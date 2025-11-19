Conference League Matchday 4: What to look out for

A Strasbourg side with a strong English accent welcome Crystal Palace, while Rayo Vallecano and Lincoln Red Imps have earned the right to dream as UEFA Conference League Matchday 4 approaches.

Play Predict Six!

All kick-off times 21:00 CET unless stated

Thursday 27 November 2025

AZ Alkmaar vs Shelbourne (18:45)

Hamrun Spartans vs Lincoln Red Imps (18:45)

Zrinjski vs Häcken (18:45)

Lech Poznań vs Lausanne-Sport (18:45)

Omonoia vs Dynamo Kyiv (18:45)

Raków vs SK Rapid (18:45)

Sigma Olomouc vs Celje (18:45)

Universitatea Craiova vs Mainz (18:45)

Slovan Bratislava vs Rayo Vallecano (18:45)

Aberdeen vs Noah

Fiorentina vs AEK Athens

Breidablik vs Samsunspor

Drita vs Shkëndija

Rijeka vs AEK Larnaca

Jagiellonia Białystok vs KuPS Kuopio

Legia Warszawa vs Sparta Praha

Strasbourg vs Crystal Palace

Shamrock Rovers vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Latest standings

Buoyant Strasbourg welcome Palace

Palace atoned for a 1-0 home defeat to AEK Larnaca as Ismaïla Sarr struck twice in a 3-1 defeat of AZ Alkmaar on Matchday 3, but the Eagles have another complicated task ahead as they visit Strasbourg. Coached by a South London boy, Wandsworth-born Liam Rosenior, Strasbourg feature numerous players with Premier League backgrounds, not least left-back Ben Chilwell, who helped Palace win last season's FA Cup while on loan from Chelsea.

Perhaps more significantly, they also feature a raft of talented young players, not least English-born 22-year-old Martial Godo, who scored their second in a 2-1 win at Häcken on Matchday 3 to maintain their unbeaten start. They also have Joaquin Panichelli, whose prolific start in Ligue 1 helped earn him a first Argentina call-up.

"I gave him a big hug after the [Häcken] match when I learned about his call-up," said Rosenior. "It's his dream." Panichelli on top form could be Palace's nightmare.

Conference Ñeague highlights: Häcken 1-2 Strasbourg

Rayo's last-minute marvels head east

Having scored an added-time equaliser on Matchday 2, and an added-time winner on Matchday 3, Rayo Vallecano have been the drama kings on the Little Thunderbolt's return to European football. The side from the Madrid suburbs were UEFA Cup quarter-finalists in 2000/01 in their only previous continental adventure, and have their sights firmly on this season's knockout rounds as they travel to face Slovan Bratislava.

Slovan lost 3-1 at KuPS Kuopio last time out, but coach Vladimír Weiss hopes Rayo might bring the best out of his side, citing a 2-1 loss to Strasbourg earlier in the campaign. "We managed to give Strasbourg a game but couldn’t handle Kuopio," he shrugged.

Winger Nino Marcelli was Slovan’s best performer against KuPS and Rayo would be wise to keep an eye on the 20-year-old.

"He is in good form and has a good mindset,” said Weiss. "He is our best player in terms of age, transfer value, pace and one-on-one situations."

Conference League highlights: Rayo Vallecano 3-2 Lech Poznań

Stretch target in sight for Red Imps

"We have climbed the Mount Olympus of serious football and nobody else has ever achieved this," said coach Giacomo Modica as he explained Hamrun Spartans making it to the league phase.

The Maltese side have yet to score or pick up a point since the start of their first campaign at this level, but their next visitors – Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps – have been notable overachievers so far.

Following a shock 2-1 win against Lech Poznań on Matchday 2, the Red Imps snatched a late equaliser at home against Rijeka through Kike Gómez.

"From the first moment this season, we have felt good and we are turning a dream into reality," said coach Juanjo Bezares. "We have four points and the opportunity to go through, and we will approach every game thinking about doing that."

A win in Malta could be a big step toward another major first.

Conference League highlights: L. Red Imps 1-1 Rijeka

Lowdown: 2025/26 Conference League basics