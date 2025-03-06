UEFA Conference League round of 16 first legs: Chelsea and Panathinaikos win

Panathinaikos, Molde and Chelsea carry one-goal advantages into the second legs after an enthralling start to the round of 16.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Chelsea take a lead back to Stamford Bridge after overcoming a staunch defence in Copenhagen. After a goalless first half, the visitors came alive in the second. Captain Reece James led the charge with an exquisite side-footed finish from distance before Enzo Fernández, one of Enzo Maresca's three half-time introductions, guided in Tyrique George's 65th-minute set-up. Copenhagen clawed one back through Gabriel Pereira's strong header, meaning they travel to London with a one-goal deficit to overcome.

Nélson Oliveira’s 81st-minute equaliser was the final word in an entertaining match in Seville, bringing Vitória SC level in the tie ahead of the home leg in Guimaraes. Cédric Bakambu steered in the Real Betis opener shortly after half-time, but the visitors responded quickly, João Saraiva driving in from distance. Bakambu twice went close for the hosts before Isco expertly finished Aitor Ruibal’s cross, but parity was restored when Oliveira spun inside the area and finished low.

Panathinaikos will take a slender advantage to Florence after a pulsating first leg in Athens. Karol Świderski superbly swept the hosts ahead inside five minutes before Nemanja Maksimović poked in the second on 19 minutes. It took the visitors just four minutes to wipe out the deficit, though, Lucas Beltrán heading home a cross from Robin Gosens, who then teed-up Nicolò Fagioli to equalise. After four goals in the first half, Tetê curled in the only goal of the second to seal a narrow Panathinaikos win.

Legia Warszawa enjoyed a second-half resurgence after conceding three in the first, but still ended up on the losing side in Norway. Molde took an early lead through Eirik Hestad’s low shot which Kristian Eriksen quickly followed with a headed second. Fredrik Gulbrandsen’s clean finish made it three shortly before half-time, but Kacper Chodyna kick-started a second-half fightback by tapping in after the break. Substitute Luquinhas slid in the second at the far post three minutes later, setting up an exciting second leg in the Polish capital.

Quarter-final draw (10 & 17 April)

Real Betis/Vitória SC vs Jagiellonia/Cercle Brugge*﻿

Celje/Lugano vs Panathinaikos/Fiorentina

Copenhagen/Chelsea vs Molde/Legia Warszawa﻿*

Pafos/Djurgården vs Borac/SK Rapid * The potential home matches of Cercle Brugge and Chelsea in the quarter-finals may be subject to a change of schedule

Afimico Pululu's sensational overhead kick sealed a three-goal victory for hosts Jagiellonia against ten-man Cercle Brugge. After a tight first half, Abu Francis' 59th-minute dismissal allowed the Polish side to take control, scoring three goals in the space of nine minutes soon after. Two of the goals came from top scorer Pululu, who slotted in a penalty and executed a stunning bicycle kick either side of Taras Romanczuk's deflected strike.

Muamer Tankovic popped up with the only goal to give Cypriot side Pafos a narrow advantage ahead of a trip to Stockholm. The Swedish forward found himself all alone at the far post in the 65th minute, slotting in after the visitors had failed to deal with a bouncing ball across the goalmouth. Eyeing a quarter-final place against either Borac or SK Rapid in their UEFA competition debut, Pafos will have to protect their lead away to a Djurgården side who won two of three home league phase games.

Tamar Svetlin's header gave Celje a slender advantage over Lugano, who had Antonios Papadopoulos sent off late in the match. Svetlin scored midway through the first half, neatly guiding home Logan Delaurier-Chaubet's cross. Already down a goal, the visitors were forced to play out the dying seconds a man short, as Papadopoulous was shown a straight red card in stoppage time.

David Vuković slotted a stoppage-time penalty for Borac to move level in the tie ahead of the return leg in Vienna. SK Rapid went ahead when Dion Beljo swept a fine first-time finish into the top corner on 34 minutes, but the Croatian missed a golden chance to double the lead after the break and Nenad Cvetković saw a potential second ruled out for handball. Mamadou Sangaré was then penalised in the area at the other end and Vuković kept his cool to improve Borac’s position in the tie.