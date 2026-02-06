Conference League squad changes confirmed
Friday, February 6, 2026
The 24 remaining teams have confirmed their squad changes for the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League knockout phase.
Each of the UEFA Conference League knockout phase contenders was permitted to register three new eligible A list players by 24:00 CET on 5 February 2026.
With the deadline now passed, you can see the 24 updated squads. Click on the clubs below to view their full lists.
What are the Conference League squad changes?
List B
Each club is entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season. The list must be submitted by no later than 24.00 CET on the day before the match in question.
A player may be registered on List B if he is born on or after 1 January 2004 and has, since his 15th birthday, been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years, or a total of three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan period to a club from the same association for a period not longer than one year. Players aged 16 may be registered on List B if they have been registered with the participating club for the previous two years without interruption.
Each club must include at least two goalkeepers on List A and at least three in total.