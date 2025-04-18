Conference League: Meet the last four teams

Thirty-six teams lined up on the start line for the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League proper, and this number has been whittled down to four following the conclusion of the quarter-finals.

UEFA.com profiles all the remaining contenders.

Quarter-final ties Real Betis vs Fiorentina

Chelsea vs Djurgården

League phase position: 1﻿

Quarter-finals: 4-2 agg vs Legia Warszawa

Round of 16: 3-1 agg vs Copenhagen

League phase record: W6 D0 L0 F26 A5 Pts 18

How they qualified: Play-offs (3-2 agg vs Servette)

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best Conference League performance: Semi-finals (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 10

League phase position: 5

Quarter-finals: 4-2 agg aet vs SK Rapid

Round of 16: 3-1 agg vs Pafos

League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F11 A7 Pts 13

How they qualified: Play-offs (2-0 agg vs Maribor)

Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (2-3 agg vs Luzern)

Best Conference League performance: Semi-finals (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 64

League phase position: 3

Quarter-finals: 4-3 agg vs Celje

Round of 16: 5-4 agg vs Panathinaikos

League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F18 A7 Pts 13

How they qualified: Play-offs (4-4agg, 5-4 pens vs Puskás Akadémia)

Last season: Conference League runners-up (0-1 aet vs Olympiacos)

Best Conference League performance: Finalists (2022/23, 2023/24)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 34

League phase position: 15

Quarter-finals: 3-1 agg vs Jagiellonia

Round of 16: 6-2 agg vs Vitória SC

KO play-offs: 3-1 agg vs Gent

League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F6 A5 Pts 10

How they qualified: Play-offs (5-0 agg vs Kryvbas)

Last season: Europa League group stage, Conference League knockout phase play-offs (1-2 agg vs GNK Dinamo)

Best Conference League performance: Semi-finals (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 42

UEFA coefficient rankings as of end of the quarter-finals.