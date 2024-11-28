2024/25 Conference League top scorers: Christopher Nkunku, Afimico Pululu
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku shares top spot in the UEFA Conference League scorer rankings with Jagiellonia's Afimico Pululu.
Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku and Jagiellonia's Afimico Pululu are the five-goal leading scorers in the UEFA Conference League after four matchdays.
Nkunku has registered in all four Chelsea wins, his fifth of the campaign helping seal a place in the round of 16 or the knockout phase play-offs. French forward Pululu has also scored in all four games for Polish side Jagiellonia, who have ten points from a possible 12.
There are two players one goal adrift on four apiece: Nkunku's Chelsea team-mate João Félix and Miloš Pantović of Serbian side TSC. Fiorentina's Jonathan Ikoné and Kevin Denkey, scorer of the 2024/25 Conference League's only hat-trick to date, are among a host of players on three goals.
Top scorers in 2024/25 Conference League
2024/25 Conference League top scorers
5 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)
5 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)
4 João Félix (Chelsea)
4 Miloš Pantović (TSC)
3 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)
3 Kristoffer Hansen (Jagiellonia)
3 Jonathan Ikoné (Fiorentina)
3 Johnny Kenny (Shamrock Rovers)
3 Luquinhas (Legia Warszawa)
3 Gary Magnée (Cercle Brugge)
3 Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)
3 Krzysztof Piątek (İstanbul Başakşehir)
Most assists in 2024/25 Conference League
3 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)
3 Aleksandar Ćirković (TSC)
3 Enzo Fernández (Chelsea)
3 Jesus Imaz (Jagiellonia)
3 Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)
3 Rúben Vinagre (Legia Warszawa)
3 Christian Witzig (St. Gallen)
Most goals and assists combined in 2024/25 Conference League
6 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)
6 Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)
6 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)
6 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)
Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Conference League
Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge 6-2 St. Gallen)
Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11
2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10