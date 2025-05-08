2025 Conference League final: All you need to know

The 2024/25 UEFA Conference League season will conclude at Stadion Wrocław in Wrocław, Poland, on Wednesday 28 May 2025. Kick-off is at 21:00 CET.

Final build-up

Who is in the 2025 Conference League final?

English side Chelsea will face Spain's Real Betis in the 2025 final. Chelsea have won two UEFA Champions League titles, two UEFA Europa Leagues and two European Cup Winners' Cups, and could become the first team to claim all four major UEFA club knockout honours. Seville outfit Betis had never advanced beyond the last 16 of any competition before this season.

Where is the 2025 Conference League final?

The 2024/25 Conference League final takes place at Stadion Wrocław in Wrocław, Poland. The home of two-time Polish champions Śląsk Wrocław, the ground has a capacity of over 40,000 and is the third-biggest stadium in the country.

Completed in 2011, Stadion Wrocław was the venue for three games when Poland co-hosted UEFA EURO 2012 with neighbours Ukraine and continues to stage national team fixtures. The ground lies to the northwest of Wrocław, which is the third largest city in Poland and the main city in the region of Silesia ('Śląsk' in Polish).

Stadion Wrocław was one of the venues used at EURO 2012

How to watch the Conference League final

Conference League final format

The Conference League final follows a similar format to the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League finals. If scores are level at the end of normal time, two 15-minute periods of extra time are played.

If one of the teams scores more goals than the other during extra time, that team are declared the winners. If scores remains level after extra time, the winners are determined by a penalty shoot-out.

2023/24 Conference League final highlights: Olympiacos 1-0 Fiorentina (AET)

Where will the other 2025 finals be held?

2025 Champions League final: Munich Football Arena, Munich, Germany

2025 Europa League final: San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao, Spain

2025 Women's Champions League final: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

What do the winners get?

The UEFA Conference League trophy stands 57.5cm tall and weighs 11kg. It consists of 32 hexagonal spines that twist and curve from the trophy base.

Do the Conference League winners qualify for the Europa League?

The 2024/25 winners also gain a place in the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

UEFA Europa Conference League trophy unveiled

Conference League roll of honour