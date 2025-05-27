Local children meet Real Betis and Chelsea stars thanks to UEFA Foundation

Local children were invited by the UEFA Foundation to watch the final between Chelsea and Real Betis at Stadion Wrocław and meet its stars up close.

Partnering with charities Trenujbyciedobrym, Hope for Mundial, and the European Amputee Football Federation (EAFF), the UEFA Foundation ensured that young people from local areas at risk of social and economic exclusion were able to join the celebrations.

In total, 50 match tickets were made available for vulnerable young people to experience the final, while a day earlier many of the beneficiaries also had the chance to get autographs and memorabilia from, and take photos with, stars such as Isco, Antony, Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer after both teams completed their final training sessions at the stadium.

The match officials were accompanied by three mascots, two of whom were from the EAFF.

The mascots for the final included two from the European Amputee Football Federation UEFA via Getty Images

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin was also joined by nine-year-old player mascot Julia, a beneficiary of Trenujbyciedobrym’s 'Football3' programme, to hand out the medals at the end of the match.

"Being chosen is an incredible honour – I was so happy and excited," Julia said before the final. "I can't wait to walk onto the pitch and see the players I look up to so closely. It's my first time in a big stadium, and it feels like something magical."

"I've been playing football for two years with Trenujbyciedobrym, and Football3 taught me that boys and girls can play together and be just as important. This is the biggest moment of my life, and I'll never forget it." Julia, UEFA Foundation beneficiary

In the decade since the launch of the UEFA Foundation, partnerships with Polish NGOs have provided once-in-a-lifetime experiences for vulnerable children through the beautiful game.

In August 2024, children from Trenujbyciedobrym, Hope for Mundial, and the EAFF were invited to meet stars like Kylian Mbappé and attend training sessions ahead of the UEFA Super Cup in Warsaw.

More about the UEFA Foundation for Children

Trenujbyciedobrym

A longstanding partner of the UEFA Foundation and a member of the international Common Goal movement, Trenujbyciedobrym places sporting interactions at the heart of its mission for social change.

Through community projects, partnerships with over 90 primary schools and collaboration with the Polish Football Association, their ‘football3’ methodology supports the personal development of children across Poland.

The programme is also providing access to football for girls, including player mascot Julia.

Trenujbyciedobrym has received €48,700 of funding from the UEFA Foundation over the past year.

European Amputee Football Federation

Established in 2015, the EAFF supports people with amputations and limb defects, using over 80 established clubs in 18 countries to improve their quality of life through football.

The EAFF’s Junior Camp project has helped to develop national programmes for young people in Poland and across Europe to play regularly after amputations.

The UEFA Foundation has supported the EAFF’s mission with €100,000 over the past year.

Hope for Mundial

Having initially invited 25 care and educational institutions to a competition 15 years ago, Hope for Mundial has grown into the world’s first-ever football tournament for children from orphanages.

To date, over 11,000 players from 45 countries have participated, including from 60 educational centres within Poland, to develop Hope for Mundial's mission of helping vulnerable young people achieve better futures.

Participants of the 16th Polish Championship of Children from Care Homes in Football, organised by Hope for Mundial in Warsaw in April, are among those attending the UEFA Conference League final.