Conference League: Meet the last 16 teams

Thirty-six teams lined up on the start line for the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League proper, and this number has been whittled down to 16 following the conclusion of the league phase and knockout phase play-offs.

UEFA.com profiles all the remaining contenders.

Round of 16 draw

Teams at a glance Round of 16 (seeded)

Cercle Brugge, Chelsea, Djurgården, Fiorentina, Legia Warszawa, Lugano, SK Rapid, Vitória SC Round of 16 (unseeded)

﻿﻿Borac, Celje, Copenhagen, Jagiellonia, Molde, Pafos, Panathinaikos, Real Betis﻿

League phase position: 20﻿

KO play-offs: 1-0agg vs Olimpija

League phase record: W2 D2 L2 F4 A7 Pts 8

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (D1-1agg vs Ferencváros, L2-3 on pens)

Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (L1-3agg vs Austria Wien)

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)﻿

UEFA coefficient ranking: 134

League phase position: 21﻿

KO play-offs: 4-2agg vs APOEL

League phase record: W2 D1 L3 F13 A13 Pts 7

How they qualified: Play-offs (W4-2agg vs Pyunik)

Last season: Conference League play-offs (L2-5agg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv)

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)﻿

UEFA coefficient ranking: 154

League phase position: 8﻿

League phase record: W3 D2 L1 F14 A7 Pts 11

How they qualified: Play-offs (W7-5agg vs Wisła Kraków)

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 143

League phase position: 1﻿

League phase record: W6 D0 L0 F26 A5 Pts 18

How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-2agg vs Servette)

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 7

League phase position: 18

KO play-offs: 4-3agg, aet vs Heidenheim

League phase record: W2 D2 L2 F8 A9 Pts 8

How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-1agg vs Kilmarnock)

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L2-6agg vs Man City)

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2021/22, 2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 45

League phase position: 5

League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F11 A7 Pts 13

How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-0agg vs Maribor)

Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (L2-3agg vs Luzern)

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23, 2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 71

League phase position: 3

League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F18 A7 Pts 13

How they qualified: Play-offs (D4-4agg vs Puskás Akadémia, W5-4 pens)

Last season: Conference League runners-up (L0-1aet vs Olympiacos)

Best Conference League performance: Finalists (2022/23, 2023/24)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 36

League phase position: 9

KO play-offs: 6-2agg vs TSC

League phase record: W3 D2 L1 F10 A5 Pts 11

How they qualified: Europa League qualifying play-offs (L1-7agg vs Ajax)﻿

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition﻿

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 179

League phase position: 7﻿

League phase record: W4 D0 L2 F13 A5 Pts 12

How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-0agg vs Drita)

Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L2-6agg vs Molde)﻿

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 73

League phase position: 6

League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F11 A7 Pts 13

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L4-8agg vs Beşiktaş)﻿

Last season: Europa League qualifying play-offs, Conference League group stage

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 111

League phase position: 23﻿

KO play-offs: 1-1agg, aet (5-4p) vs Shamrock Rovers

League phase record: W2 D1 L3 F10 A11 Pts 7

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (D1-1agg vs Elfsborg, L2-4 on pens)

Last season: Champions League qualifying play-offs, Europa League group stage, Conference League round of 16 (L2-4agg vs Club Brugge)

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2023/24, 2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 64

League phase position: 12﻿

KO play-offs: 3-2agg vs Omonoia

League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F11 A7 Pts 10

How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-1agg vs CFR Cluj)

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition﻿﻿﻿﻿

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 195

League phase position: 13﻿

KO play-offs: 3-2agg vs Víkingur

League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F10 A7 Pts 10

How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-2agg vs Lens)

Last season: Champions League play-offs, Europa League group stage

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 120

League phase position: 15

KO play-offs: 3-1agg vs Gent

League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F6 A5 Pts 10

How they qualified: Play-offs (W5-0agg vs Kryvbas)

Last season: Europa League group stage, Conference League knockout round play-offs (L1-2agg vs GNK Dinamo)

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 49

League phase position: 4﻿

League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F11 A5 Pts 13

How they qualified: Europa League qualifying play-offs (L3-4agg vs Braga)

Last season: Conference League qualifying play-offs (L1-2agg vs Fiorentina)

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 74

League phase position: 2﻿

League phase record: W4 D2 L0 F13 A6 Pts 14

How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs (W7-0agg vs Zrinjski)

Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (D4-4agg vs Celje, L2-4 on pens)

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 90

UEFA coefficient rankings as at end of the 2024/25 league phase.



