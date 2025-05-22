Real Betis vs Chelsea Conference League final preview: Where to watch, possible line-ups, form guide, analysis and coaches' views

Real Betis meet Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League final at Stadion Wrocław on Wednesday 28 May.

UEFA.com previews the action as the two clubs battle for European football's newest trophy.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 28 May (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Stadion Wrocław﻿, Wroclaw﻿

What: UEFA Conference League final

Who: First-time European finalists Real Betis vs multi-title-winning Chelsea

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Seville-based Real Betis have reached their first European final, but the task they face in Wroclaw is a daunting one. Chelsea looked like title contenders from the start of the league phase, and Enzo Maresca's side come to Poland aiming for a unique first: win and they will become the first team to triumph in all five of UEFA's major men's senior club competitions, the Blues having already won two editions of the UEFA Champions League, two UEFA Europa Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups and two editions of the defunct UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

However, Betis can also take comfort from one stat. Since the start of the 2001/02 season, all 23 Champions League, Europa League or Conference League finals that have featured Spanish hopefuls have been won by a Spanish team (including four all-Spanish deciders – the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals and the 2007 and 2012 Europa League equivalents). The last time a Liga club lost a major UEFA final to a foreign outfit was when Valencia were defeated by Bayern in the 2001 Champions League showpiece.

There will be intrigue too in the contest on the sidelines in Wroclaw﻿. Chelsea's Italian coach Maresca played under Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini as a midfielder at Málaga from 2011–12, and was then the Chilean's assistant at West Ham from 2018–19: "He is like my professional dad," joked Maresca in the build-up to their reunion.

Betis fans, meanwhile, know Maresca from his four seasons as a player with their local rivals Sevilla, the Chelsea coach remembering that he scored the only goal in a derby win against Betis in November 2005. "I know that they don't like me," he smiled.

Read more

Possible line-ups

Real Betis: Adrián; Sabaly, Bartra, Natan, Rodríguez; Cardoso, Fornals; Antony, Isco, Ezzalzouli; Bakambu

Doubtful: Fran Vieites (calf), Sabaly (shoulder)

Out: Ezequiel Ávila (hamstring), Bellerín (hamstring), Diego Llorente (muscular), Marc Roca (foot)

A week ahead of this final, there was a question mark over Johnny Cardoso's fitness, but the US international is expected to be ready and available. Instead, the two doubts that may give Pellegrini pause for thought concern goalkeeper Fran Vieites, who has a calf problem, and right-back Youssouf Sabaly (shoulder). If Fran Vieites were unavailable, Pellegrini would look to veteran Adrián, the hero of a penalty shoot-out against Chelsea with Liverpool in the 2019 UEFA Super Cup

Chelsea: Jørgensen; James, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Dewsbury-Hall; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Doubtful: Nkunku (unspecified), Guiu (unspecified)

Out: Wesley Fofana (hamstring), David Fofana (knee), Kellyman (hamstring)

Maresca's plans for his starting line-up in the Conference League final might be partially revealed following Sunday's crucial match against Nottingham Forest to determine the remaining Champions League qualification spots. Depending on who starts that game, it should be clearer who he is keeping back for Wednesday's fixture, which he has made clear is equally important.

Form guide

Real Betis

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDDDWW

Latest: Atlético de Madrid 4-1 Real Betis, La Liga, 18/05

Domestic league position: sixth in La Liga



Chelsea

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWWW

Latest: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United, Premier League, 16/05

Domestic league position: fifth in the Premier League

Reporters' views

Simon Hart, Real Betis reporter: One of Pellegrini's key messages during Betis' final media day was the need for cool heads against Chelsea. So much excitement surrounds the club's first European final, and dealing with that emotion will be crucial – which takes us again to the importance of Isco, who is not just Betis' creative catalyst but also brings all his trophy-winning experience from his time with Real Madrid. Betis are not a safety-first team – as no clean sheets in their last ten matches suggests – and Pellegrini has promised a front-foot approach once more.

Joe Terry, Chelsea reporter: Throughout the campaign, Maresca has used the Conference League as an opportunity to blood talented youngsters from the academy, but with silverware now on the line, the question is whether he reverts to experience for a game that, in his words, can turn a good season into a great one. If you add in the master vs apprentice element of facing his old coach Pellegrini, then I expect he'll lean towards his strongest available XI.

Facts & form

What the coaches say

Manuel Pellegrini, Real Betis coach: "My personal satisfaction goes without saying. It makes me much happier to see the joy of the Betis fans. We've felt a little bit of a responsibility to give the Betis fans something like this to celebrate. We are very happy to reach the final, and even more so to be playing against Chelsea; I sent Maresca a message a long time ago saying that I was very happy for him."

Enzo Maresca, Chelsea coach: "I met my wife in Seville; she's from Seville. My first son was born in Seville. I played for Sevilla, but no doubt that I want to win the final. We can give the chance to this club and these fans to be the first club in Europe to win all the [major UEFA club] competitions. The Conference League is a starting point to build a winners' mentality, and then to try to win more things and more titles."