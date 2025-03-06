2024/25 Conference League top scorers: Afimico Pululu

Jagiellonia's Angolan striker Afimico Pululu is top of the UEFA Conference League scorer rankings after taking his tally to eight goals with a double in the round of 16 first leg.

Pululu, 25, converted a second-half penalty against ten-man Cercle Brugge before adding a superb overhead kick to move two goals clear of Chelsea teenager Marc Guiu. The Spaniard, who ended the league phase one clear of the pack, has not yet featured in the knockout stages.

Top scorer: Afimico Pululu's first six goals

Marc Guiu's three-goal salvo against Shamrock Rovers on Matchday 6 was one of two hat-tricks so far in the 2024/25 Conference League. Cercle Brugge's Kevin Denkey got the other against St. Gallen on Matchday 1.

Svit Sešlar, meanwhile, is the leading assist-maker in UEFA men's club competition this season, laying on seven Celje goals to date.

Top scorer: Watch Guiu's Chelsea goals

8 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)

6 Marc Guiu (Chelsea)



5 Johnny Kenny (Shamrock Rovers)

5 Armandas Kučys (Celje)

5 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

5 Miloš Pantović (TSC)﻿

5 Krzysztof Piątek (İstanbul Başakşehir)

7 Svit Sešlar (Celje)

4 Aleksandar Ćirković (TSC)

4 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)﻿

4 Jesús Imaz (Jagiellonia)

4 Kaio César (Vitória SC)﻿

4 Marcos Lopez (Copenhagen)

Most goals and assists combined in 2024/25 Conference League

9 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)

8 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)﻿

8 Jesús Imaz (Jagiellonia)

8 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

8 Svit Sešlar (Celje)

7 Krzysztof Piątek (İstanbul Başakşehir)



Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Conference League

Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge 6-2 St. Gallen)﻿

Marc Guiu (Chelsea 5-1 Shamrock Rovers)

Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10