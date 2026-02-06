Conference League squad changes confirmed

Each of the UEFA Conference League knockout phase contenders was permitted to register three new eligible A list players by 24:00 CET on 5 February 2026.

With the deadline now passed, you can see the 24 updated squads. Click on the clubs below to view their full lists.

Rules on January signings

What are the Conference League squad changes?

AEK Athens

AEK Larnaca

AZ Alkmaar

Celje

Crystal Palace

Drita

Fiorentina

Jagiellonia

KuPS Kuopio

Lausanne-Sport

Lech Poznań

Mainz

Noah

Omonoia

Raków

Rayo Vallecano

Rijeka

Samsunspor

Shakhtar

Shkëndija

Sigma Olomouc

Sparta Praha

Strasbourg

Zrinjski