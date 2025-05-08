Conference League: Meet the finalists

Thirty-six teams were on the start line for the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League proper, and now only two remain for the final in Wrocław on Wednesday 28 May.

We profile the remaining contenders – Real Betis and Chelsea.

League phase position: 15

Semi-finals: 4-3 agg vs Fiorentina, aet

Quarter-finals: 3-1 agg vs Jagiellonia

Round of 16: 6-2 agg vs Vitória SC

KO play-offs: 3-1 agg vs Gent

League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F6 A5 Pts 10

How they qualified: Play-offs (5-0 agg vs Kryvbas)

Last season: Europa League group stage, Conference League knockout phase play-offs (1-2 agg vs GNK Dinamo)

Best Conference League performance: Semi-finals (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 42

League phase position: 1﻿

Semi-finals: 5-1 agg vs Djurgården

Quarter-finals: 4-2 agg vs Legia Warszawa

Round of 16: 3-1 agg vs Copenhagen

League phase record: W6 D0 L0 F26 A5 Pts 18

How they qualified: Play-offs (3-2 agg vs Servette)

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best Conference League performance: Semi-finals (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 8﻿

UEFA coefficient rankings correct as of end of the semi-final first legs.