5agg vs Midtjylland)

Best Conference League performance: Group stage (2021/22), League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: N/A

How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-1agg vs CFR Cluj)

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition﻿﻿﻿﻿

Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 225

How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-2agg vs Lens)

Last season: Champions League play-offs, Europa League group stage

Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 202

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L1-6agg vs Ludogorets)

Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (L0-5agg vs M. Tel-Aviv)

Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 58

How they qualified: Play-offs (W5-0agg vs Kryvbas)

Last season: Europa League group stage, Conference League knockout round play-offs (L1-2agg vs GNK Dinamo)

Best Conference League performance: Knockout round play-offs (2023/24)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 154

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L0-6agg vs PAOK)

Last season: Champions League first qualifying round, Conference League second qualifying round (L0-6agg vs Ferencváros)

Best Conference League performance: Group stage (2022/23), League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 109

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L3-4agg vs Braga)

Last season: Conference League play-offs (L1-2agg vs Fiorentina)

Best Conference League performance: Knockout round play-offs (2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 212

How they qualified: Play-offs (D1-1agg vs Trabzonspor, W5-4 on pens)﻿

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition﻿﻿﻿﻿

Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 162

How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-0agg vs Panevėžys)

Last season: Champions League first qualifying round, Conference League second qualifying round (L3-4agg vs Swift Hesper)

Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 252

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L1-8agg vs M. Tel-Aviv)

Last season: Champions League third qualifying round, Conference League group stage

Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 320

How they qualified: Play-offs (W5-0agg vs UE Santa Coloma)

Last season: Conference League first qualifying round (L1-2agg vs Riga)

Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 131

How they qualified: Play-offs (W7-0agg vs Zrinjski)

Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (D4-4agg vs Celje, L2-4 on pens)

Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)