Conference League: Meet the last 16 teams
Thursday, February 20, 2025
All you need to know about the 16 teams remaining in the 2024/25 competition.
Thirty-six teams lined up on the start line for the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League proper, and this number has been whittled down to 16 following the conclusion of the league phase and knockout phase play-offs.
UEFA.com profiles all the remaining contenders.
Teams at a glance
Round of 16 (seeded)
Cercle Brugge, Chelsea, Djurgården, Fiorentina, Legia Warszawa, Lugano, SK Rapid, Vitória SC
Round of 16 (unseeded)
Borac, Celje, Copenhagen, Jagiellonia, Molde, Pafos, Panathinaikos, Real Betis
Borac (BIH)
League phase position: 20
KO play-offs: 1-0agg vs Olimpija
League phase record: W2 D2 L2 F4 A7 Pts 8
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (D1-1agg vs Ferencváros, L2-3 on pens)
Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (L1-3agg vs Austria Wien)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 134
Celje (SVN)
League phase position: 21
KO play-offs: 4-2agg vs APOEL
League phase record: W2 D1 L3 F13 A13 Pts 7
How they qualified: Play-offs (W4-2agg vs Pyunik)
Last season: Conference League play-offs (L2-5agg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 154
Cercle Brugge (BEL)
League phase position: 8
League phase record: W3 D2 L1 F14 A7 Pts 11
How they qualified: Play-offs (W7-5agg vs Wisła Kraków)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 143
Chelsea (ENG)
League phase position: 1
League phase record: W6 D0 L0 F26 A5 Pts 18
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-2agg vs Servette)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 7
Copenhagen (DEN)
League phase position: 18
KO play-offs: 4-3agg, aet vs Heidenheim
League phase record: W2 D2 L2 F8 A9 Pts 8
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-1agg vs Kilmarnock)
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L2-6agg vs Man City)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2021/22, 2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 45
Djurgården (SWE)
League phase position: 5
League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F11 A7 Pts 13
How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-0agg vs Maribor)
Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (L2-3agg vs Luzern)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23, 2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 71
Fiorentina (ITA)
League phase position: 3
League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F18 A7 Pts 13
How they qualified: Play-offs (D4-4agg vs Puskás Akadémia, W5-4 pens)
Last season: Conference League runners-up (L0-1aet vs Olympiacos)
Best Conference League performance: Finalists (2022/23, 2023/24)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 36
Jagiellonia (POL)
League phase position: 9
KO play-offs: 6-2agg vs TSC
League phase record: W3 D2 L1 F10 A5 Pts 11
How they qualified: Europa League qualifying play-offs (L1-7agg vs Ajax)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 179
Legia Warszawa (POL)
League phase position: 7
League phase record: W4 D0 L2 F13 A5 Pts 12
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-0agg vs Drita)
Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L2-6agg vs Molde)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 73
Lugano (SUI)
League phase position: 6
League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F11 A7 Pts 13
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L4-8agg vs Beşiktaş)
Last season: Europa League qualifying play-offs, Conference League group stage
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 111
Molde (NOR)
League phase position: 23
KO play-offs: 1-1agg, aet (5-4p) vs Shamrock Rovers
League phase record: W2 D1 L3 F10 A11 Pts 7
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (D1-1agg vs Elfsborg, L2-4 on pens)
Last season: Champions League qualifying play-offs, Europa League group stage, Conference League round of 16 (L2-4agg vs Club Brugge)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2023/24, 2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 64
Pafos (CYP)
League phase position: 12
KO play-offs: 3-2agg vs Omonoia
League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F11 A7 Pts 10
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-1agg vs CFR Cluj)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 195
Panathinaikos (GRE)
League phase position: 13
KO play-offs: 3-2agg vs Víkingur
League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F10 A7 Pts 10
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-2agg vs Lens)
Last season: Champions League play-offs, Europa League group stage
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 120
Real Betis (ESP)
League phase position: 15
KO play-offs: 3-1agg vs Gent
League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F6 A5 Pts 10
How they qualified: Play-offs (W5-0agg vs Kryvbas)
Last season: Europa League group stage, Conference League knockout round play-offs (L1-2agg vs GNK Dinamo)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 49
SK Rapid (AUT)
League phase position: 4
League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F11 A5 Pts 13
How they qualified: Europa League qualifying play-offs (L3-4agg vs Braga)
Last season: Conference League qualifying play-offs (L1-2agg vs Fiorentina)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 74
Vitória SC (POR)
League phase position: 2
League phase record: W4 D2 L0 F13 A6 Pts 14
How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs (W7-0agg vs Zrinjski)
Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (D4-4agg vs Celje, L2-4 on pens)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 90
UEFA coefficient rankings as at end of the 2024/25 league phase.