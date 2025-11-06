Hamrun Spartans ‘living the dream’ as historic Conference League campaign shines light on Malta

Until this year, no Maltese club had reached the group stage or league phase of a UEFA men’s club competition.

But a historic qualifying campaign for Hamrun Spartans, culminating in a UEFA Conference League play-off victory over Latvia's RFS, saw Malta become the 52nd of the 55 UEFA national associations to make the grade.

After two matchdays, Hamrun Spartans are still searching for their first Conference League point after narrow 1-0 losses to Jagiellonia and Lausanne-Sport, but with games against Samsunspor, Lincoln Red Imps, Shakhtar Donetsk and Shamrock Rovers still to come, people across Malta are enjoying the ride.

"We have climbed the Mount Olympus of serious football and nobody else has ever achieved this," said coach Giacomo Modica.

"More or less everybody has caught the bug of excitement. It’s not hard to see why this euphoria is so contagious."

Hamrun Spartans supporters in full voice during their match against Lausanne-Sport UEFA via Getty Images

An unforgettable first

The introduction of the Conference League in 2021/22 put European football within reach of more clubs around the continent – including Hamrun Spartans.

Goalkeeper Henry Bonello joined Hamrun in summer 2021 and has since witnessed a transformation as the club built toward their goal of competing in Europe.

"Every year, the club has been improving – not only with the level of football, but also with its infrastructure," Bonello said.

"It has been investing in the pitch, the stadium, the facilities, so that we could reach this stage where we could qualify for the league phase of the Conference League."

In 2022/23, the Spartans became the first team from Malta to reach the qualifying play-offs of a UEFA club competition but, against Serbian heavyweights Partizan, fell short of what was then the group stage.

Two more failed efforts to qualify followed for the reigning Maltese champions, making it even sweeter when they made history against RFS in August.

A 3-2 aggregate win over RFS in the play-offs sparked jubilant scenes across Malta

Former manager Stefan Sultana, who also scored more than 150 goals for the Spartans during his career as a striker, said the unique magnitude of such an achievement has been felt across the island.

"This summer was something that nobody – not just Hamrun Spartans supporters but nobody in Malta – can ever forget," said Sultana.

"It’s the peak of everything that we managed to go to the league phase. What we did is something which will remain in history – even if other clubs do it. I hope other clubs do it, but the first time is something special."

Everybody wins

Competing in the European arena not only brings financial benefits but also visibility for Maltese football, and Spartans president Joseph Portelli is pleased that the club’s Conference League participation will boost football throughout the country.

"It’s something big which will help football all over – not only us, Hamrun, as a club but all the Maltese Premier League clubs," Portelli said.

"It’s easier to get foreign players now, because you have exposure. Players don’t just come for money – they also come for the exposure, to always believe they can go on to a bigger thing.

"And it’s brought so much fun. It’s an amazing time. Hamrun is living the dream."