Conference League records and stats: Clubs, players, matches, goals, wins

The UEFA Conference League launched in 2021/22, making UEFA's club competitions more inclusive than ever before and giving fresh talent and rising teams the opportunity to compete at the highest level.

Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt's first UEFA group campaign peaked with a 6-1 victory over José Mourinho's Roma, enough for the new tournament's joint biggest win until Nordsjælland beat Ludogorets 7-1 on Matchday 2 in 2023/24. Meanwhile former European champions PSV Eindhoven played out a thrilling 4-4 draw against Copenhagen – the highest-scoring Conference League game to date.

Biggest Conference League wins

Nordsjælland 7-1 Ludogorets, 05/10/2023 (GS)

Fiorentina 6-0 Čukarički, 26/10/2023 (GS)

Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0 HJK Helsinki, 26/10/2023 (GS)

Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma, 21/10/2021 (GS)

Nordsjælland 6-1 Fenerbahçe, 30/11/2023 (GS)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-6 Olympiacos, 14/03/2024 (R16)

HJK 0-5 Maccabi Tel-Aviv, 21/10/2021 (GS)

Villarreal 5-0 Austria Wien, 06/10/2022 (GS)

Silkeborg 5-0 FCSB, 06/10/2022 (GS)

FCSB 0-5 Silkeborg, 13/11/2022 (GS)

Gent 5-0 Breidablik, 26/10/2023 (GS)

Beşiktaş 0-5 Club Brugge, 30/11/2023 (GS)

Group stage highlights: Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma

Highest-scoring Conference League draws

PSV Eindhoven 4-4 Copenhagen, 10/03/2022 (R16)

Rennes 3-3 Vitesse, 25/11/2021 (GS)

Feyenoord 3-3 Slavia Praha, 07/04/2022 (QF)

Slovácko 3-3 Partizan, 08/09/2022 (GS)

Slovan Bratislava 3-3 Basel, 13/10/2022 (GS)

Most goals in a Conference League game

8 PSV Eindhoven 4-4 Copenhagen, 10/03/2022 (R16)

8 Nordsjælland 7-1 Ludogorets, 05/10/2023 (GS)

7 Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma, 21/10/2021 (GS)

7 LASK 4-3 Slavia Praha, 17/03/2022 (R16)

7 Partizan 2-5 Feyenoord, 10/03/2022 (R16)

7 Villarreal 4-3 Lech, 08/09/2022 (GS)

7 Sivasspor 3-4 Ballkani, 06/10/2022 (GS)

7 Zrinjski 4-3 AZ Alkmaar, 21/09/2023 (GS)

7 Maccabi Haifa 3-4 Fiorentina, 07/03/2024 (R16)

7 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-6 Olympiacos, 14/03/2024 (R16)

Conference League records: Players

Harry Kane scored the first Conference League hat-trick against Slovenian side Mura, but Tottenham's early exit in 2021/22 meant it was a straight shoot-out between another English striker, Tammy Abraham, and Feyenoord's Cyriel Dessers for the inaugural top scorer award.

Dessers took the honour and was the leading scorer in the competition before Arthur Cabral surpassed him at the quarter-final stage the following season. Brazilian Cabral shared the 2022/23 top scorer prize with Basel's Zeki Amdouni.

Ferdy Druijf scored the quickest goal in the Conference League to date, finding the net 32 seconds into Rapid Wien's 2-1 victory over Vitesse in the 2021/22 knockout round play-offs. Sivasspor midfielder Fredrik Ulvestad came within a second of matching that mark with the opener in a 4-3 home loss to Ballkani on 6 October 2022.

Most Conference League goals

12 Arthur Cabral (Basel/Fiorentina)

12 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)

12 Eran Zahavi (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

11 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)

10 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)

10 Gift Orban (Gent)

9 Tammy Abraham (Roma)

9 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)

9 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)

Watch all Dessers' Conference League goals

Most goals in a Conference League game

3 Harry Kane (Tottenham 5-1 Mura, 30/09/2021, GS)

3 Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes 3-3 Vitesse, 25/11/2021, GS)

3 Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma 4-0 Bodø/Glimt, 14/04/2022, QF)

3 Morales (Villarreal 5-0 Austria Wien, 06/10/2022, GS)

3 Gift Orban (İstanbul Başakşehir 1-4 Gent, 15/03/2023, R16)

3 Gift Orban (Breidablik 2-3 Gent, 09/11/2023, GS)

3 Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland 6-1 Fenerbahçe, 30/11/2023, GS)

3 Ayoub El Kaabi (Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiacos, 02/05/2024, SF)

Conference League season top scorers

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10 goals

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel) & Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7 goals

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11 goals

Oldest Conference League player

40y 197d Pepe Reina (Villarreal 0-1 Anderlecht, 16/03/2023, R16)

Oldest Conference League scorer

39y 89d Milan Petržela (Köln 4-2 Slovácko, 15/09/2022, GS)

Youngest Conference League player

16y 3d Ayyoub Bouaddi (KÍ Klaksvík 0-0 LOSC Lille, 05/10/2023, GS)

Youngest Conference League scorer

18y 127d Marko Milovanović (Partizan 1-1 Anorthosis, 09/12/2021 GS)

Fastest Conference League goals

32 seconds Ferdy Druijf (Rapid Wien 2-1 Vitesse, 17/02/2022, KOPO)

34 seconds Fredrik Ulvestad (Sivasspor 3-4 Ballkani, 06/10/2022, GS)

57 seconds Andy Diouf (Basel 2-2 Žalgiris, 27/10/2022, GS)

83 seconds Joe Bryan (Partizan 1-1 Nice, 15/09/2022, GS)

99 seconds Michał Skóraś (Villarreal 4-3 Lech, 08/09/2022, GS)

Fastest Conference League hat-trick

3 minutes 25 seconds Gift Orban (İstanbul Başakşehir 1-4 Gent, 15/03/23, R16)

Orban's record-breaking hat-trick

Conference League records: Attendances

63,940 Roma 1-0 Leicester, 05/05/2022, SF

61,942 Roma 4-0 Bodø/Glimt, 14/04/2022, QF

59,412 West Ham 2-1 AZ Alkmaar, 11/05/2023, SF

54,926 Celtic 1-3 Bodø/Glimt, 17/02/2022, KOPO

53,475 West Ham 4-1 Gent, 20/04/2023, QF

Group stage records

Biggest Conference League group stage wins

Nordsjælland 7-1 Ludogorets, 05/10/2023

Fiorentina 6-0 Čukarički, 26/10/2023

Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0 HJK Helsinki, 26/10/2023

Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma, 21/10/2021

Nordsjælland 6-1 Fenerbahçe, 30/11/2023

HJK 0-5 Maccabi Tel-Aviv, 21/10/2021

Villarreal 5-0 Austria Wien, 06/10/2022

Silkeborg 5-0 FCSB, 06/10/2022

FCSB 0-5 Silkeborg, 13/11/2022

Gent 5-0 Breidablik, 26/10/2023

Beşiktaş 0-5 Club Brugge, 30/11/2023

Highest-scoring Conference League group stage draws

Rennes 3-3 Vitesse, 25/11/2021

Slovácko 3-3 Partizan, 08/09/2022

Slovan Bratislava 3-3 Basel, 13/10/2022

Highlights: Slovan Bratislava 3-3 Basel

Most goals in a Conference League group stage game

8 Nordsjælland 7-1 Ludogorets, 05/10/2023

7 Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma, 21/10/2021

7 Villarreal 4-3 Lech, 08/09/2022

7 Sivasspor 3-4 Ballkani, 06/10/2022

7 Zrinjski 4-3 AZ Alkmaar, 21/09/23

7 Nordsjælland 6-1 Fenerbahçe, 30/11/2023

100% Conference League group stage records

Viktoria Plzeň (2023/24)

West Ham (2022/23)

Biggest Conference League group stage winning margin

10 points West Ham (2022/23)

Fewest points to finish in top two in Conference League group stage

7 Randers (2021/22)

Most points without going through in Conference League group stage

10 Nordsjælland (2023/24)

9 Genk (2023/24)

8 Slovan Bratislava (2021/22)

8 Köln (2022/23)

8 Slavia Praha (2022/23)



Most goals in a Conference League group

18 Roma (2021/22)

Fewest goals conceded in a Conference League group

1 LASK (2021/22)

1 Viktoria Plzeň (2023/24)

Best goal difference in a Conference League group

+12 Club Brugge (2023/24)

+11 LASK (2021/22)

+11 İstanbul Başakşehir (2022/23)

Most goals in a Conference League group game

3 Harry Kane (Tottenham 5-1 Mura, 30/09/2021)

3 Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes 3-3 Vitesse, 25/11/2021)

3 Morales (Villarreal 5-0 Austria Wien, 06/10/2022)

3 Gift Orban (Breidablik 2-3 Genk, 09/11/2023)

3 Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland 6-1 Fenerbahçe, 30/11/2023)

Watch Kane's 19-minute hat-trick

Most goals in a Conference League group (player)

6 Tammy Abraham (Roma, 2021/22)

Biggest attendance for Conference League group game

47,700 Köln 4-2 Slovácko, 15/09/2022

47,700 Köln 2-2 Nice, 03/11/2022

Knockout stage records

Biggest Conference League knockout wins

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-6 Olympiacos, 14/03/2024 (R16)

Copenhagen 0-4 PSV Eindhoven, 17/03/2022 (R16)

Roma 4-0 Bodø/Glimt, 14/04/2022 (QF)

Braga 0-4 Fiorentina, 16/02/2023 (KOPO)

West Ham 4-0 AEK Larnaca, 16/03/2023 (R16)

Highest-scoring Conference League knockout draws

PSV Eindhoven 4-4 Copenhagen, 10/03/2022 (R16)

Feyenoord 3-3 Slavia Praha, 07/04/2022 (QF)

Most goals in a Conference League game

8 PSV Eindhoven 4-4 Copenhagen, 10/03/2022 (R16)

7 Partizan 2-5 Feyenoord, 10/03/2022 (R16)

7 LASK 4-3 Slavia Praha, 17/03/2022 (R16)

7 Maccabi Haifa 3-4 Fiorentina, 07/03/2024 (R16)

7 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-6 Olympiacos, 14/03/2024 (R16)

Highlights: PSV 4-4 Copenhagen

Biggest aggregate Conference League wins

West Ham 6-0 AEK Larnaca, 2022/23 (R16)

Leicester 7-2 Randers, 2021/22 (KOPO)

Marseille 6-1 Qarabağ, 2021/22 (KOPO)

Feyenoord 8-3 Partizan, 2021/22 (R16)

Fiorentina 7-2 Braga, 2022/23 (KOPO)

Lech Poznań 5-0 Djurgården, 2022/23 (R16)

Most goals in a Conference League knockout tie

12 PSV Eindhoven 8-4 Copenhagen, 2021/22 (R16)

12 Slavia Praha 7-5 LASK, 2021/22 (R16)

12 Olympiacos 7-5 Maccabi Tel Aviv, 2023/24 (R16)

Conference League ties decided in extra time

Bodø/Glimt 4-3 AZ Alkmaar, 2021/22 (R16)

Basel 4-3 Nice, 2022/23 (QF)

Fiorentina 4-3 Basel, 2022/23 (SF)

Ajax 4-3 Bodø/Glimt, 2023/24 (KOPO)

Olympiacos 7-5 Maccabi Tel Aviv, 2023/24 (R16)

Olympiacos 1-0 Fiorentina, 2023/24 (F)

Conference League ties decided by a penalty shoot-out

PAOK 5-3 Midtjylland, 2-2agg, 2021/22 (KOPO)

Anderlecht 3-0 Ludogorets, 2-2agg, 2022/23 (KOPO)

Gent 5-3 Qarabağ, 1-1agg, 2022/23 (KOPO)

Basel 4-1 Slovan Bratislava, 4-4agg, 2022/23 (R16)

AZ Alkmaar 4-1 Anderlecht, 2-2agg, 2022/23 (QF)

Fiorentina 2-0 Viktoria Plzeň, 2-0agg, 2023/24 (QF)

Highlights: PAOK 2-1 Midtjylland (5-3 pens)

Most goals in a Conference League knockout game

3 Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma 4-0 Bodø/Glimt, 14/04/2022, QF)

3 Gift Orban (İstanbul Başakşehir 1-4 Gent, 15/03/2023, R16)

3 Ayoub El Kaabi (Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiacos, 02/05/2024, SF)

Most goals in a Conference League tie (player)

5 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos 6-2 Aston Villa, 2023/24, SF)

Most goals in a Conference League knockout campaign (player)

11 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos, 2023/24)

Biggest attendance for Conference League knockout game

63,940 Roma 1-0 Leicester, 05/05/2022, SF

*Records and statistics cover group stage to final

Key

GS – group stage

KOPO – knockout round play-offs

R16 – round of 16

QF – quarter-finals

SF – semi-finals

F – final

