Conference League Next Level Teamwork analysis: Chelsea and Betis' strengths

The UEFA Conference League final in Wroclaw will pit Real Betis against Chelsea, and the evidence of their performances so far in the competition suggests a tight, and stylish, showpiece game.

As part of the Europa League Next Level Teamwork series, presented by Engelbert Strauss, UEFA Technical Observers Haakon Lunov and David Adams analyse Noni Madueke's low finish for Chelsea against Djurgården and Isco's icing on the cake for Betis against Vitória SC.

Watch Noni Madueke finish vs Djurgården

The Blues' second goal in their semi-final opener in Stockholm showed Enzo Maresca's side's masterful execution of short, accurate passes in dangerous areas, and his players' understanding of space. It is a neat finish from Madueke, but it is the movement of his team-mates that gives him the freedom to execute it.

Haakon Lunov on Madueke's goal

"When Reece James breaks that midfield, he does that with a 50cm opening between the Djurgården winger and central midfielder. The pass is no more than ten metres, and these short distances make it easier to be inch-perfect in the execution of the pass. Then it's the movement and interaction between Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tyrique George before receiving the ball that is of high quality.

"When Dewsbury-Hall starts to move on the shoulder of the Djurgården midfield, George is reacting on this, moving in the opposite direction and therefore giving the Djurgården defender a dilemma and a 1v2 situation to deal with. This gives Dewsbury-Hall the time and opportunity to turn and use the space in front of him to look, take a good decision and find Enzo Fernández with yet another precise and firm pass.

"The players almost telepathically know where each one is all the time. All this happened in very tight spaces, with short distances between six Chelsea players, in six seconds from James' pass until Madueke puts the ball in the net."

David Adams on Madueke's goal

"Their structured, creative phase in a 3-2-2-3 set-up means that the two No10s are always operating between the lines and the front three are pinning the defensive line back. This means that, once Dewsbury-Hall receives the ball in the pocket behind the midfield line, Chelsea have five attackers up against the opposition's back line. The weight, timing and appreciation of the pass is at a high level, with excellent execution of the passes and also the finish."

Watch Isco finish for Betis vs Vitória SC

Following a 2-2 draw in Seville in their round of 16 first leg, this looked like a challenging game on paper for Manuel Pellegrini's side, but it ended in an overwhelming victory. The final goal came from a fast break forward; Antony might have shot after holding off a defender in the box but instead laid on an easy finish for team-mate Isco.

Haakon Lunov on Isco's goal

"It is not the strike in itself that stands out but the team collective in how it is created. It starts with a very well-organised team defensively, with short distances. Look at how close the two strikers are to the midfield when they win the ball. This allows the winner of the ball to easily find his team-mate with a first pass forward, which creates the imbalance of the opponent.

"Next is the efficient turn and pass to set up the winger 1v1, as early as possible so that this battle cannot receive any defensive support. This makes it possible for the winger to exploit this situation with brilliant 1v1 skills.

"He calms down the speed of the defender before a more explosive touch and therefore manages to beat the defender with pace, avoiding the defender's physical strength. Then that little look up to find the available team-mate, and a precise inside-foot pass. Those ten seconds, in 70 metres, with three passes – that is the magic."

David Adams on Isco's goal

"Defending to counterattack is a key strategy at all levels of the game. However, at the highest level, the execution of each action requires precision; otherwise, the opposition can quickly recover their shape.

"On transition, the profile of Isco is critical to effective counterattacks, with a high efficiency to receive, secure and pass forward accurately. The positioning of the opposite winger Antony enables Isco to release to a player capable of winning the 1v1, resulting in Isco scoring from a well-timed late run into the box.

"In training, this is something that would normally be delivered more subliminally, through wave games or attack vs defence drills. Typically, it will be referred to when working on defensive shapes on matchday minus two or on the eve of a game. Knowing that the opposition will attack in a certain way means you can set up to counterattack if they release their full-backs or vacate the middle by using the opposite winger or the No10."