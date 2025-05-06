UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Chelsea vs Djurgården Conference League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the UEFA Conference League semi-final second leg.

Keita Kosugi (right) takes on Cole Palmer in the first leg in Sweden UEFA via Getty Images

Chelsea host Djurgården with a Conference League final place up for grabs in the second leg of their semi-final tie.

Match at a glance

When: Thursday 8 May (21:00 CET)
Where: Stamford Bridge, London
What: Conference League semi-final second leg
First leg: Djurgården 1-4 Chelsea
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca called for concentration from his charges in "finishing the job at home", despite his side's impressive showing in Sweden putting them on the verge of a third UEFA competition showpiece in six years. Citing the 2-1 home loss to Legia Warszawa in the second leg of their quarter-final tie, the Chelsea tactician warned that the celebratory mood must not open the door to complacency. "It's a good result, but we have the experience from the Legia Warszawa game, where we won 3-0 there and we struggled a little bit, so we need to be focused on the second leg."

Jani Honkavaara's Djurgården overturned first-leg deficits in the round of 16 and the last eight of this tournament to reach the club's first ever continental semi-final, but coming back from the 4-1 defeat inflicted by a Chelsea at their effortless attacking best might be a step too far for the Allsvenskan outfit. Honkavaara's rallying cry ahead of the "tough game" awaiting his players at Stamford Bridge was for them to "be there with our chin up; be proud of what we have done and put in our best effort".

Highlights: Djurgården 1-4 Chelsea

Possible line-ups

Chelsea: Jörgensen; Acheampong, Badiashile, Adarabioyo, Gusto; James, Dewsbury-Hall; Rak-Sakyi, Palmer, Sancho; George
Out: D. Fofana (knee), Guiu (hamstring), W. Fofana (hamstring), Anselmino (hamstring), Kellyman (hamstring)

Djurgården: Rinne; Tenho, Une, Danielson, Kosugi; Finndell, Stensson, Gulliksen; Haarala, Nguen; Priske
Out: Aslund (foot), Ekdal (hamstring), Schüller (hamstring), Säfqvist (elbow), Žugelj (foot), Johansson (knee)

Form guide

Chelsea

Form: WWWWLD
Latest: Chelsea 3-1 Liverpool, Premier League, 04/05

Djurgården

Form: DLWDWL
Latest: Djurgården 1-1 AIK, Swedish First Division, 04/05

Form includes all competitive games in the 2024/25 season; the most recent result is listed first. For statistical purposes, penalty shoot-outs do not count towards results.

Expert prediction

Joe Terry, match reporter: Chelsea will understandably believe they have one foot in the final after the 4-1 win in the first leg. Nevertheless, Djurgården showed in that game that they have the tools to trouble the Blues, so Maresca must ward off any signs of complacency to avoid a repeat of the Legia Warszawa second leg. With important domestic fixtures to come and either Real Betis or Fiorentina in the final, Chelsea's end of season is best served by a worry-free display on Thursday.

What the coaches say

Enzo Maresca, Chelsea coach: "For 60–70 minutes [in the first leg], the performance was good, and then the last 20 or so it dropped a little bit, probably because we led by three or four. We cannot drop. We cannot relax. Otherwise it gets complicated. We have done a good job, now we need to finish the job at home."

Jani Honkavaara, Djurgården coach: "[The first leg] was a tough game; I think we did reasonably well. I’m quite happy with the performance and proud of the players. We had a good moment at the beginning of the second half but then Chelsea immediately showed their quality."


