UEFA Conference League Matchday 4: What to look out for

Chelsea look to continue their record-breaking start to the UEFA Conference League against unbeaten Heidenheim, while Fiorentina hope to bounce back at home against Pafos on Matchday 4.

All kick-off times 21:00 CET unless stated

Wednesday 27 November

İstanbul Başakşehir vs Petrocub (16:30)

Thursday 28 November

Astana vs Vitória SC (16:30)

Heidenheim vs Chelsea (18:45)

Cercle Brugge vs Hearts (18:45)

Dinamo-Minsk vs Copenhagen (18:45)

Noah vs Víkingur Reykjavík (18:45)

St. Gallen vs TSC (18:45)

Borac vs LASK (18:45)

Molde vs APOEL (18:45)

Celje vs Jagiellonia Białystok (18:45)

Panathinaikos vs HJK Helsinki (18:45)

The New Saints vs Djurgården (18:45)

Fiorentina vs Pafos

Lugano vs Gent

Mladá Boleslav vs Real Betis

Olimpija Ljubljana vs Larne

Omonoia vs Legia Warszawa

Rapid Wien vs Shamrock Rovers

Headline games

No team has been able to halt Chelsea's attack so far, but Heidenheim have as good a chance as any. Like their Matchday 4 visitors, the German side have posted three wins from three games, but unlike Chelsea, they are one of only four sides to have conceded one goal or less. Travelling to Hearts on Matchday 3, the Bundesliga club earned a 2-0 win through Sirlord Conteh and Jan Schöppner. "Three games, three wins – that's the ideal record. Competing in this competition is a huge thing for this club," said captain Patrick Mainka.

The table-topping Blues journey to Heidenheim after recording the largest win in Conference League history, defeating Armenian side Noah 8-0 at Stamford Bridge. Doubles for João Félix and Christopher Nkunku moved the Chelsea forwards level with Jagiellonia's Afimico Pululu in the race for top scorer, while Marc Guiu and Tosin Adarabioyo got their first goals for the west London club. If that statement of intent was not enough, Adarabioyo left no room to doubt their aspirations. "Any competition we're in we strive for the best, and this is a competition we definitely want to win," the 27-year-old defender said.

Key stat

Chelsea have won 11 and lost seven of their 25 meetings with German sides in UEFA competition.

Fiorentina fell to their first league phase defeat in Nicosia on Matchday 3, Cypriot side APOEL holding on to win after striking twice in the first half. Jonathan Ikoné gave the visitors hope in the 74th minute and moved on to three goals in the league phase, but it was not enough for Raffaele Palladino's side. "These matches are decided by moments, they defended in a low block and hurt us with two counterattacks," the Italian coach said.

After pulling off an impressive Matchday 3 victory themselves, APOEL's compatriots Pafos stand in the way of a Fiorentina resurgence. The Cypriot Cup holders earned a dramatic win against Astana through Anderson's 87th-minute header, moving level with Fiorentina on six points. "We have big goals as a team, we want to stand out," said coach Juan Carlos Carcedo. A win over Fiorentina would certainly help that cause.

Key stat

This is Pafos's first competitive meeting with an Italian side while Fiorentina will be playing their second game against Cypriot opponents after the loss to APOEL.

Making their mark

Only seven sides remain unbeaten in the Conference League league phase and Shamrock Rovers are among those high flyers. Last time out the Dublin side came from behind to defeat The New Saints 2-1 at the Tallaght Stadium, Johnny Kenny crashing an effort in off the crossbar before Dylan Watts poked in the winner. After missing out on the Irish Premier Division title for the first time since 2019 the previous Friday, coach Stephen Bradley was particularly pleased with the gutsy win. "It's difficult for the players to move on after Friday, but I thought they did really well, both mentally and physically," the 39-year-old said. Another stern test of those attributes awaits in Vienna on Matchday 4 as Rapid Wien look to extend their perfect start to the league phase after defeating Petrocub 3-0 away from home.

One To Watch

A pair of goals from Brazilian forward Luquinhas helped Legia Warszawa continue their flawless start to the Conference League season – which concludes on home soil at the Stadion Wrocław – with a 4-0 home win against Dinamo-Minsk. After opening the scoring with a neat finish in the tenth minute, the 28-year-old doubled his tally with a delightful second-half dink, helping the Polish side rise to second in the table while placing him joint-fourth in the race for top scorer. "Football in Brazil is like a religion; we're all in love with the game and we all want to play," the Ceilândia-born forward has said, adding: "Growing up, I always slept with a football." Perhaps that offers some explanation for the mastery he shows today.

