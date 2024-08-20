Conference League records and stats: Clubs, players, matches, goals, wins
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Most goals, biggest wins, hat-tricks and plenty more; Harry Kane, PSV Eindhoven, Leicester and Roma all feature in the UEFA Conference League history books.
Conference League records: Clubs
The UEFA Conference League launched in 2021/22, making UEFA's club competitions more inclusive than ever before and giving fresh talent and rising teams the opportunity to compete at the highest level.
Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt's first UEFA group campaign peaked with a 6-1 victory over José Mourinho's Roma, enough for the new tournament's joint biggest win until Nordsjælland beat Ludogorets 7-1 on Matchday 2 in 2023/24. Meanwhile former European champions PSV Eindhoven played out a thrilling 4-4 draw against Copenhagen – the highest-scoring Conference League game to date.
Biggest Conference League wins
Nordsjælland 7-1 Ludogorets, 05/10/2023 (GS)
Fiorentina 6-0 Čukarički, 26/10/2023 (GS)
Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0 HJK Helsinki, 26/10/2023 (GS)
Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma, 21/10/2021 (GS)
Nordsjælland 6-1 Fenerbahçe, 30/11/2023 (GS)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-6 Olympiacos, 14/03/2024 (R16)
HJK 0-5 Maccabi Tel-Aviv, 21/10/2021 (GS)
Villarreal 5-0 Austria Wien, 06/10/2022 (GS)
Silkeborg 5-0 FCSB, 06/10/2022 (GS)
FCSB 0-5 Silkeborg, 13/11/2022 (GS)
Gent 5-0 Breidablik, 26/10/2023 (GS)
Beşiktaş 0-5 Club Brugge, 30/11/2023 (GS)
Highest-scoring Conference League draws
PSV Eindhoven 4-4 Copenhagen, 10/03/2022 (R16)
Rennes 3-3 Vitesse, 25/11/2021 (GS)
Feyenoord 3-3 Slavia Praha, 07/04/2022 (QF)
Slovácko 3-3 Partizan, 08/09/2022 (GS)
Slovan Bratislava 3-3 Basel, 13/10/2022 (GS)
Most goals in a Conference League game
8 PSV Eindhoven 4-4 Copenhagen, 10/03/2022 (R16)
8 Nordsjælland 7-1 Ludogorets, 05/10/2023 (GS)
7 Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma, 21/10/2021 (GS)
7 LASK 4-3 Slavia Praha, 17/03/2022 (R16)
7 Partizan 2-5 Feyenoord, 10/03/2022 (R16)
7 Villarreal 4-3 Lech, 08/09/2022 (GS)
7 Sivasspor 3-4 Ballkani, 06/10/2022 (GS)
7 Zrinjski 4-3 AZ Alkmaar, 21/09/2023 (GS)
7 Maccabi Haifa 3-4 Fiorentina, 07/03/2024 (R16)
7 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-6 Olympiacos, 14/03/2024 (R16)
Conference League records: Players
Harry Kane scored the first Conference League hat-trick against Slovenian side Mura, but Tottenham's early exit in 2021/22 meant it was a straight shoot-out between another English striker, Tammy Abraham, and Feyenoord's Cyriel Dessers for the inaugural top scorer award.
Dessers took the honour and was the leading scorer in the competition before Arthur Cabral surpassed him at the quarter-final stage the following season. Brazilian Cabral shared the 2022/23 top scorer prize with Basel's Zeki Amdouni.
Ferdy Druijf scored the quickest goal in the Conference League to date, finding the net 32 seconds into Rapid Wien's 2-1 victory over Vitesse in the 2021/22 knockout round play-offs. Sivasspor midfielder Fredrik Ulvestad came within a second of matching that mark with the opener in a 4-3 home loss to Ballkani on 6 October 2022.
Most Conference League goals
12 Arthur Cabral (Basel/Fiorentina)
12 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)
12 Eran Zahavi (Maccabi Tel Aviv)
11 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)
10 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)
10 Gift Orban (Gent)
9 Tammy Abraham (Roma)
9 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)
9 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)
Most goals in a Conference League game
3 Harry Kane (Tottenham 5-1 Mura, 30/09/2021, GS)
3 Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes 3-3 Vitesse, 25/11/2021, GS)
3 Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma 4-0 Bodø/Glimt, 14/04/2022, QF)
3 Morales (Villarreal 5-0 Austria Wien, 06/10/2022, GS)
3 Gift Orban (İstanbul Başakşehir 1-4 Gent, 15/03/2023, R16)
3 Gift Orban (Breidablik 2-3 Gent, 09/11/2023, GS)
3 Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland 6-1 Fenerbahçe, 30/11/2023, GS)
3 Ayoub El Kaabi (Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiacos, 02/05/2024, SF)
Conference League season top scorers
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10 goals
2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel) & Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7 goals
2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11 goals
Oldest Conference League player
40y 197d Pepe Reina (Villarreal 0-1 Anderlecht, 16/03/2023, R16)
Oldest Conference League scorer
39y 89d Milan Petržela (Köln 4-2 Slovácko, 15/09/2022, GS)
Youngest Conference League player
16y 3d Ayyoub Bouaddi (KÍ Klaksvík 0-0 LOSC Lille, 05/10/2023, GS)
Youngest Conference League scorer
18y 127d Marko Milovanović (Partizan 1-1 Anorthosis, 09/12/2021 GS)
Fastest Conference League goals
32 seconds Ferdy Druijf (Rapid Wien 2-1 Vitesse, 17/02/2022, KOPO)
34 seconds Fredrik Ulvestad (Sivasspor 3-4 Ballkani, 06/10/2022, GS)
57 seconds Andy Diouf (Basel 2-2 Žalgiris, 27/10/2022, GS)
83 seconds Joe Bryan (Partizan 1-1 Nice, 15/09/2022, GS)
99 seconds Michał Skóraś (Villarreal 4-3 Lech, 08/09/2022, GS)
Fastest Conference League hat-trick
3 minutes 25 seconds Gift Orban (İstanbul Başakşehir 1-4 Gent, 15/03/23, R16)
Conference League records: Attendances
63,940 Roma 1-0 Leicester, 05/05/2022, SF
61,942 Roma 4-0 Bodø/Glimt, 14/04/2022, QF
59,412 West Ham 2-1 AZ Alkmaar, 11/05/2023, SF
54,926 Celtic 1-3 Bodø/Glimt, 17/02/2022, KOPO
53,475 West Ham 4-1 Gent, 20/04/2023, QF
Group stage records
Biggest Conference League group stage wins
Nordsjælland 7-1 Ludogorets, 05/10/2023
Fiorentina 6-0 Čukarički, 26/10/2023
Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0 HJK Helsinki, 26/10/2023
Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma, 21/10/2021
Nordsjælland 6-1 Fenerbahçe, 30/11/2023
HJK 0-5 Maccabi Tel-Aviv, 21/10/2021
Villarreal 5-0 Austria Wien, 06/10/2022
Silkeborg 5-0 FCSB, 06/10/2022
FCSB 0-5 Silkeborg, 13/11/2022
Gent 5-0 Breidablik, 26/10/2023
Beşiktaş 0-5 Club Brugge, 30/11/2023
Highest-scoring Conference League group stage draws
Rennes 3-3 Vitesse, 25/11/2021
Slovácko 3-3 Partizan, 08/09/2022
Slovan Bratislava 3-3 Basel, 13/10/2022
Most goals in a Conference League group stage game
8 Nordsjælland 7-1 Ludogorets, 05/10/2023
7 Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma, 21/10/2021
7 Villarreal 4-3 Lech, 08/09/2022
7 Sivasspor 3-4 Ballkani, 06/10/2022
7 Zrinjski 4-3 AZ Alkmaar, 21/09/23
7 Nordsjælland 6-1 Fenerbahçe, 30/11/2023
100% Conference League group stage records
Viktoria Plzeň (2023/24)
West Ham (2022/23)
Biggest Conference League group stage winning margin
10 points West Ham (2022/23)
Fewest points to finish in top two in Conference League group stage
7 Randers (2021/22)
Most points without going through in Conference League group stage
10 Nordsjælland (2023/24)
9 Genk (2023/24)
8 Slovan Bratislava (2021/22)
8 Köln (2022/23)
8 Slavia Praha (2022/23)
Most goals in a Conference League group
18 Roma (2021/22)
Fewest goals conceded in a Conference League group
1 LASK (2021/22)
1 Viktoria Plzeň (2023/24)
Best goal difference in a Conference League group
+12 Club Brugge (2023/24)
+11 LASK (2021/22)
+11 İstanbul Başakşehir (2022/23)
Most goals in a Conference League group game
3 Harry Kane (Tottenham 5-1 Mura, 30/09/2021)
3 Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes 3-3 Vitesse, 25/11/2021)
3 Morales (Villarreal 5-0 Austria Wien, 06/10/2022)
3 Gift Orban (Breidablik 2-3 Genk, 09/11/2023)
3 Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland 6-1 Fenerbahçe, 30/11/2023)
Most goals in a Conference League group (player)
6 Tammy Abraham (Roma, 2021/22)
Biggest attendance for Conference League group game
47,700 Köln 4-2 Slovácko, 15/09/2022
47,700 Köln 2-2 Nice, 03/11/2022
Knockout stage records
Biggest Conference League knockout wins
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-6 Olympiacos, 14/03/2024 (R16)
Copenhagen 0-4 PSV Eindhoven, 17/03/2022 (R16)
Roma 4-0 Bodø/Glimt, 14/04/2022 (QF)
Braga 0-4 Fiorentina, 16/02/2023 (KOPO)
West Ham 4-0 AEK Larnaca, 16/03/2023 (R16)
Highest-scoring Conference League knockout draws
PSV Eindhoven 4-4 Copenhagen, 10/03/2022 (R16)
Feyenoord 3-3 Slavia Praha, 07/04/2022 (QF)
Most goals in a Conference League game
8 PSV Eindhoven 4-4 Copenhagen, 10/03/2022 (R16)
7 Partizan 2-5 Feyenoord, 10/03/2022 (R16)
7 LASK 4-3 Slavia Praha, 17/03/2022 (R16)
7 Maccabi Haifa 3-4 Fiorentina, 07/03/2024 (R16)
7 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-6 Olympiacos, 14/03/2024 (R16)
Biggest aggregate Conference League wins
West Ham 6-0 AEK Larnaca, 2022/23 (R16)
Leicester 7-2 Randers, 2021/22 (KOPO)
Marseille 6-1 Qarabağ, 2021/22 (KOPO)
Feyenoord 8-3 Partizan, 2021/22 (R16)
Fiorentina 7-2 Braga, 2022/23 (KOPO)
Lech Poznań 5-0 Djurgården, 2022/23 (R16)
Most goals in a Conference League knockout tie
12 PSV Eindhoven 8-4 Copenhagen, 2021/22 (R16)
12 Slavia Praha 7-5 LASK, 2021/22 (R16)
12 Olympiacos 7-5 Maccabi Tel Aviv, 2023/24 (R16)
Conference League ties decided in extra time
Bodø/Glimt 4-3 AZ Alkmaar, 2021/22 (R16)
Basel 4-3 Nice, 2022/23 (QF)
Fiorentina 4-3 Basel, 2022/23 (SF)
Ajax 4-3 Bodø/Glimt, 2023/24 (KOPO)
Olympiacos 7-5 Maccabi Tel Aviv, 2023/24 (R16)
Olympiacos 1-0 Fiorentina, 2023/24 (F)
Conference League ties decided by a penalty shoot-out
PAOK 5-3 Midtjylland, 2-2agg, 2021/22 (KOPO)
Anderlecht 3-0 Ludogorets, 2-2agg, 2022/23 (KOPO)
Gent 5-3 Qarabağ, 1-1agg, 2022/23 (KOPO)
Basel 4-1 Slovan Bratislava, 4-4agg, 2022/23 (R16)
AZ Alkmaar 4-1 Anderlecht, 2-2agg, 2022/23 (QF)
Fiorentina 2-0 Viktoria Plzeň, 2-0agg, 2023/24 (QF)
Most goals in a Conference League knockout game
3 Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma 4-0 Bodø/Glimt, 14/04/2022, QF)
3 Gift Orban (İstanbul Başakşehir 1-4 Gent, 15/03/2023, R16)
3 Ayoub El Kaabi (Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiacos, 02/05/2024, SF)
Most goals in a Conference League tie (player)
5 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos 6-2 Aston Villa, 2023/24, SF)
Most goals in a Conference League knockout campaign (player)
11 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos, 2023/24)
Biggest attendance for Conference League knockout game
63,940 Roma 1-0 Leicester, 05/05/2022, SF
*Records and statistics cover group stage to final
Key
GS – group stage
KOPO – knockout round play-offs
R16 – round of 16
QF – quarter-finals
SF – semi-finals
F – final