Conference League quarter-final ties confirmed
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Chelsea vs Legia Warszawa is among the 2024/25 last-eight ties after the round of 16 concluded on Thursday.
The UEFA Conference League quarter-final line-up is complete after Chelsea, Fiorentina, Legia Warszawa and Real Betis joined Celje, Djurgården, Jagiellonia and SK Rapid in the last eight.
Quarter-finals
First legs (10 April)
Legia Warszawa vs Chelsea (18:45 CET)*
Real Betis vs Jagiellonia
Celje vs Fiorentina
Djurgården vs SK Rapid
Second legs (17 April)
Jagiellonia vs Real Betis (18:45 CET)
Fiorentina vs Celje (18:45 CET)
Chelsea vs Legia Warszawa
SK Rapid vs Djurgården
21:00 CET kick-off unless otherwise stated
*Fixture reversed in accordance with paragraphs 24.02 and 24.03 of competition regulations.
The quarter-finals kick off with Legia Warszawa at home to Chelsea at 18:45 CET on 10 April, with the other three first legs at 21:00 CET. The second legs take place the following week. The victors advance to the semi-finals.
Route to Bilbao
Semi-finals (1 & 8 May)
Real Betis/Jagiellonia vs Celje/Fiorentina
Chelsea/Legia vs Djurgården/SK Rapid*
Final (28 May)
Stadion Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland
*If Chelsea qualify and Tottenham reach the Europa League semi-finals, the Chelsea tie will be reversed.