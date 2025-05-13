Official Wrocław UEFA Conference League final jersey revealed

With the 2025 UEFA Conference League final set to light up Wroclaw on 28 May, a special-edition official licensed jersey has been unveiled to mark the occasion – available both physically and virtually.

The Wroclaw '25 Conference League jersey celebrates the host city's identity with a bold design rooted in Polish heritage and the distinct Conference League branding.

Available from 13 May, this limited-edition jersey is sold exclusively via the Conference League online store during the lead-up to the final. For fans around the world, the jersey can also be worn virtually in EA SPORTS FC™ 25 Ultimate Team™, where it will be featured as part of a limited-time in-game campaign running from 21 to 28 May.

Alongside the kit, players will unlock a customisable in-game vanity items package, allowing them to represent the spirit of this recently established European club football competition through their Ultimate Team squad.

Inspired by the rich visual culture of Wroclaw, the jersey's base pattern incorporates various architectural details from around the city, elements from the coat of arms and football iconography.

Adorning the chest are two powerful symbols: a stylised illustration of Stadion Wrocław on the right and the Conference League trophy logo icon placed over the heart on the left – a nod to the passion that fuels the tournament.

At the centre, the Wroclaw 2025 final host city logo anchors the jersey, commemorating the ultimate stage of this Conference League season. The official sleeve patches and the number 25 on the back finish off the piece.

Whether worn by fans in the stands, on the streets or virtually in-game, the Wroclaw '25 jersey is more than just a shirt – it's a tribute to the host city and the pinnacle moment of this season's Conference League.