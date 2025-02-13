2024/25 Conference League top scorer: Marc Guiu

Spanish teenager Marc Guiu ended the league phase at the top of the UEFA Conference League scorer rankings after he hit the first hat-trick of his senior club career, against Shamrock Rovers.

The 18-year-old is one goal clear of his Stamford Bridge team-mate Christopher Nkunku, Shamrock Rovers' Johnny Kenny, TSC's Miloš Pantović, Jagiellonia's Afimico Pululu and Başakşehir's Krzysztof Piątek.

Top scorer: Watch Guiu's Chelsea goals

There are five players one adrift on four goals apiece: another Chelsea player, João Félix, Noah's Matheus Aias, Molde's Frederik Ihler, Fiorentina forward Jonathan Ikoné, and Cercle Brugge's Kevin Denkey, scorer of the 2024/25 Conference League's only other hat-trick to date.

Denkey is also one of four players who has provided four assists in this season's competition, and is level with Nkunku (five goals, three assists) in terms of goal involvements with eight in total. Piątek (five goals, two assists) is their closest challenger with seven.

Conference League top scorer: Johnny Kenny

Top scorers in 2024/25 Conference League

6 Marc Guiu (Chelsea)

5 Johnny Kenny (Shamrock Rovers)

5 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

5 Miloš Pantović (TSC)﻿

5 Krzysztof Piątek (İstanbul Başakşehir)

5 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)

4 Matheus Aias (Noah)

4 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)

4 João Félix (Chelsea)

4 Frederik Ihler (Molde)

4 Jonathan Ikoné (Fiorentina)﻿



Conference League top scorer: Afimico Pululu

Most assists in 2024/25 Conference League

4 Aleksandar Ćirković (TSC)

4 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)﻿

4 Kaio César (Vitória SC)

4 Svit Sešlar (Celje)



3 Ivan Brnić (Celje)

3 Charalampos Charalampous (Omonoia)

3 Enzo Fernández (Chelsea)

3 Marc Gual (Legia Warszawa)

3 Jesus Imaz (Jagiellonia)﻿﻿

3 Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina)

3 Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)

3 Pedro Neto (Chelsea)﻿

3 Tokmac Nguen (Djurgården)﻿

3 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

3 Virgile Pinson (Noah)

3 Hugo Vandermersch (St. Gallen)

3 Rúben Vinagre (Legia Warszawa)

3 Christian Witzig (St. Gallen)

Most goals and assists combined in 2024/25 Conference League

8 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)﻿

8 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

7 Krzysztof Piątek (İstanbul Başakşehir)



6 Marc Guiu (Chelsea)

6 Johnny Kenny (Shamrock Rovers)

6 Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)

6 Miloš Pantović (TSC)﻿

6 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)

Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Conference League

Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge 6-2 St. Gallen)﻿

Marc Guiu (Chelsea 5-1 Shamrock Rovers)

Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10