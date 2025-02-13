UEFA Conference League knockout phase play-off first legs: Real Betis win emphatically, Michael Noonan makes history

Real Betis won convincingly at Gent and Michael Noonan became the youngest scorer in Conference League history as the knockout phase got off to an exciting start.

UEFA.com rounds up all the Thursday night action.

Highlights: Copenhagen 1-2 Heidenheim

Tim Siersleben scored and assisted to complete Heidenheim’s impressive comeback away at Copenhagen. The visitors fell behind just before the break when Jordan Larsson converted from Marcos Lopez's set-up, but Thomas Keller brought them level with a pinpoint header just before the hour mark. Siersleben completed the turnaround in the 85th minute, directing a low shot in to the bottom right corner.

Highlights: Borac 1-0 Olimpija

A late goal earned Borac the advantage ahead of next Thursday's trip to Ljubljana, Sandi Ogrinec finding the breakthrough after a stubborn defensive effort from the the ten men of Olimpija. Raul Florucz’s 52nd-minute dismissal gave the hosts the initiative, but Olimpija goalkeeper Matevž Vidovšek denied a penalty from Đorđe Despotović and smartly saved a Stefan Savić header before Ogrinec finally broke the deadlock in added time.

Highlights: Gent 0-3 Real Betis

Real Betis took control of the tie after a commanding win in Belgium. Antony made a strong impression on his Conference League debut, sweeping in from outside the box after cutting in from the right wing early in the second half. Cédric Bakambu then doubled the lead in the 72nd minute, before substitute Sergi Altimira added a third twelve minutes later.

Highlights: Omonoia 1-1 Pafos

Mislav Oršić's 84th-minute finish ensured a compelling Pafos performance did not go unrewarded at Omonoia. The visitors controlled the first half, but were unable to make their dominance count, and fell behind in the 51st minute as Willy Semedo converted his penalty, despite a slip in his run-up. Muamer Tankovic then saw his spot-kick saved as the visitors chased an equaliser, but Oršić converted a cutback to level the scores in this all-Cyprus tie.

Who is through to the last 16?

Cercle Brugge, Chelsea, Djurgården, Fiorentina, Legia Warszawa, Lugano, SK Rapid, Vitória SC The draw for the remainder of the competition takes place on Friday 21 February.

Highlights: TSC 1-3 Jagiellonia

Jagiellonia came from behind to win on the road, bouncing back after Prestige Mboungou's powerful long-range strike had put TSC in front. Jesús Imaz equalised three minutes later and wrapped up the win with a late volley after Afimico Pululu's thunderous effort had given the Polish side the lead.

Highlights: Molde 0-1 Shamrock Rovers

Michael Noonan became the youngest scorer in Conference League history and inspired a Shamrock Rovers win at Molde with his second-half goal. The home side were reduced to ten men after Valdemar Lund was dismissed before half-time and Rovers made their advantage pay as 16-year-old Noonan converted on Dylan Watts’ set-up in the 57th minute.

Highlights: Celje 2-2 APOEL

An Armandas Kučys double was not enough for Celje to earn a home victory over APOEL. The striker gave the hosts a dream start in their first ever European knockout tie, scoring inside just 90 seconds, but David Abagna answered his first half strike, while Konstantinos Laifis did the same in the second with his 70th minute header. Lasha Dvali was sent off three minutes later, but APOEL held on to draw.

Highlights: Víkingur R 2-1 Panathinaikos

Knockout debutants Víkingur will take a narrow lead to Athens after a confident performance in Helsinki. The Icelandic side looked set to take a two-goal advantage with them on their travels after Davíd Örn Atlason and Matthías Vilhjálmsson struck early in each half, but an added time penalty from Fotis Ioannidis put Panathinaikos within one for the return leg.