2024/25 Conference League top scorers: Christopher Nkunku, Afimico Pululu

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku and Jagiellonia's Afimico Pululu are the five-goal leading scorers in the UEFA Conference League after four matchdays.

Nkunku has registered in all four Chelsea wins, his fifth of the campaign helping seal a place in the round of 16 or the knockout phase play-offs. French forward Pululu has also scored in all four games for Polish side Jagiellonia, who have ten points from a possible 12.

There are two players one goal adrift on four apiece: Nkunku's Chelsea team-mate João Félix and Miloš Pantović of Serbian side TSC. Fiorentina's Jonathan Ikoné and Kevin Denkey, scorer of the 2024/25 Conference League's only hat-trick to date, are among a host of players on three goals.

Top scorers in 2024/25 Conference League

5 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

5 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)

4 João Félix (Chelsea)

4 Miloš Pantović (TSC)

3 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)

3 Kristoffer Hansen (Jagiellonia)

3 Jonathan Ikoné (Fiorentina)

3 Johnny Kenny (Shamrock Rovers)

3 Luquinhas (Legia Warszawa)

3 Gary Magnée (Cercle Brugge)

3 Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)

3 Krzysztof Piątek (İstanbul Başakşehir)

João Félix's four goals

Most assists in 2024/25 Conference League

3 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)﻿

3 Aleksandar Ćirković (TSC)

3 Enzo Fernández (Chelsea)

3 Jesus Imaz (Jagiellonia)﻿﻿

3 Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)

3 Rúben Vinagre (Legia Warszawa)

3 Christian Witzig (St. Gallen)

Most goals and assists combined in 2024/25 Conference League

6 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)﻿

6 Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)

6 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)

6 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Conference League

Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge 6-2 St. Gallen)﻿

Kevin Denkey's three goals

Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10