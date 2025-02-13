UEFA Conference League knockout phase play-offs: What to look out for

Real Betis, Panathinaikos and Shamrock Rovers are among the sides looking to raise their game when the UEFA Conference League knockout phase play-offs get under way.

Knockout phase play-off matches



Matches kick off at 21:00 CET unless stated

First legs: Thursday 13 February

TSC vs Jagiellonia (18:45 CET)

Molde vs Shamrock Rovers (18:45 CET)

Celje vs APOEL (18:45 CET)

Víkingur R. vs Panathinaikos (18:45 CET)

Copenhagen vs Heidenheim

Borac vs Olimpija

Gent vs Real Betis

Omonoia vs Pafos

Second legs: Thursday 20 February

Heidenheim vs Copenhagen (18:45 CET)

Olimpija vs Borac (18:45 CET)

Pafos vs Omonoia (18:45 CET)

Real Betis vs Gent (18:45 CET)

APOEL vs Celje

Jagiellonia vs TSC

Panathinaikos vs Víkingur R.

Shamrock Rovers vs Molde

Headline ties

Gent will look to put a 1-0 loss at Larne on Matchday 6 behind them as they restart their Conference League campaign. With an even split of three wins and three losses, their league phase campaign brought an equal share of highs and lows, and interim coach Danijel Milićević will hope the visit of Real Betis provides a challenge his side can rise to.

Following a 15th-placed finish in the league phase, the Seville side are also looking to raise their game. "In the knockout rounds, you can't play at anything less than 100%," said goalkeeper Adrián as he looked ahead, while coach Manuel Pellegrini said he expects more "precision" as injured players make their return. Is Betis' best yet to come?

Did you know?

Gent have yet to win in three home games against Spanish sides (D2 L1).

Highlights: Real Betis 1-0 HJK

The first Icelandic side to win a league or group phase match in a men's European competition, Víkingur have already gone further than most expected by reaching the spring phase of the competition. "I couldn't be more proud of the boys," said coach Arnar Gunnlaugsson after they sealed qualification on Matchday 6. ﻿"It has been a long, difficult season, but an incredible learning experience for me, the coaching staff and the players. Now we deserve a little rest."

Panathinaikos drew 2-2 at Fram in their only previous game in Iceland, but that was back in 1991. However, if they want more reliable information on the state of Icelandic football, they can call on Iceland defenders Hördur Magnússon and Sverrir Ingason, both of whom are on the books of the Athens side. "Great attitude and mentality from the whole team," said the Greens' Portuguese coach Rui Vitória after the league phase. "We continue to work hard."

Did you know?

The journey from Athens to Reykjavik is around 4,000km. Average February temperatures in Iceland are around freezing point, while Athens' are a relatively balmy 10C.

Highlights: Víkingur R. 3-1 Cercle Brugge

An added-time Halldor Stenevik winner in a 4-3 success against Mladá Boleslav took Molde through to the knockout phase in dramatic fashion but a fifth-placed league finish in Norway means their only chance of European football in 2025/26 would involve winning this competition. "I have gained a clear picture of an ambitious club that knows what it takes to win trophies. The group of players has a high level and I'm really looking forward to starting," says new coach Per-Mathias Høgmo, whose first step towards silverware would be taken by disposing of Shamrock Rovers.

Stephen Bradley's Dubliners sailed through the league phase and they are eager for knockout phase action having not played a competitive game since Matchday 6 either. "We've been working together over a year, it's important that we have time off, come back and get ready for the play-off game," said the Hoops manager. "We had 11 points, we've come here in the play-offs, we'd have taken that before the competition started. But the learning is when you go up the levels."

Shamrock Rovers look forward to next stage on 'incredible' journey

Did you know?

Rovers visited Molde in the 2022/23 Conference League group stage, losing 3-0 under current manager Bradley.

Plus

A small piece of history awaits: Omonoia vs Pafos is the first all-Cypriot tie in UEFA club competition history. Omonoia are the 21-time national champions, while Pafos' only honour to date was last season's Cypriot Cup.

Top scorer in the competition with six goals, Chelsea's Marc Guiu will not feature in the knockout play-offs, giving two five-goal scorers the chance to close the gap: Jagiellonia's Afimico Pululu and TSC's Miloš Pantović (Johnny Kenny also scored five but has now left Shamrock Rovers).

Copenhagen have yet to win in seven home games against German clubs (D1 L6) but will be hoping their luck changes as they welcome competition debutants Heidenheim, who have not won a Conference League fixture since Matchday 3.

