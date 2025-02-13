Meet the teams through to the Conference League knockout phase
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Everything you need to know about the 24 teams remaining in the competition following the 2024/25 league phase.
The 24 teams that will compete in the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League knockout phase have been confirmed. UEFA.com profiles all the contenders.
Knockout phase at a glance
Through to round of 16
Cercle Brugge, Chelsea, Djurgården, Fiorentina, Legia Warszawa, Lugano, SK Rapid, Vitória SC
Knockout phase play-off ties
13 & 20 February
TSC vs Jagiellonia
Molde vs Shamrock Rovers
Celje vs APOEL
Víkingur R. vs Panathinaikos
Copenhagen vs Heidenheim
Borac vs Olimpija
Gent vs Real Betis
Omonoia vs Pafos
Round of 16
Cercle Brugge (BEL)
League phase position: 8
How they qualified: Play-offs (W7-5agg vs Wisła Kraków)
League phase record: W3 D2 L1 F14 A7 Pts 11
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 143
Chelsea (ENG)
League phase position: 1
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-2agg vs Servette)
League phase record: W6 D0 L0 F26 A5 Pts 18
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 7
Djurgården (SWE)
League phase position: 5
How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-0agg vs Maribor)
League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F11 A7 Pts 13
Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (L2-3agg vs Luzern)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23, 2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 71
Fiorentina (ITA)
League phase position: 3
How they qualified: Play-offs (D4-4agg vs Puskás Akadémia, W5-4 pens)
League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F18 A7 Pts 13
Last season: Conference League runners-up (L0-1aet vs Olympiacos)
Best Conference League performance: Finalists (2022/23, 2023/24)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 36
Legia Warszawa (POL)
League phase position: 7
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-0agg vs Drita)
League phase record: W4 D0 L2 F13 A5 Pts 12
Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L2-6agg vs Molde)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 73
Lugano (SUI)
League phase position: 6
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L4-8agg vs Beşiktaş)
League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F11 A7 Pts 13
Last season: Europa League qualifying play-offs, Conference League group stage
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 111
SK Rapid (AUT)
League phase position: 4
How they qualified: Europa League qualifying play-offs (L3-4agg vs Braga)
League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F11 A5 Pts 13
Last season: Conference League qualifying play-offs (L1-2agg vs Fiorentina)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 74
Vitória SC (POR)
League phase position: 2
How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs (W7-0agg vs Zrinjski)
League phase record: W4 D2 L0 F13 A6 Pts 14
Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (D4-4agg vs Celje, L2-4 on pens)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 90
Knockout phase play-offs
Gent vs Real Betis
Gent (BEL)
League phase position: 17
How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-0agg vs Partizan)
League phase record: W3 D0 L3 F8 A8 Pts 9
Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L1-2agg vs Maccabi Haifa)
Best Conference League performance: Quarter-finals (2022/23)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 48
Real Betis (ESP)
League phase position: 15
How they qualified: Play-offs (W5-0agg vs Kryvbas)
League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F6 A5 Pts 10
Last season: Europa League group stage, Conference League knockout round play-offs (L1-2agg vs GNK Dinamo)
Best Conference League performance: Knockout round play-offs (2023/24, 2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 49
TSC vs Jagiellonia
TSC (SRB)
League phase position: 24
How they qualified: Europa League qualifying play-offs (L1-8agg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv)
League phase record: W2 D1 L3 F10 A13 Pts 7
Last season: Champions League third qualifying round, Conference League group stage
Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-off (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 153
Jagiellonia (POL)
League phase position: 9
How they qualified: Europa League qualifying play-offs (L1-7agg vs Ajax)
League phase record: W3 D2 L1 F10 A5 Pts 11
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-off (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 179
Celje vs APOEL
Celje (SVN)
League phase position: 21
How they qualified: Play-offs (W4-2agg vs Pyunik)
League phase record: W2 D1 L3 F13 A13 Pts 7
Last season: Conference League play-offs (L2-5agg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv)
Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-off (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 154
APOEL (CYP)
League phase position: 11
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (D3-3agg vs RFS, L2-4 on pens)
League phase record: W3 D2 L1 F8 A5 Pts 11
Last season: Conference League play-offs (L1-4agg vs Gent)
Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-off (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 109
Víkingur R. vs Panathinaikos
Víkingur (ISL)
League phase position: 19
How they qualified: Play-offs (W5-0agg vs UE Santa Coloma)
League phase record: W2 D2 L2 F7 A8 Pts 8
Last season: Conference League first qualifying round (L1-2agg vs Riga)
Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-off (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 146
Panathinaikos (GRE)
League phase position: 13
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-2agg vs Lens)
League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F10 A7 Pts 10
Last season: Champions League play-offs, Europa League group stage
Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-off (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 120
Copenhagen vs Heidenheim
Copenhagen (DEN)
League phase position: 18
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-1agg vs Kilmarnock)
League phase record: W2 D2 L2 F8 A9 Pts 8
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L2-6agg vs Man City)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2021/22)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 45
Heidenheim (GER)
League phase position: 16
How they qualified: Play-offs (W5-3agg vs Häcken)
League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F7 A7 Pts 10
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-off (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 105
Molde vs Shamrock Rovers
Molde (NOR)
League phase position: 23
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (D1-1agg vs Elfsborg, L2-4 on pens)
League phase record: W2 D1 L3 F10 A11 Pts 7
Last season: Champions League qualifying play-offs, Europa League group stage, Conference League round of 16 (L2-4agg vs Club Brugge)
Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2023/24)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 64
Shamrock Rovers (IRL)
League phase position: 10
How they qualified: Europa League qualifying play-offs (L0-6agg vs PAOK)
League phase record: W3 D2 L1 F12 A9 Pts 11
Last season: Champions League first qualifying round, Conference League second qualifying round (L0-6agg vs Ferencváros)
Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-off (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 101
Omonoia vs Pafos
Omonoia (CYP)
League phase position: 22
How they qualified: Play-offs (W6-1agg vs Zira)
League phase record: W2 D1 L3 F7 A7 Pts 7
Last season: Conference League third qualifying round (L2-5agg vs Midtjylland)
Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-off (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 92
Pafos (CYP)
League phase position: 12
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-1agg vs CFR Cluj)
League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F11 A7 Pts 10
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-off (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 195
Borac vs Olimpija
Borac (BIH)
League phase position: 20
How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (D1-1agg vs Ferencváros, L2-3 on pens)
League phase record: W2 D2 L2 F4 A7 Pts 8
Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (L1-3agg vs Austria Wien)
Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-off (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 134
Olimpija (SVN)
League phase position: 14
How they qualified: Play-offs (W6-1agg vs Rijeka)
League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F11 A6 Pts 10
Last season: Champions League third qualifying round, Europa League qualifying play-offs, Conference League group stage
Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-off (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 102
UEFA coefficient rankings as at end of the 2024/25 league phase.