Conference League Matchday 2 round-up: AEK Larnaca shock Crystal Palace, Fiorentina cruise

Thursday, October 23, 2025

Crystal Palace's league phase home debut did not go to plan and Edin Džeko made a little piece of history on UEFA Conference League Matchday 2.

Riad Bajić celebrates AEK Larnaca's shock winner at Crystal Palace AFP via Getty Images

AEK Larnaca achieved a significant UEFA Conference League upset at Crystal Palace while Edin Džeko broke a competition record in a comfortable win for Fiorentina.

UEFA.com wraps up the Matchday 2 action.

Matchday 2 results

AEK Athens 6-0 Aberdeen
Häcken 2-2 Rayo Vallecano
Breidablik 0-0 KuPS Kuopio
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 Legia Warszawa
Drita 1-1 Omonoia
Rijeka p-p Sparta Praha
Shkëndija 1-0 Shelbourne
Strasbourg 1-1 Jagiellonia Białystok
SK Rapid 0-3 Fiorentina
Mainz 1-0 Zrinjski
AZ Alkmaar 1-0 Slovan Bratislava
Crystal Palace 0-1 AEK Larnaca
Hamrun Spartans 0-1 Lausanne-Sport
Lincoln Red Imps 2-1 Lech Poznań
Samsunspor 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv
Shamrock Rovers 0-2 Celje
Sigma Olomouc 1-1 Raków
Universitatea Craiova 1-1 Noah

Crystal Palace 0-1 AEK Larnaca

AEK Larnaca's nerve held as Riad Bajić's ruthless strike and an inspired display from goalkeeper Zlatan Alomerović earned them a shock win in London. After Jean-Philippe Mateta shot against the crossbar and headed wide for the hosts during the first half, the Cypriot side capitalised on a rare opening when Bajić blasted into the net from just inside the box in the 51st minute. Alomerović's outstanding reflex save then denied Mateta as Palace's first home match in European competition proper ended in defeat.

SK Rapid 0-3 Fiorentina

Aged 39 years and 220 days, Edin Džeko became the oldest scorer in Conference League history, his effort from Niccolò Fortini's cross ending hope of a Rapid comeback just after the restart in soggy Vienna. Cher Ndour gave the Viola a ninth-minute lead, turning in a loose ball after Niklas Hedl saved from Džeko, and after the Bosnian's 67th UEFA club competition goal, Albert Gudmundsson struck late to complete a second league phase win for Stefano Pioli's side.

Best of the rest

Matchday 3 (6 November)

18:45 CET kick-offs
Mainz vs Fiorentina
Sparta Praha vs Raków
AEK Athens vs Shamrock Rovers
AEK Larnaca vs Aberdeen
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Breidablik
Noah vs Sigma Olomouc
KuPS Kuopio vs Slovan Bratislava
Celje vs Legia Warszawa
Samsunspor vs Hamrun Spartans

21:00 CET kick-offs
Häcken vs Strasbourg
Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar
Lausanne-Sport vs Omonoia
Dynamo Kyiv vs Zrinjski
Shkëndija vs Jagiellonia Białystok
Lincoln Red Imps vs Rijeka
Rayo Vallecano vs Lech Poznań
Shelbourne vs Drita
SK Rapid vs Universitatea Craiova

