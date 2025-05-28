Chelsea win the 2024/25 Conference League: Meet the champions
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Article summary
Chelsea's route to UEFA Conference League glory, from a home win against Gent to their final triumph over Real Betis in Wroclaw.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2024/25 UEFA Conference League reached a conclusion in Wroclaw as Chelsea emerged as the last team standing, beating Real Betis in the final.
Route to the final
League phase (1st)
Chelsea 4-2 Gent
Panathinaikos 1-4 Chelsea
Chelsea 8-0 Noah
Heidenheim 0-2 Chelsea
Astana 1-3 Chelsea
Chelsea 5-1 Shamrock Rovers
Round of 16
Copenhagen 1-2 Chelsea
Chelsea 1-0 Copenhagen (agg: 3-1)
Quarter-finals
Legia Warszawa 0-3 Chelsea
Chelsea 1-2 Legia Warszawa (agg: 4-2)
Semi-finals
Djurgården 1-4 Chelsea
Chelsea 1-0 Djurgården (agg: 5-1)
Final
Overall record
P13 W12 D0 L1 F42 A10
Statistics
Top scorers
6 Marc Guiu
5 Christopher Nkunku
4 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
4 João Félix
Most assists
6 Enzo Fernández
5 Jadon Sancho
Most minutes played
1,080 Filip Jørgensen
1,024 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
916 Benoît Badiashile
Team stats
Wins: 12 (1st in competition)
Goals: 42 (1st)
Attempts on target: 106 (1st)