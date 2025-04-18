UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Conference League: Meet the last four teams

Friday, April 18, 2025

All you need to know about the four teams remaining in the 2024/25 competition.

Conference League: Meet the last four teams

Thirty-six teams lined up on the start line for the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League proper, and this number has been whittled down to four following the conclusion of the quarter-finals.

UEFA.com profiles all the remaining contenders.

Quarter-final ties

Real Betis vs Fiorentina
Chelsea vs Djurgården

Chelsea (ENG)

League phase position: 1﻿
Quarter-finals: 4-2 agg vs Legia Warszawa
Round of 16: 3-1 agg vs Copenhagen
League phase record: W6 D0 L0 F26 A5 Pts 18
How they qualified: Play-offs (3-2 agg vs Servette)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: Semi-finals (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 10

Djurgården (SWE)

League phase position: 5
Quarter-finals: 4-2 agg aet vs SK Rapid
Round of 16: 3-1 agg vs Pafos
League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F11 A7 Pts 13
How they qualified: Play-offs (2-0 agg vs Maribor)
Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (2-3 agg vs Luzern)
Best Conference League performance: Semi-finals (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 64

Fiorentina (ITA)

League phase position: 3
Quarter-finals: 4-3 agg vs Celje
Round of 16: 5-4 agg vs Panathinaikos
League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F18 A7 Pts 13
How they qualified: Play-offs (4-4agg, 5-4 pens vs Puskás Akadémia)
Last season: Conference League runners-up (0-1 aet vs Olympiacos)
Best Conference League performance: Finalists (2022/23, 2023/24)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 34

Real Betis (ESP)

League phase position: 15
Quarter-finals: 3-1 agg vs Jagiellonia
Round of 16: 6-2 agg vs Vitória SC
KO play-offs: 3-1 agg vs Gent
League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F6 A5 Pts 10
How they qualified: Play-offs (5-0 agg vs Kryvbas)
Last season: Europa League group stage, Conference League knockout phase play-offs (1-2 agg vs GNK Dinamo)
Best Conference League performance: Semi-finals (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 42

UEFA coefficient rankings as of end of the quarter-finals.

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, April 18, 2025