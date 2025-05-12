Conference League final referee: Irfan Peljto

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Irfan Peljto will referee the 2025 UEFA Conference League final between Real Betis and Chelsea, to be played at Stadion Wrocław in Wrocław, Poland on Wednesday 28 May. The game will kick off at 21:00 CET.

Peljto will be assisted by countrymen Senad Ibrišimbegović and Davor Beljo.

The 40-year-old has been an international referee since 2015 and will be taking charge of his first UEFA club competition final. This season, he has overseen seven Champions League matches, including the quarter-final first leg between Arsenal and Real Madrid, plus four games in the Europa League.

2025 UEFA Conference League final refereeing team

Referee: Irfan Peljto (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Assistants: Senad Ibrišimbegović and Davor Beljo (both Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Fourth Official: Halil Umut Meler (Türkiye)

Reserve AR: Kerem Ersoy (Türkiye)

VAR: Jérôme Brisard (France)

Assistant VAR: Willy Delajod (France)

VAR Support: Marco di Bello (Italy)

UEFA's "Be a Referee!" campaign wants to inspire young people to become a match official. The campaign is part of a wider UEFA programme to support member national associations in their activities to recruit new referees.