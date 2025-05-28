UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Chelsea win the 2024/25 Conference League: Meet the champions

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Chelsea's route to UEFA Conference League glory, from a home win against Gent to their final triumph over Real Betis in Wroclaw.

The 2024/25 UEFA Conference League reached a conclusion in Wroclaw as Chelsea emerged as the last team standing, beating Real Betis in the final.

Final: As it happened

Route to the final

League phase (1st)

Chelsea 4-2 Gent 
Panathinaikos 1-4 Chelsea 
Chelsea 8-0 Noah 
Heidenheim 0-2 Chelsea 
Astana 1-3 Chelsea 
Chelsea 5-1 Shamrock Rovers 

Round of 16

Copenhagen 1-2 Chelsea 
Chelsea 1-0 Copenhagen (agg: 3-1)

Quarter-finals

Legia Warszawa 0-3 Chelsea 
Chelsea 1-2 Legia Warszawa (agg: 4-2)

Semi-finals

Djurgården 1-4 Chelsea 
Chelsea 1-0 Djurgården (agg: 5-1)

Final

Real Betis 1-4 Chelsea 

Final highlights: Real Betis 1-4 Chelsea

Overall record

P13 W12 D0 L1 F42 A10

Statistics

Top scorers

6 Marc Guiu
5 Christopher Nkunku
4 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
4 João Félix

Most assists

6 Enzo Fernández
5 Jadon Sancho

Most minutes played

1,080 Filip Jørgensen
1,024 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
916 Benoît Badiashile

Team stats

Wins: 12 (1st in competition)
Goals: 42 (1st)
Attempts on target: 106 (1st)

