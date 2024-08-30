UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Meet the Conference League inaugural league phase teams

Friday, August 30, 2024

Everything you need to know about the 36 teams competing in the 2024/25 league phase.

The 36 teams that will compete in the league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League have been confirmed. UEFA.com profiles all the contenders.

UEFA coefficient rankings as at end of the 2023/24 season.

The 36 teams

ARM: Noah
AUT: LASK, SK Rapid
BEL: Cercle Brugge, Gent
BIH: Borac
BLR: Dinamo-Minsk
CYP: APOEL, Omonoia, Pafos
CZE: Mladá Boleslav
DEN: Copenhagen
ENG: Chelsea
ESP: Real Betis
FIN: Helsinki
GER: Heidenheim
GRE: Panathinaikos
IRL: Shamrock Rovers
ISL: Víkingur
ITA: Fiorentina
KAZ: Astana
MDA: Petrocub
NIR: Larne
NOR: Molde
POL: Jagiellonia, Legia Warszawa
POR: Vitória SC
SCO: Hearts
SRB: TSC
SUI: Lugano, St. Gallen
SVN: Celje, Olimpija
SWE: Djurgården
TUR: Başakşehir
WAL: The New Saints

APOEL (CYP)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 106
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (D3-3agg vs RFS, L2-4 on pens)
Last season: Conference League play-offs (L1-4agg vs Gent)
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

Astana (KAZ)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 136
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-2agg vs Brann)
Last season: Champions League second qualifying round, Europa League third qualifying round, Conference League group stage
Best Conference League performance: Group stage (2023/24), League phase (2024/25)

Başakşehir (TUR) 

UEFA coefficient ranking: 62
How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-0agg vs St. Patrick's)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23)

Borac (BIH)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 258
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (D1-1agg vs Ferencváros, L2-3 on pens)
Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (L1-3agg vs Austria Wien)
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

Celje (SVN)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 281
How they qualified: Play-offs (W4-2agg vs Pyunik)
Last season: Conference League play-offs (L2-5agg vs M. Tel-Aviv)
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

Cercle Brugge (BEL)

UEFA coefficient ranking: N/A
How they qualified: Play-offs (W7-5agg vs Wisła Kraków)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

Chelsea (ENG)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 10
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-2agg vs Servette)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

Copenhagen (DEN)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 37
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-1agg vs Kilmarnock)
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L2-6agg vs Man City)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2021/22)

Dinamo-Minsk (BLR)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 288
How they qualified: Europa play-offs (L0-2agg vs Anderlecht)
Last season: Conference League first qualifying round (L3-4agg vs Željezničar)
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

Djurgården (SWE)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 101
How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-0agg vs Maribor)
Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (L2-3agg vs Luzern)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23)

Fiorentina (ITA)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 49
How they qualified: Play-offs (D4-4agg vs Puskás Akadémia, W5-4 on pens)
Last season: Conference League runners-up (L0-1aet vs Olympiacos)
Best Conference League performance: Finalists (2022/23, 2023/24)

Gent (BEL)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 46
How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-0agg vs Partizan)
Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L1-2agg vs Maccabi Haifa)
Best Conference League performance: Quarter-finals (2022/23)

Hearts (SCO)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 189
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L2-0agg vs Viktoria Plzeň)
Last season: Conference League play-offs (L1-6agg vs PAOK)
Best Conference League performance: Group stage (2022/23), League phase (2024/25)

Heidenheim (GER)

UEFA coefficient ranking: N/A
How they qualified: Play-offs (W5-3agg vs Häcken)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition﻿﻿
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

Helsinki (FIN)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 128
How they qualified: Play-offs (W4-3agg vs Klaksvík)
Last season: Champions League second qualifying round, Europa League third qualifying round, Conference League group stage
Best Conference League performance: Group stage (2021/22, 2023/24), League phase (2024/25)

Jagiellonia (POL)

UEFA coefficient ranking: N/A
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L1-7agg vs Ajax)﻿
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition﻿
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

Larne (NIR)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 285
How they qualified: Play-offs (W4-3agg vs Lincoln Red Imps)
Last season: Champions League first qualifying round, Conference League second qualifying round (L1-7agg vs Ballkani)﻿
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

LASK (AUT)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 52
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L1-2agg vs FCSB)﻿
Last season: Europa League group stage
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2021/22)

Legia Warszawa (POL)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 90
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-0agg vs Drita)
Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L2-6agg vs Molde)﻿
Best Conference League performance: Knockout round play-offs (2023/24)

Lugano (SUI)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 165
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L4-8agg vs Beşiktaş)﻿
Last season: Europa League play-offs, Conference League group stage
Best Conference League performance: Group stage (2023/24), League phase (2024/25)

Mladá Boleslav (CZE)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 197
How they qualified: Play-offs (W5-2agg vs Paksi)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition﻿
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

Molde (NOR)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 63
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (D1-1agg vs Elfsborg, L2-4 on pens)
Last season: Champions League play-offs, Europa League group stage, Conference League round of 16 (L2-4agg vs Club Brugge)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2023/24)

Noah (ARM)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 382
How they qualified: Play-offs (W4-3agg vs Ružomberok)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition﻿﻿
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

Olimpija (SVN)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 140
How they qualified: Play-offs (W6-1agg vs Rijeka)
Last season: Champions League third qualifying round, Europa League play-offs, Conference League group stage
Best Conference League performance: Group stage (2023/24), League phase (2024/25)

Omonoia (CYP)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 125
How they qualified: Play-offs (W6-1agg vs Zire)
Last season: Conference League third qualifying round﻿﻿﻿ (L2-5agg vs Midtjylland)
Best Conference League performance: Group stage (2021/22), League phase (2024/25)

Pafos (CYP)

UEFA coefficient ranking: N/A
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-1agg vs CFR Cluj)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition﻿﻿﻿﻿
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

Panathinaikos (GRE)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 225
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-2agg vs Lens)
Last season: Champions League play-offs, Europa League group stage
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

Petrocub (MDA)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 202
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L1-6agg vs Ludogorets)
Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (L0-5agg vs M. Tel-Aviv)
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

Real Betis (ESP)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 58
How they qualified: Play-offs (W5-0agg vs Kryvbas)
Last season: Europa League group stage, Conference League knockout round play-offs (L1-2agg vs GNK Dinamo)
Best Conference League performance: Knockout round play-offs (2023/24)

Shamrock Rovers (IRL)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 154
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L0-6agg vs PAOK)
Last season: Champions League first qualifying round, Conference League second qualifying round (L0-6agg vs Ferencváros)
Best Conference League performance: Group stage (2022/23), League phase (2024/25)

SK Rapid (AUT)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 109
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L3-4agg vs Braga)
Last season: Conference League play-offs (L1-2agg vs Fiorentina)
Best Conference League performance: Knockout round play-offs (2021/22)

St. Gallen (SUI)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 212
How they qualified: Play-offs (D1-1agg vs Trabzonspor, W5-4 on pens)﻿
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition﻿﻿﻿﻿
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

The New Saints (WAL)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 162
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-0agg vs Panevėžys)
Last season: Champions League first qualifying round, Conference League second qualifying round (L3-4agg vs Swift Hesper)
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

TSC (SRB)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 252
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L1-8agg vs M. Tel-Aviv)
Last season: Champions League third qualifying round, Conference League group stage
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

Víkingur (ISL)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 320
How they qualified: Play-offs (W5-0agg vs UE Santa Coloma)
Last season: Conference League first qualifying round (L1-2agg vs Riga)
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

Vitória SC (POR)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 131
How they qualified: Play-offs (W7-0agg vs Zrinjski)
Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (D4-4agg vs Celje, L2-4 on pens)
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

