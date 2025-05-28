Chelsea complete set of UEFA club trophies

Chelsea have become the first side to win all five of UEFA's men's senior club competitions following their 4-1 victory against Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League decider in Wroclaw.

Success in the newest of UEFA's club competitions means that the Blues now have a unique combination of continental successes, having already claimed the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup in addition to the now defunct UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

Chelsea's European trophy collection UEFA Champions League: 2011/12, 2020/21

UEFA Europa League: 2012/13, 2018/19

UEFA Cup Winners' Cup: 1970/71, 1997/98

UEFA Super Cup: 1998, 2021

UEFA Conference League: 2024/25

Which clubs have won the most UEFA club competitions?

Chelsea have now won nine UEFA club competitions, placing them eighth in the all-time rankings behind Real Madrid (26), AC Milan (17), Barcelona (14), Liverpool (13), Bayern München (12), Juventus (11) and Ajax (10). Inter can join them on nine trophies if they beat Paris in the upcoming UEFA Champions League final in Munich.

Final highlights: Real Betis 1-4 Chelsea

Which teams have won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Cup Winners' Cup?

Ajax, Bayern, Juventus and Manchester United are the only sides other than Chelsea to have won the UEFA Champions League/European Cup, UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.