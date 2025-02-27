2025 Conference League final: When, where, teams, format

The 2024/25 UEFA Conference League season will conclude at Stadion Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland, on Wednesday 28 May 2025. Kick-off is at 21:00 CET.

Who will contest the 2025 Conference League final?

The identity of the finalists will be confirmed when the semi-finals conclude on Thursday 8 May. You can plot the route to the final here.

Where is the 2025 Conference League final?

The 2024/25 Conference League final takes place at Stadion Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland. The home of two-time Polish champions Śląsk Wrocław, the ground has a capacity of over 40,000 and is the third biggest stadium in the country.

Completed in 2011, Stadion Wrocław was the venue for three games as Poland co-hosted UEFA EURO 2012 with neighbours Ukraine and continues to stage national team fixtures. The venue lies to the north-west of Wroclaw, which is the third largest city in Poland and the main city in the region of Silesia ('Śląsk' in Polish).

Stadion Wrocław was one of the venues used at EURO 2012

How to watch the Conference League final

Details of where to watch the Conference League final will be available here.

Conference League final format

The Conference League final follows a similar format to the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League finals. If scores are level at the end of normal time, two 15-minute periods of extra time are played.

If one of the teams scores more goals than the other during extra time, that team are declared the winners. If scores remains level after extra time, the winners are determined by a penalty shoot-out.

Where will the other 2025 finals be held?

2025 Europa League final: San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao

2025 Women's Champions League final: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

2025 Champions League final: Munich Football Arena, Munich, Germany

What do the winners get?

The UEFA Conference League trophy stands 57.5cm tall and weighs 11kg.It consists of 32 hexagonal spines that twist and curve from the trophy base.

The 2024/25 winners also gain a place in the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League league phase, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

