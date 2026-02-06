UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Conference League squad changes confirmed

Friday, February 6, 2026

The 24 remaining teams have confirmed their squad changes for the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League knockout phase.

Brennan Johnson has been added to Crystal Palace's squad
Brennan Johnson has been added to Crystal Palace's squad Getty Images

Each of the UEFA Conference League knockout phase contenders was permitted to register three new eligible A list players by 24:00 CET on 5 February 2026.

With the deadline now passed, you can see the 24 updated squads. Click on the clubs below to view their full lists.

Rules on January signings

What are the Conference League squad changes?

AEK Athens

AEK Larnaca

AZ Alkmaar

Celje

Crystal Palace

Drita

Fiorentina

Jagiellonia

KuPS Kuopio

Lausanne-Sport

Lech Poznań

Mainz

Noah

Omonoia

Raków

Rayo Vallecano

Rijeka

Samsunspor

Shakhtar

Shkëndija

Sigma Olomouc

Sparta Praha

Strasbourg

Zrinjski

List B

Each club is entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season. The list must be submitted by no later than 24.00 CET on the day before the match in question.

A player may be registered on List B if he is born on or after 1 January 2004 and has, since his 15th birthday, been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years, or a total of three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan period to a club from the same association for a period not longer than one year. Players aged 16 may be registered on List B if they have been registered with the participating club for the previous two years without interruption.

Each club must include at least two goalkeepers on List A and at least three in total.

See the regulations for further details

