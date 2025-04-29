Djurgården vs Chelsea Conference League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Djurgården host Chelsea in the first leg of their Conference League semi-final tie.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 1 May (21:00 CET)

Where: Stockholm Arena, Stockholm

What: Conference League semi-final first leg

Next: Semi-final second leg, Thursday 8 May (21:00 CET)﻿

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

After an extra-time victory took them past SK Rapid in Vienna, Swedish side Djurgården are preparing for their first-ever European semi-final. Opponents Chelsea have them beat for continental pedigree with two UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League titles to their name, but Djurgården are full of belief after extending their impressive campaign. "To play against Chelsea is going to be a big experience for me," said full-back Keita Kosugi. "It's going to be a tough game but we can beat Chelsea as a team."

Chelsea last reached a European semi-final during their triumphant Champions League campaign in 2021, a positive reminder as they ready themselves for the Stockholm trip. Enzo Maresca remains wary, though, particularly after Chelsea suffered a first defeat in the Conference League proper, losing 2-1 to Legia Warszawa in the second leg of their quarter-final tie. And with pressure mounting in the Premier League too, the Blues cannot afford to let standards slip. "We're in the last part of the season, with [four] Premier League games and the semi-finals – for different reasons they are all finals for us," said Maresca.

Possible line-ups

Djurgården: Rinne; Ståhl, Une, Danielson, Kosugi; Stensson, Finndell; Priske, Gulliksen, Haarala; Nguen

Chelsea: Sánchez; Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella; James, Dewsbury-Hall; Nkunku, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Form guide

Djurgården

Form: WDWLLW

Latest: Djurgården 1-0 Öster, Swedish First Division, 24/04

Chelsea

Form: WWLDWD

Latest: Chelsea 1-0 Everton, Premier League, 26/04

Form includes all competitive games in the 2024/25 season; the most recent result is listed first. For statistical purposes, penalty shoot-outs do not count towards results.

Reporter's view

Jasmin Nur, match reporter: Chelsea have yet to lose in four previous visits to Sweden for UEFA competition games (W2 D2), so as they welcome the Premier League side, Djurgården are under no illusions that they face a gargantuan task. However, the Stockholm outfit also know that the odds have been stacked against them ever since the start of the league phase, and yet here they are.

What the coaches say

Jani Honkavaara, Djurgården coach: "This is unreal but we have earned this. This [quarter-final second-leg victory over SK Rapid] was a special match. SK Rapid are a good counter-attacking team, and the match was even, but I am very pleased with our players."

Enzo Maresca, Chelsea coach: "The reason they [Djurgården] are there is because they are doing well, so you cannot underestimate any team, which we haven't done since the start with any team we've faced."