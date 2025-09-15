DECATHLON enters second season as official match ball supplier for the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League

Following the successful launch of the collaboration for the 2024/2025 campaign, UEFA and DECATHLON are continuing their partnership for 2025/2026, ensuring consistent, high-quality equipment across Europe's club competitions.

This ongoing commitment guarantees the continued presence of FIFA Quality Pro-certified Kipsta match balls on European pitches, reflecting a careful balance between technical excellence, resistance and accessibility. This partnership also reflects a shared ambition to promote a fair, accessible and thrilling brand of football across Europe.

Kipsta match balls are the result of a rigorous development process combining advanced technical design with real-world validation by players, with precise flight.

The Conference League and Europa League match balls UEFA via Getty Images

Designed and developed at Kipstadium in Tourcoing, France, the balls are subjected to extensive laboratory and on-pitch testing by passionate technical teams, ensuring they meet the standards of elite football while being built to last and remaining accessible to all players.

The Kipsta range is committed to offering technically advanced products without compromising on price, and is designed for longevity. With proven durability and dependable performance, UEFA's official match balls embody Kipsta's ethos: delivering excellence and resilience at a fair price, for footballers at every level, including professionals.

Available now for the 2025/26 season

The latest Kipsta match ball models for the 2025/2026 season are now available in DECATHLON stores worldwide and online, allowing football fans and players alike to get their hands on the same ball used in UEFA competitions.

Online store

This partnership reflects the shared ambition of UEFA and DECATHLON to promote an accessible product, without compromising on technicality and resistance, where each ball represents innovation, precision, and a commitment to the highest professional standards, all in the service of an inclusive and exciting football experience for everyone.