Conference League tactical analysis: Lausanne-Sport's diamond, Sigma Olomouc's resolve

The UEFA Conference League play-offs threw up the proverbial game of two halves when Sigma Olomouc and Lausanne-Sport drew 1-1 in Czechia on Thursday.

UEFA Technical Observer Štefan Tarkovič described the match as "the width and transition play of Sigma Olomouc versus the central compactness of Lausanne" – and as this analysis will explain, it was an intriguing contest with the visitors scoring first through Nathan Butler-Oyedeji before Sigma responded during an improved second-half display.

As it happened: Sigma Olomouc 1-1 Lausanne-Sport

Lausanne control the middle

For Lausanne, success meant using a diamond midfield to dominate the central areas in and out of possession. By keeping their midfield narrow and compact, the Swiss team – for 45 minutes at least – were able to block vertical passes through the centre, forcing Sigma to play wide, where the player on the outside of the diamond then pressed the opposition out to the touchline.

The objective was to control the middle, win second balls and break quickly whenever they regained possession. As the video below illustrates, this strategy bore fruit with the 22nd-minute opening goal, a moment of individual quality from forward Butler-Oyedeji.

Conference League tactical analysis: Lausanne control the centre

Tarkovič observed: "Lausanne showed strong transitional quality and their goal came from a fast and well-executed attacking transition from deep. Individually, the Lausanne players appeared more decisive and effective in key moments, particularly in 1v1 situations and attacking execution."

'More vertical and direct'

The half-time scoreline suited Lausanne's strategy of sitting deep, denying space and forcing Sigma as wide as possible. Yet the Czech side turned the tide straight from the restart thanks to a faster tempo, more direct runs behind the defence and better use of width.

Tarkovič elaborated: "Olomouc veered away from trying to play around the diamond and went more direct and vertical. The central striker tried to pin a central defender and the wingers started to break the lines with runs. This stretched, even bypassed, the diamond."

By playing narrower, front runners Jáchym Šíp and Danijel Šturm found space more easily behind the centre-backs, which stretched Lausanne and created gaps for team-mates. The next video sequence highlights both the dynamism of half-time substitute Šíp (No6) and the vertical threat and intelligent movement of goalscorer Šturm (No7), and Sigma’s greater attacking threat culminated in the 58th-minute equaliser following a long ball forward. "Sigma went direct for the goal but also created a lot of chances through their ability to break the defensive lines," added Tarkovič.

Conference League tactical analysis: Sigma direct play bypasses Lausanne overload

In terms of overcoming Lausanne’s central overload, it also helped the hosts to have box-to-box midfielder Antonín Růsek operating closer to the attacking line, in more of a 4-2-3-1 than a 4-3-3. Sigma defender Abdoulaye Sylla said afterwards that the team had been galvanised by their coach's half-time message to "quite simply, play forward, don’t think about what’s going on behind you, just play and don’t be afraid to make mistakes".

Football is a battle of wills as well as tactics and, for Tarkovič, coach Tomáš Janotka and his players take credit for their second-half improvement. "In Sigma’s case, the improved intensity, verticality and collective aggression in the second half showed good tactical preparation and strong character. The head coach analysed the first half very well and correctly identified the key areas that required adjustment. The changes we saw were not only tactical but also strategic, supported by very effective substitutions."

"Half-time is not only about tactical correction, it’s about clarity, belief and emotional reset." UEFA Technical Observer Štefan Tarkovič

Coaching considerations: Half-time changes

Formerly in charge of Slovakia’s national team, the experienced Tarkovič knows all about the value of a good team talk. Here, he advises young coaches on how to make the most of the half-time break.

"At this level, it's crucial to analyse both your own team and the opponent objectively, and to truly understand your players – their strengths, weaknesses, mentality and profile. Match analysis today is often supported by an analytical staff, but the key factor is whether the players can respond correctly to that analysis and translate important adjustments onto the pitch.

"Half-time is not only about tactical correction, it's about clarity, belief and emotional reset. The coach must be able to simplify the message, highlight what's working, identify what must change, and reinforce confidence. Energy in the second half often comes from conviction — from players understanding the plan and believing in it.

"A top coach must always have a Plan B, sometimes even a Plan C. Adjustments do not only concern substitutions or different player profiles, but also structural and strategic modifications within the same system."

A left-back for his hometown club Tatran Prešov, Stefan Tarkovič coached women's and men's national youth teams and club sides in Slovakia, and was coach of the senior national team from 2020-22, before taking charge of Kyrgyzstan from 2023-24. He is the current technical director of the Slovak Football Association (SFZ).