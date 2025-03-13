Conference League quarter-final ties confirmed

Chelsea vs Legia Warszawa is among the 2024/25 last-eight ties after the round of 16 concluded on Thursday.

The UEFA Conference League quarter-final line-up is complete after Chelsea, Fiorentina, Legia Warszawa and Real Betis joined Celje, Djurgården, Jagiellonia and SK Rapid in the last eight.

The quarter-finals kick off with Legia Warszawa at home to Chelsea at 18:45 CET on 10 April, with the other three first legs at 21:00 CET. The second legs take place the following week. The victors advance to the semi-finals.