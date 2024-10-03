UEFA Europa League Official Live football scores & stats
European Adventures: Watching Ajax in Amsterdam

Thursday, October 3, 2024

Ben Black travelled through Amsterdam for Ajax's UEFA Europa League Matchday 1 game against Beşiktaş for the first edition of European Adventures with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

After touching down at Schipol Airport, the influencer picked up his car and spent 48 hours in the city, visiting some of the coolest neighbourhoods, checking out some of the top sights and – of course – getting on his bike to explore. He got among fans of Ajax and Beşiktaş as they prepared for the game, and was pitchside at the Amsterdam ArenA for the home side's 4-0 win, then enjoyed the post-match celebrations in the city.

Be on the lookout for more European Adventures with Enterprise Rent-A-Car as the Europa League campaign continues.


