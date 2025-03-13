UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Conference League quarter-final ties confirmed

Thursday, March 13, 2025

Djurgården host SK Rapid in the quarter-final first legs
Djurgården host SK Rapid in the quarter-final first legs Getty Images

Chelsea vs Legia Warszawa is among the 2024/25 last-eight ties after the round of 16 concluded on Thursday.

The UEFA Conference League quarter-final line-up is complete after Chelsea, Fiorentina, Legia Warszawa and Real Betis joined Celje, Djurgården, Jagiellonia and SK Rapid in the last eight.

Quarter-finals

First legs (10 April)
Legia Warszawa vs Chelsea (18:45 CET)*
Real Betis vs Jagiellonia
Celje vs Fiorentina
Djurgården vs SK Rapid

Second legs (17 April)
Jagiellonia vs Real Betis (18:45 CET)
Fiorentina vs Celje (18:45 CET)
Chelsea vs Legia Warszawa
SK Rapid vs Djurgården

21:00 CET kick-off unless otherwise stated

*Fixture reversed in accordance with paragraphs 24.02 and 24.03 of competition regulations.

The quarter-finals kick off with Legia Warszawa at home to Chelsea at 18:45 CET on 10 April, with the other three first legs at 21:00 CET. The second legs take place the following week. The victors advance to the semi-finals.

Route to Bilbao

Semi-finals (1 & 8 May)
Real Betis/Jagiellonia vs Celje/Fiorentina
Chelsea/Legia vs Djurgården/SK Rapid*

Final (28 May)
Stadion Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland

*If Chelsea qualify and Tottenham reach the Europa League semi-finals, the Chelsea tie will be reversed.﻿

