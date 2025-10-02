Conference League top scorers: Franko Kovačević

Croatian forward Franko Kovačević is the early front-runner in the race for 2025/26 UEFA Conference League top scorer.

Nobody else registered more than once on the competition's opening night, so in-form Kovačević already has a bit of daylight between him and the chasing pack.

Top scorers in the 2025/26 Conference League

Kovačević struck a hat-trick as Slovenia's Celje came from behind to defeat AEK Athens 3-1 on Matchday 1. The 26-year-old, a summer signing from German side Wehen Wiesbaden, continued his remarkable start to the campaign by taking his tally to 20 in just 16 outings in all competitions. Ten goals alone have come in Europe!

2025/26 Conference League top scorers 3 Franko Kovačević (Celje)

Most assists in the 2025/26 Conference League

2 Martial Godo (Strasbourg)

2 Marlon Gomes (Shakhtar Donetsk)

2 Luis Palma (Lech Poznań)

2 Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace)

Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Conference League

Franko Kovačević (Celje 3-1 AEK Athens, 02/10/2025)

Conference League top scorers by season

2024/25 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia) – 8

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10