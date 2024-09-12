DECATHLON to supply Europa League and UEFA Conference League match balls

DECATHLON will be the official ball supplier of the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League from the start of the 2024/25 season until the end of the 2026/27 season.

DECATHLON has teamed up with UEFA to become the official match ball supplier for the Europa League and the Conference League. This partnership will start with the 2024/2025 season and will last until the end of the 2026/2027 campaign.

The DECATHLON ball has been chosen for the comfort of control given to the players and its accurate landing zone precision, as well as its outstanding grip, which facilitates the driving of the ball in any weather conditions.

It has been awarded with the FIFA quality pro label and uses thermobonding technology to guarantee a better durability of the ball, ensuring its premium quality from the beginning to the end of the match.

This quality level has been achieved by DECATHLON via a fruitful collaboration with multiple players of different levels, resulting in having one of the most tested ball in the world. The tests of the ball’s prototypes were also conducted with more than ten professional teams in France.

The ball is now available online and in all DECATHLON stores.