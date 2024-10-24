UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
2024/25 Conference League top scorers: Denkey, Pululu

Thursday, October 24, 2024

Cercle Brugge striker Kevin Denkey and Jagiellonia's Afimico Pululu are the pacesetters in the early-season Conference League top scorer rankings.

With three goals and three assists, Cercle Brugge's Kevin Denkey has made an exceptional start in the Conference League Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Cercle Brugge's Kevin Denkey and Jagiellonia forward Afimico Pululu are the three-goal leading scorers in the UEFA Conference League after two matchdays.

Denkey hit a hat-trick on Matchday 1, and while the Togolese striker could not add to that tally in a shock defeat in Iceland next time out, he did notch a third assist.

Kevin Denkey's three goals

Pululu has registered in both Polish side Jagiellonia's victories to date, equalising and then teeing up the winner at Copenhagen, then hitting a double against Petrocub.

Fiorentina's Jonathan Ikoné and Chelsea pair João Félix and Christopher Nkunku are among a ten-strong chasing pack on two goals apiece.

Top scorers in 2024/25 Conference League

2024/25 Conference League top scorers
3 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)
3 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)

Most assists in 2024/25 Conference League

3 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)﻿
3 Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)

Most goals and assists combined in 2024/25 Conference League

6 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)﻿
4 Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)
4 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)

Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Conference League

Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge 6-2 St. Gallen)﻿

Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11
2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10

