Meet the Conference League inaugural league phase teams
Friday, August 30, 2024
Article summary
Everything you need to know about the 36 teams competing in the 2024/25 league phase.
Article top media content
Article body
The 36 teams that will compete in the league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League have been confirmed. UEFA.com profiles all the contenders.
UEFA coefficient rankings as at end of the 2023/24 season.
The 36 teams
ARM: Noah
AUT: LASK, SK Rapid
BEL: Cercle Brugge, Gent
BIH: Borac
BLR: Dinamo-Minsk
CYP: APOEL, Omonoia, Pafos
CZE: Mladá Boleslav
DEN: Copenhagen
ENG: Chelsea
ESP: Real Betis
FIN: Helsinki
GER: Heidenheim
GRE: Panathinaikos
IRL: Shamrock Rovers
ISL: Víkingur
ITA: Fiorentina
KAZ: Astana
MDA: Petrocub
NIR: Larne
NOR: Molde
POL: Jagiellonia, Legia Warszawa
POR: Vitória SC
SCO: Hearts
SRB: TSC
SUI: Lugano, St. Gallen
SVN: Celje, Olimpija
SWE: Djurgården
TUR: Başakşehir
WAL: The New Saints
APOEL (CYP)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 106
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (D3-3agg vs RFS, L2-4 on pens)
Last season: Conference League play-offs (L1-4agg vs Gent)
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)
Astana (KAZ)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 136
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-2agg vs Brann)
Last season: Champions League second qualifying round, Europa League third qualifying round, Conference League group stage
Best Conference League performance: Group stage (2023/24), League phase (2024/25)
Başakşehir (TUR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 62
How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-0agg vs St. Patrick's)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23)
Borac (BIH)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 258
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (D1-1agg vs Ferencváros, L2-3 on pens)
Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (L1-3agg vs Austria Wien)
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)
Celje (SVN)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 281
How they qualified: Play-offs (W4-2agg vs Pyunik)
Last season: Conference League play-offs (L2-5agg vs M. Tel-Aviv)
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)
Cercle Brugge (BEL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: N/A
How they qualified: Play-offs (W7-5agg vs Wisła Kraków)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)
Chelsea (ENG)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 10
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-2agg vs Servette)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)
Copenhagen (DEN)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 37
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-1agg vs Kilmarnock)
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L2-6agg vs Man City)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2021/22)
Dinamo-Minsk (BLR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 288
How they qualified: Europa play-offs (L0-2agg vs Anderlecht)
Last season: Conference League first qualifying round (L3-4agg vs Željezničar)
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)
Djurgården (SWE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 101
How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-0agg vs Maribor)
Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (L2-3agg vs Luzern)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23)
Fiorentina (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 49
How they qualified: Play-offs (D4-4agg vs Puskás Akadémia, W5-4 on pens)
Last season: Conference League runners-up (L0-1aet vs Olympiacos)
Best Conference League performance: Finalists (2022/23, 2023/24)
Gent (BEL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 46
How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-0agg vs Partizan)
Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L1-2agg vs Maccabi Haifa)
Best Conference League performance: Quarter-finals (2022/23)
Hearts (SCO)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 189
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L2-0agg vs Viktoria Plzeň)
Last season: Conference League play-offs (L1-6agg vs PAOK)
Best Conference League performance: Group stage (2022/23), League phase (2024/25)
Heidenheim (GER)
UEFA coefficient ranking: N/A
How they qualified: Play-offs (W5-3agg vs Häcken)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)
Helsinki (FIN)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 128
How they qualified: Play-offs (W4-3agg vs Klaksvík)
Last season: Champions League second qualifying round, Europa League third qualifying round, Conference League group stage
Best Conference League performance: Group stage (2021/22, 2023/24), League phase (2024/25)
Jagiellonia (POL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: N/A
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L1-7agg vs Ajax)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)
Larne (NIR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 285
How they qualified: Play-offs (W4-3agg vs Lincoln Red Imps)
Last season: Champions League first qualifying round, Conference League second qualifying round (L1-7agg vs Ballkani)
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)
LASK (AUT)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 52
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L1-2agg vs FCSB)
Last season: Europa League group stage
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2021/22)
Legia Warszawa (POL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 90
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-0agg vs Drita)
Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L2-6agg vs Molde)
Best Conference League performance: Knockout round play-offs (2023/24)
Lugano (SUI)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 165
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L4-8agg vs Beşiktaş)
Last season: Europa League play-offs, Conference League group stage
Best Conference League performance: Group stage (2023/24), League phase (2024/25)
Mladá Boleslav (CZE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 197
How they qualified: Play-offs (W5-2agg vs Paksi)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)
Molde (NOR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 63
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (D1-1agg vs Elfsborg, L2-4 on pens)
Last season: Champions League play-offs, Europa League group stage, Conference League round of 16 (L2-4agg vs Club Brugge)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2023/24)
Noah (ARM)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 382
How they qualified: Play-offs (W4-3agg vs Ružomberok)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)
Olimpija (SVN)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 140
How they qualified: Play-offs (W6-1agg vs Rijeka)
Last season: Champions League third qualifying round, Europa League play-offs, Conference League group stage
Best Conference League performance: Group stage (2023/24), League phase (2024/25)
Omonoia (CYP)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 125
How they qualified: Play-offs (W6-1agg vs Zire)
Last season: Conference League third qualifying round (L2-5agg vs Midtjylland)
Best Conference League performance: Group stage (2021/22), League phase (2024/25)
Pafos (CYP)
UEFA coefficient ranking: N/A
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-1agg vs CFR Cluj)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)
Panathinaikos (GRE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 225
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-2agg vs Lens)
Last season: Champions League play-offs, Europa League group stage
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)
Petrocub (MDA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 202
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L1-6agg vs Ludogorets)
Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (L0-5agg vs M. Tel-Aviv)
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)
Real Betis (ESP)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 58
How they qualified: Play-offs (W5-0agg vs Kryvbas)
Last season: Europa League group stage, Conference League knockout round play-offs (L1-2agg vs GNK Dinamo)
Best Conference League performance: Knockout round play-offs (2023/24)
Shamrock Rovers (IRL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 154
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L0-6agg vs PAOK)
Last season: Champions League first qualifying round, Conference League second qualifying round (L0-6agg vs Ferencváros)
Best Conference League performance: Group stage (2022/23), League phase (2024/25)
SK Rapid (AUT)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 109
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L3-4agg vs Braga)
Last season: Conference League play-offs (L1-2agg vs Fiorentina)
Best Conference League performance: Knockout round play-offs (2021/22)
St. Gallen (SUI)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 212
How they qualified: Play-offs (D1-1agg vs Trabzonspor, W5-4 on pens)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)
The New Saints (WAL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 162
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-0agg vs Panevėžys)
Last season: Champions League first qualifying round, Conference League second qualifying round (L3-4agg vs Swift Hesper)
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)
TSC (SRB)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 252
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L1-8agg vs M. Tel-Aviv)
Last season: Champions League third qualifying round, Conference League group stage
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)
Víkingur (ISL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 320
How they qualified: Play-offs (W5-0agg vs UE Santa Coloma)
Last season: Conference League first qualifying round (L1-2agg vs Riga)
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)
Vitória SC (POR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 131
How they qualified: Play-offs (W7-0agg vs Zrinjski)
Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (D4-4agg vs Celje, L2-4 on pens)
Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)