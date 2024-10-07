European Adventures: Watching Chelsea in London
Monday, October 7, 2024
Article summary
Dominic Short (@domfutbol) explored London for Chelsea's UEFA Conference League Matchday 1 meeting with Gent for the second edition of European Adventures with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
Article top media content
Article body
Dominic Short (@domfutbol) explored London for Chelsea's UEFA Conference League Matchday 1 meeting with Gent for the second edition of European Adventures with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
Upon arrival in London, the influencer picked up his car and spent 48 hours sightseeing in the English capital. Starting his journey with a boat trip down the Thames, he then paid a visit to Big Ben and showed off some fancy footwork in front of the London Eye.
The excitement continued as Dominic arrived at Stamford Bridge, engaging with fans and enjoying a pitch-side view for Chelsea's 4-2 triumph.
Be on the lookout for more European Adventures with Enterprise Rent-A-Car as the Conference League campaign continues.