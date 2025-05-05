European Adventures: Watching Djurgården in Stockholm

After assisting the ground staff in Seville, DavidMC journeys around Stockholm and delivers the referee's whistle ahead of Djurgården's Conference League semi-final first leg against Chelsea in the latest edition of European Adventures with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

DavidMC's tour of the Swedish capital starts with a visit to ﻿the Parliament House (Riksdagen) before venturing on to the magnificent Royal Palace, built in 1697 and noteworthy for its Baroque style and status as the official residence of The King of Sweden.

The content creator then turns his attention to the task at hand, making his way to Stockholm Arena, home of Swedish First Division teams Djurgården and Hammarby. Upon his arrival, DavidMC delivers the whistle to Sandro Schärer, referee for the semi-final first leg, before taking up his pitchside position for the match.

Enjoying a front-row seat to Jadon Sancho skills, a Nicolas Jackson strike and Isak Alemayehu Mulugeta's first-ever Djurgården goal in a 4-1 Chelsea win, DavidMC beams "what a game" to conclude his European Adventure.

