Conference League: Meet the last 16 teams

Thursday, February 20, 2025

All you need to know about the 16 teams remaining in the 2024/25 competition.

The last 16 standing in the 2024/25 Conference League
The last 16 standing in the 2024/25 Conference League UEFA via Getty Images

Thirty-six teams lined up on the start line for the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League proper, and this number has been whittled down to 16 following the conclusion of the league phase and knockout phase play-offs.

UEFA.com profiles all the remaining contenders.

Round of 16 draw

Teams at a glance

Round of 16 (seeded)
Cercle Brugge, Chelsea, Djurgården, Fiorentina, Legia Warszawa, Lugano, SK Rapid, Vitória SC

Round of 16 (unseeded)
﻿﻿Borac, Celje, Copenhagen, Jagiellonia, Molde, Pafos, Panathinaikos, Real Betis﻿

Borac (BIH)

League phase position: 20﻿
KO play-offs: 1-0agg vs Olimpija
League phase record: W2 D2 L2 F4 A7 Pts 8
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (D1-1agg vs Ferencváros, L2-3 on pens)
Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (L1-3agg vs Austria Wien)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)﻿
UEFA coefficient ranking: 134

Celje (SVN)

League phase position: 21﻿
KO play-offs: 4-2agg vs APOEL
League phase record: W2 D1 L3 F13 A13 Pts 7
How they qualified: Play-offs (W4-2agg vs Pyunik)
Last season: Conference League play-offs (L2-5agg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)﻿
UEFA coefficient ranking: 154

Cercle Brugge (BEL)

League phase position: 8﻿
League phase record: W3 D2 L1 F14 A7 Pts 11
How they qualified: Play-offs (W7-5agg vs Wisła Kraków)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 143

Chelsea (ENG)

League phase position: 1﻿
League phase record: W6 D0 L0 F26 A5 Pts 18
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-2agg vs Servette)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 7

Copenhagen (DEN)

League phase position: 18
KO play-offs: 4-3agg, aet vs Heidenheim
League phase record: W2 D2 L2 F8 A9 Pts 8
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-1agg vs Kilmarnock)
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L2-6agg vs Man City)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2021/22, 2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 45

Djurgården (SWE)

League phase position: 5
League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F11 A7 Pts 13
How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-0agg vs Maribor)
Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (L2-3agg vs Luzern)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23, 2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 71

Fiorentina (ITA)

League phase position: 3
League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F18 A7 Pts 13
How they qualified: Play-offs (D4-4agg vs Puskás Akadémia, W5-4 pens)
Last season: Conference League runners-up (L0-1aet vs Olympiacos)
Best Conference League performance: Finalists (2022/23, 2023/24)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 36

Jagiellonia (POL)

League phase position: 9
KO play-offs: 6-2agg vs TSC
League phase record: W3 D2 L1 F10 A5 Pts 11
How they qualified: Europa League qualifying play-offs (L1-7agg vs Ajax)﻿
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition﻿
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 179

Legia Warszawa (POL)

League phase position: 7﻿
League phase record: W4 D0 L2 F13 A5 Pts 12
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-0agg vs Drita)
Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L2-6agg vs Molde)﻿
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 73

Lugano (SUI)

League phase position: 6
League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F11 A7 Pts 13
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L4-8agg vs Beşiktaş)﻿
Last season: Europa League qualifying play-offs, Conference League group stage
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 111

Molde (NOR)

League phase position: 23﻿
KO play-offs: 1-1agg, aet (5-4p) vs Shamrock Rovers
League phase record: W2 D1 L3 F10 A11 Pts 7
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (D1-1agg vs Elfsborg, L2-4 on pens)
Last season: Champions League qualifying play-offs, Europa League group stage, Conference League round of 16 (L2-4agg vs Club Brugge)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2023/24, 2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 64

Pafos (CYP)

League phase position: 12﻿
KO play-offs: 3-2agg vs Omonoia
League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F11 A7 Pts 10
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-1agg vs CFR Cluj)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition﻿﻿﻿﻿
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 195

Panathinaikos (GRE)

League phase position: 13﻿
KO play-offs: 3-2agg vs Víkingur
League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F10 A7 Pts 10
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-2agg vs Lens)
Last season: Champions League play-offs, Europa League group stage
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 120 

Real Betis (ESP)

League phase position: 15
KO play-offs: 3-1agg vs Gent
League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F6 A5 Pts 10
How they qualified: Play-offs (W5-0agg vs Kryvbas)
Last season: Europa League group stage, Conference League knockout round play-offs (L1-2agg vs GNK Dinamo)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 49

SK Rapid (AUT)

League phase position: 4﻿
League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F11 A5 Pts 13
How they qualified: Europa League qualifying play-offs (L3-4agg vs Braga)
Last season: Conference League qualifying play-offs (L1-2agg vs Fiorentina)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 74

Vitória SC (POR)

League phase position: 2﻿
League phase record: W4 D2 L0 F13 A6 Pts 14
How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs (W7-0agg vs Zrinjski)
Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (D4-4agg vs Celje, L2-4 on pens)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 90

UEFA coefficient rankings as at end of the 2024/25 league phase.


