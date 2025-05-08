Fiorentina 2-2 Real Betis aet (3-4 agg): Betis reach first European final

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli's extra-time decider sent Real Betis through to their first European final, where they will meet Chelsea in Wrocław on 28 May.

Key moments 30' Antony scores stunning free-kick

34' Gosens heads in from corner

40' Cardoso hits the crossbar

42' Second Gosens header levels tie

95' Ezzalzouli slots in extra-time winner

Match in brief: Real Betis outlast Fiorentina in extra time

Antony celebrates after scoring a stunning free-kick to open the scoring for Real Betis Getty Images

Fiorentina kicked off needing to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg to reach their third successive UEFA Conference League final.

But it was Real Betis, competing in a UEFA competition semi-final for the first time, who started on the front foot, forcing David De Gea to save from Antony and intercept from the outstretched leg of Isco in the early stages.

Both sides created chances in a lively opening half an hour, but it was the Spanish side who got the breakthrough via a superb curling free-kick from Antony to extend their aggregate advantage in the tie.

Fiorentina responded four minutes later with a goal of their own when Rolando Mandragora's corner was headed in by Robin Gosens, before Johnny Cardoso hit the crossbar for Real Betis with a fierce strike.

With half-time looming, Gosens was on target once again from a corner - this time rising to steer Yacine Adli's set piece into the back of the net to level the tie at 3-3 on aggregate.

Robin Gosens scoring his second goal for Fiorentina against Real Betis Getty Images

The game's frantic pace continued after the interval, with Antony testing De Gea on multiple occasions, Real Betis threatening from corners and Pietro Comuzzo blocking a strike from Ezzalzouli.

With the 90-minute mark approaching, the Fiorentina goalkeeper made an outstanding double save to deny Antony and then Ezzalzouli on the rebound and, with the tie level, the game entered extra time.

Ezzalzouli, who scored in the first leg, struck to regain the aggregate lead for the visitors seven minutes into the additional period, running onto Antony's squared ball in the box to slot in and make it 4-3 overall.

The hosts attempted to conjure up a leveller to send the game to penalties, but Real Betis stood firm to reach their first UEFA competition final.

The Spanish side will now meet Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League final on Wrocław, Poland, on Wednesday 28 May, while Fiorentina miss out on a spot in the showpiece for the first time in three seasons.

As it happened: Fiorentina 2-2 Real Betis aet (3-4 agg)

Fabio Balaudo, reporting from Stadio Artemio Franchi

The curtain falls on a match that was ecstasy for Betis and agony for Fiorentina. Ezzalzouli's goal in the first half of extra time sent the Spanish side through to their first final, and Pellegrini's men will face Chelsea in Wrocław later this month. Meanwhile, Fiorentina's journey in the Conference League came to a cruel end as the Viola saw their chance of a third successive final slip away.

Reaction

To follow

Key stats

Real Betis are the first Spanish team to reach the UEFA Conference League final.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last nine away matches in all competitions (W7 D2).

This was the first time Real Betis had competed in a UEFA competition semi-final.

Real Betis have scored the first goal in 12 of their last 13 UEFA Conference League matches.

The visitors have lost only one of their last ten UEFA Conference League matches (W7 D2).

Before this match, Fiorentina had won 12 out of 12 two-legged UEFA Conference League ties (including qualifying).

Line-ups

Fiorentina: De Gea; Pongračić (Zaniolo 106), Comuzzo, Ranieri; Dodô (Colpani 106), Mandragora, Adli (Richardson 46), Fagioli (Folorunsho 88), Gosens (Parisi 95); A. Gudmundsson (Beltrán 95), Kean

Real Betis: Fran Vieites; Sabaly (Bellerín 87; Pablo Garcia 114), Bartra (Mendy 58), Natan, Rodríguez; Cardoso, Isco, Lo Celso (Ezzalzouli 58); Antony, Bakambu (Sergi Altimira 91), Fornals (Aitor Ruibal 91)