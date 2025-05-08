Conference League: Meet the finalists
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Article summary
Season so far, key stats; all you need to know about 2024/25 UEFA Conference League finalists Real Betis and Chelsea.
Article top media content
Article body
Thirty-six teams were on the start line for the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League proper, and now only two remain for the final in Wrocław on Wednesday 28 May.
We profile the remaining contenders – Real Betis and Chelsea.
Real Betis (ESP)
League phase position: 15
Semi-finals: 4-3 agg vs Fiorentina, aet
Quarter-finals: 3-1 agg vs Jagiellonia
Round of 16: 6-2 agg vs Vitória SC
KO play-offs: 3-1 agg vs Gent
League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F6 A5 Pts 10
How they qualified: Play-offs (5-0 agg vs Kryvbas)
Last season: Europa League group stage, Conference League knockout phase play-offs (1-2 agg vs GNK Dinamo)
Best Conference League performance: Semi-finals (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 42
Chelsea (ENG)
League phase position: 1
Semi-finals: 5-1 agg vs Djurgården
Quarter-finals: 4-2 agg vs Legia Warszawa
Round of 16: 3-1 agg vs Copenhagen
League phase record: W6 D0 L0 F26 A5 Pts 18
How they qualified: Play-offs (3-2 agg vs Servette)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: Semi-finals (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 8
UEFA coefficient rankings correct as of end of the semi-final first legs.