2024/25 Conference League top scorer: Afimico Pululu

Jagiellonia striker Afimico Pululu has been crowned 2024/25 UEFA Conference League top scorer with eight goals.

The Angolan, 26, struck five in the Polish side's first four outings, adding three more in the knockout phase as Jagiellonia reached the quarter-finals. Pululu's goals came in some style, too: the first two were back-heels (one with either foot), while No8 was an acrobatic overhead kick against Cercle Brugge in the last 16.

Watch Afimico Pululu's unbelievable overhead kick

Real Betis forward Cédric Bakambu led the chasing pack with seven, ahead of Celje's Armandas Kučys and Marc Guiu of eventual winners Chelsea on six apiece. Guiu's goals all came in the league phase; the Spaniard did not play a single minute in the knockouts.

Guiu's three-goal salvo against Shamrock Rovers on Matchday 6 was also one of only two hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Conference League. Cercle Brugge's Kevin Denkey got the other against St. Gallen on Matchday 1.

Svit Sešlar, meanwhile, was the competition's leading assist provider, laying on eight goals across Celje's campaign, which ended with their quarter-final defeat by Fiorentina.

8 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)

7 Cédric Bakambu (Real Betis)

6 Marc Guiu (Chelsea)

6 Armandas Kučys (Celje)



5 Dion Beljo (SK Rapid)

5 Johnny Kenny (Shamrock Rovers)

5 Rolando Mandragora (Fiorentina)

5 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

5 Miloš Pantović (TSC)﻿

5 Krzysztof Piątek (İstanbul Başakşehir)

Top scorer: Watch Guiu's Chelsea goals

8 Svit Sešlar (Celje)

6 Enzo Fernández (Chelsea)

5 Tokmac Nguen (Djurgården)

5 Jadon Sancho (Chelsea)

4 Aleksandar Ćirković (TSC)

4 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)﻿

4 Robin Gosens (Fiorentina)

4 Jesús Imaz (Jagiellonia)

4 Kaio César (Vitória SC)﻿

4 Marcos Lopez (Copenhagen)

Most goals and assists combined in 2024/25 Conference League

10 Svit Sešlar (Celje)

9 Cédric Bakambu (Real Betis)

9 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)

8 Dion Beljo (SK Rapid)

8 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)﻿

8 Enzo Fernández (Chelsea)

8 Jesús Imaz (Jagiellonia)

8 Armandas Kučys (Celje)

8 Tokmac Nguen (Djurgården)

8 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)



Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Conference League

Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge 6-2 St. Gallen, 03/10/2024)

Marc Guiu (Chelsea 5-1 Shamrock Rovers, 19/12/2024)

Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2024/25: Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia) – 8

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10

For more information on UEFA Europa League records, see our comprehensive guides: