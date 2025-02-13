Meet the teams through to the Conference League knockout phase

The 24 teams that will compete in the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League knockout phase have been confirmed. UEFA.com profiles all the contenders.

Knockout phase at a glance Through to round of 16

Cercle Brugge, Chelsea, Djurgården, Fiorentina, Legia Warszawa, Lugano, SK Rapid, Vitória SC Knockout phase play-off ties

13 & 20 February

TSC vs Jagiellonia

Molde vs Shamrock Rovers

Celje vs APOEL

Víkingur R. vs Panathinaikos

Copenhagen vs Heidenheim

Borac vs Olimpija

Gent vs Real Betis

Omonoia vs Pafos

Round of 16

League phase position: 8﻿

How they qualified: Play-offs (W7-5agg vs Wisła Kraków)

League phase record: W3 D2 L1 F14 A7 Pts 11

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 143

League phase position: 1﻿

How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-2agg vs Servette)

League phase record: W6 D0 L0 F26 A5 Pts 18

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 7

League phase position: 5

How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-0agg vs Maribor)

League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F11 A7 Pts 13

Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (L2-3agg vs Luzern)

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23, 2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 71

League phase position: 3

How they qualified: Play-offs (D4-4agg vs Puskás Akadémia, W5-4 pens)

League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F18 A7 Pts 13

Last season: Conference League runners-up (L0-1aet vs Olympiacos)

Best Conference League performance: Finalists (2022/23, 2023/24)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 36

League phase position: 7﻿

How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-0agg vs Drita)

League phase record: W4 D0 L2 F13 A5 Pts 12

Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L2-6agg vs Molde)﻿

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 73

League phase position: 6

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L4-8agg vs Beşiktaş)﻿

League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F11 A7 Pts 13

Last season: Europa League qualifying play-offs, Conference League group stage

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 111

League phase position: 4﻿

How they qualified: Europa League qualifying play-offs (L3-4agg vs Braga)

League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F11 A5 Pts 13

Last season: Conference League qualifying play-offs (L1-2agg vs Fiorentina)

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 74

League phase position: 2﻿

How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs (W7-0agg vs Zrinjski)

League phase record: W4 D2 L0 F13 A6 Pts 14

Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (D4-4agg vs Celje, L2-4 on pens)

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 90

Knockout phase play-offs

Gent vs Real Betis

League phase position: 17

How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-0agg vs Partizan)

League phase record: W3 D0 L3 F8 A8 Pts 9

Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L1-2agg vs Maccabi Haifa)

Best Conference League performance: Quarter-finals (2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 48

League phase position: 15﻿

How they qualified: Play-offs (W5-0agg vs Kryvbas)

League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F6 A5 Pts 10

Last season: Europa League group stage, Conference League knockout round play-offs (L1-2agg vs GNK Dinamo)

Best Conference League performance: Knockout round play-offs (2023/24, 2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 49

TSC vs Jagiellonia

League phase position: 24

How they qualified: Europa League qualifying play-offs (L1-8agg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv)

League phase record: W2 D1 L3 F10 A13 Pts 7

Last season: Champions League third qualifying round, Conference League group stage

Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-off (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 153

League phase position: 9﻿

How they qualified: Europa League qualifying play-offs (L1-7agg vs Ajax)﻿

League phase record: W3 D2 L1 F10 A5 Pts 11

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition﻿

Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-off (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 179

Celje vs APOEL

League phase position: 21﻿

How they qualified: Play-offs (W4-2agg vs Pyunik)

League phase record: W2 D1 L3 F13 A13 Pts 7

Last season: Conference League play-offs (L2-5agg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv)

Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-off (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 154

League phase position: 11

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (D3-3agg vs RFS, L2-4 on pens)

League phase record: W3 D2 L1 F8 A5 Pts 11

Last season: Conference League play-offs (L1-4agg vs Gent)

Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-off (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 109

Víkingur R. vs Panathinaikos

League phase position: 19

How they qualified: Play-offs (W5-0agg vs UE Santa Coloma)

League phase record: W2 D2 L2 F7 A8 Pts 8

Last season: Conference League first qualifying round (L1-2agg vs Riga)

Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-off (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 146

League phase position: 13﻿

How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-2agg vs Lens)

League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F10 A7 Pts 10

Last season: Champions League play-offs, Europa League group stage

Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-off (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 120

Copenhagen vs Heidenheim

League phase position: 18﻿

How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-1agg vs Kilmarnock)

League phase record: W2 D2 L2 F8 A9 Pts 8

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L2-6agg vs Man City)

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 45

League phase position: 16﻿

How they qualified: Play-offs (W5-3agg vs Häcken)

League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F7 A7 Pts 10

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition﻿﻿

Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-off (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 105

Molde vs Shamrock Rovers

League phase position: 23﻿

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (D1-1agg vs Elfsborg, L2-4 on pens)

League phase record: W2 D1 L3 F10 A11 Pts 7

Last season: Champions League qualifying play-offs, Europa League group stage, Conference League round of 16 (L2-4agg vs Club Brugge)

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2023/24)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 64

League phase position: 10﻿

How they qualified: Europa League qualifying play-offs (L0-6agg vs PAOK)

League phase record: W3 D2 L1 F12 A9 Pts 11

Last season: Champions League first qualifying round, Conference League second qualifying round (L0-6agg vs Ferencváros)

Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-off (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 101

Omonoia vs Pafos

League phase position: 22﻿

How they qualified: Play-offs (W6-1agg vs Zira)

League phase record: W2 D1 L3 F7 A7 Pts 7

Last season: Conference League third qualifying round﻿﻿﻿ (L2-5agg vs Midtjylland)

Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-off (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 92

League phase position: 12﻿

How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-1agg vs CFR Cluj)

League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F11 A7 Pts 10

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition﻿﻿﻿﻿

Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-off (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 195

Borac vs Olimpija

League phase position: 20﻿

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (D1-1agg vs Ferencváros, L2-3 on pens)

League phase record: W2 D2 L2 F4 A7 Pts 8

Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (L1-3agg vs Austria Wien)

Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-off (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 134

League phase position: 14﻿

How they qualified: Play-offs (W6-1agg vs Rijeka)

League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F11 A6 Pts 10

Last season: Champions League third qualifying round, Europa League qualifying play-offs, Conference League group stage

Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-off (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 102

UEFA coefficient rankings as at end of the 2024/25 league phase.