Isco named 2024/25 UEFA Conference League Player of the Season

The UEFA Technical Observer Group has named Real Betis' Isco as the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League Player of the Season.

The 33-year-old enjoyed a season to remember in Seville, inspiring Los Verdiblancos to their first ever European final. The decorated former Real Madrid midfielder claimed his third assist of the campaign in the Wroclaw decider in an eye-catching first-half performance as Betis took the lead, before Chelsea came storming back in the closing stages.

Isco's 2024/25 Conference League stats Appearances: 9

Goals: 2

Assists: 3

Passes per 90 mins: 63

Isco, called up by Spain for the first time in six years in the lead-up to the final, was singled out by several of his opponents. Coach Enzo Maresca told him he had "a quality that makes the difference" while midfielder Enzo Fernández added: "He showed all his qualities today as he has throughout his career, winning many things. I told him to keep going."