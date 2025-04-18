Conference League: Meet the last four teams
Friday, April 18, 2025
All you need to know about the four teams remaining in the 2024/25 competition.
Thirty-six teams lined up on the start line for the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League proper, and this number has been whittled down to four following the conclusion of the quarter-finals.
UEFA.com profiles all the remaining contenders.
Quarter-final ties
Real Betis vs Fiorentina
Chelsea vs Djurgården
Chelsea (ENG)
League phase position: 1
Quarter-finals: 4-2 agg vs Legia Warszawa
Round of 16: 3-1 agg vs Copenhagen
League phase record: W6 D0 L0 F26 A5 Pts 18
How they qualified: Play-offs (3-2 agg vs Servette)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: Semi-finals (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 10
Djurgården (SWE)
League phase position: 5
Quarter-finals: 4-2 agg aet vs SK Rapid
Round of 16: 3-1 agg vs Pafos
League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F11 A7 Pts 13
How they qualified: Play-offs (2-0 agg vs Maribor)
Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (2-3 agg vs Luzern)
Best Conference League performance: Semi-finals (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 64
Fiorentina (ITA)
League phase position: 3
Quarter-finals: 4-3 agg vs Celje
Round of 16: 5-4 agg vs Panathinaikos
League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F18 A7 Pts 13
How they qualified: Play-offs (4-4agg, 5-4 pens vs Puskás Akadémia)
Last season: Conference League runners-up (0-1 aet vs Olympiacos)
Best Conference League performance: Finalists (2022/23, 2023/24)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 34
Real Betis (ESP)
League phase position: 15
Quarter-finals: 3-1 agg vs Jagiellonia
Round of 16: 6-2 agg vs Vitória SC
KO play-offs: 3-1 agg vs Gent
League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F6 A5 Pts 10
How they qualified: Play-offs (5-0 agg vs Kryvbas)
Last season: Europa League group stage, Conference League knockout phase play-offs (1-2 agg vs GNK Dinamo)
Best Conference League performance: Semi-finals (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 42
UEFA coefficient rankings as of end of the quarter-finals.