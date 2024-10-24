2024/25 Conference League top scorers: Denkey, Pululu
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Cercle Brugge striker Kevin Denkey and Jagiellonia's Afimico Pululu are the pacesetters in the early-season Conference League top scorer rankings.
Cercle Brugge's Kevin Denkey and Jagiellonia forward Afimico Pululu are the three-goal leading scorers in the UEFA Conference League after two matchdays.
Denkey hit a hat-trick on Matchday 1, and while the Togolese striker could not add to that tally in a shock defeat in Iceland next time out, he did notch a third assist.
Pululu has registered in both Polish side Jagiellonia's victories to date, equalising and then teeing up the winner at Copenhagen, then hitting a double against Petrocub.
Fiorentina's Jonathan Ikoné and Chelsea pair João Félix and Christopher Nkunku are among a ten-strong chasing pack on two goals apiece.
Top scorers in 2024/25 Conference League
3 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)
3 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)
Most assists in 2024/25 Conference League
3 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)
3 Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)
Most goals and assists combined in 2024/25 Conference League
6 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)
4 Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)
4 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)
Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Conference League
Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge 6-2 St. Gallen)
Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11
2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10