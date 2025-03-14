UEFA Conference League Tactical Analysis: How Real Betis swept Vitória SC aside

"Our coach told us the importance of scoring, to be patient and clever," explained goalscoring winger Antony. He was not the only Real Betis player to heed Manuel Pellegrini's sage advice at the Estádio D Afonso Henriques as the Spanish visitors marched into the UEFA Conference League quarter-finals with an impressive 4-0 victory at Vitória SC.

In this article, UEFA Technical Observer Haakon Lunov – working together with UEFA's analysis unit – highlights the joint impact of individual qualities, instinctive player connections and solid collective structure in sealing the Betis win.

Individual brilliance

Starting with the individuals, Real Betis striker Cédric Bakambu proved instrumental. Having earned praise in the knockout phase play-off victory against Gent for his "excellent work and quality" in and out of possession, the DR Congo international opened the scoring in the first leg against Vitória SC and continued his impressive form in Guimarães by grabbing the first two goals.

Conference League Tactical Analysis: Cédric Bakambu's game intelligence

The first video highlights three examples of the 33-year-old striker's seasoned game understanding in build-up play, offering sharp movements to support, speed of thought and immaculate timing to escape markers and attack space.

"It's not just about the goals though," explained Lunov. "They were important, but he also showed speed to attack space, physicality to dominate the central defenders, and was always available and strong in offensive transitions. Bakambu is a smart guy."

An attacking unit

The second goal offers a showcase of the power of a connected unit of attackers on the same wavelength. Isco, Antony and Bakambu posed problems for the home side's defenders throughout the contest. In this case, they are joined by the overlapping full-back Aitor Ruibal, who finds Bakambu with a neat cut-back to make it 2-0 after just 20 minutes.

Conference League Tactical Analysis: Isco and Bakambu's joint mission

While the relational interplay between Bakambu, Isco and Antony on the ball stood out, equally strong connections out of possession also impressed Lunov.

The second video focuses on Bakambu and Isco in a 4-4-2 block.

Clip one illustrates their unity as the first line of defence, sliding and screening – with back-up from Pablo Fornals behind them – to force Vitória SC around the block.

The second clip emphasises their joint dedication to the mission – coming 60 minutes after clip one – with the pair still operating in unison as a swirl of intelligent pressure to protect the middle.

"This relationship was essential to the team," explained Lunov. "Their defensive awareness, smart movements and decision-making helped dictate the rhythm of the game. They also communicated well with the central midfielders with their body language and pointing to ensure they had cover."

The collective effort

After the shock of conceding twice in the opening 20 minutes, Vitória SC recovered their poise and eventually managed an effort on goal in the 40th minute. However, by the final whistle Luís Freire's side had registered only two shots on target despite dominating possession overall (57%) and completing two-thirds more passes – 524 to 303.

Conference League Tactical Analysis: Real Betis' block and counter

The final video partly explains why. "Betis' mid-block structure and cohesion was the foundation for the result," explained Lunov. "The whole team worked together."

Clip one illustrates the three defensive lines as Betis drop from a pressing high into a mid-block. It is worth noting the 5v2 overload in the middle, ensuring that any attempted pass centrally needed to be perfect to penetrate the block.

With Isco and Bakambu leading from the front, Betis remained patient, narrow and compact. Clips two and three show the benefits of such a robust defensive structure. Both goals come from devastating counterattacks.

In clip two the tight distances between players and units again allow defenders to anticipate balls threaded between the lines.

Betis centre-back Marc Bartra jumps to force a turnover that leads to the finish by Antony in a 2v1 overload. It is worth noting how Bakambu peels to the far post to distract the last defender and allow the Brazilian winger a route to goal.

The third clip shows a similar combination: compact block, overload near the ball, anticipation to steal and trigger a direct and incisive counterattack. We see the same four players involved too. Fornals regains possession and finds Isco, who in turn feeds Antony. Bakambu's unselfish movement creates space in the box, this time for Isco to finish.

On both occasions, Betis found the net within ten seconds of regaining possession in the middle of their own half.

Message for coaches

Lunov emphasised a key message for coaches developing youth players. "It's always important to explain to players that their roles and responsibility in each phase of the game involve three things: individual, relational and structural," he said.

Bakambu's performance was instructive for young players too, he added. "They might look at Bakambu's two goals. But the other aspects of his game make it a great performance. Coaches can help players avoid the 'distraction' of the goals and see the bigger picture. It's about more than just the goals."

