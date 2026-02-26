Conference League knockout phase play-off second leg highlights and round-up: Fiorentina survive scare, Crystal Palace through

Two-time runners-up Fiorentina needed extra time to progress on a dramatic evening as eight teams booked their places in Friday's draw for the remainder of the competition.

We round up the second-leg action.

Fiorentina 2-4 Jagiellonia (aet, agg: 5-4)

Conference League highlights: Fiorentina 2-4 Jagiellonia

The Viola held off a brave Jagiellonia comeback attempt thanks to two goals in the space of seven minutes deep in extra time.

Bartosz Mazurek's stunning hat-trick – completed early in the second half – forced the additional half-hour, but Nicolò Fagioli's delicious dipping volley and a Taras Romanczuk own goal shortly afterwards swung the balance the way of the home side.

There was still another twist in the contest, Jesús Imaz's long-range effort flying in, but the visitors – reduced to ten men following Bernardo Vital's dismissal – were unable to claw their way back into the tie once more.

Crystal Palace 2-0 Zrinjski (agg: 3-1)

Conference League highlights: Crystal Palace 2-0 Zrinjski

Adam Wharton’s set-piece brilliance helped to unlock a resolute Zrinjski defence before Evann Guessand struck late on at Selhurst Park.

Wharton's delightful free-kick in the 36th minute was met at the far post by an unmarked Maxence Lacroix, but the Londoners struggled to break down the visitors' low block again.

Ismaïla Sarr was denied by Goran Karačić late in the second half, before Guessand made sure of Palace's place in the next round with a powerful low finish.

AZ Alkmaar 4-0 Noah (agg: 4-1)

Conference League highlights: AZ Alkmaar 4-0 Noah

AZ overturned last week's loss in Yerevan with a dominant showing.

The hosts wiped out the first-leg deficit with barely five minutes gone via Ro-Zangelo Daa's crisp volley after Kees Smit's effort had been blocked.

The Eredivisie outfit edged in front in the tie courtesy of a well-worked free-kick routine, captain Sven Mijnans expertly prodding in from Peer Koopmeiners' pass.

The two goalscorers combined for a third shortly after the interval, Mijnans adding the finish to Daa's low cross, and substitute Isak Jensen rounded off the scoring from close range in added time.

Samsunspor 4-0 Shkëndija (agg: 5-0)

Conference League highlights: Samsunspor 4-0 Shkëndija

Samsunspor’s quality eventually overcame a stubborn Shkëndija late on.

The Turkish side were second best for much of the opening half and had to wait until the 53rd minute to double their advantage in the tie, Olivier Ntcham drilling the ball low and out of reach of a diving Baboucarr Gaye from the penalty spot.

Cherif Ndiaye then finished a swift counterattack, before a clinical Marius Mouandilmadji – scorer of the first-leg winner – added his sixth and seventh goals of the campaign to settle the tie.

Round of 16 line-up Top eight: AEK Athens (GRE), AEK Larnaca (CYP), Mainz (GER), Raków (POL), Rayo Vallecano (ESP), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Sparta Praha (CZE), Strasbourg (FRA) Play-off winners: AZ Alkmaar (NED), Celje (SLO), Crystal Palace (ENG), Fiorentina (ITA), Lech Poznań (POL), Rijeka (CRO), Samsunspor (TUR), Sigma Olomouc (CZE)

Lech Poznań 1-0 KuPS Kuopio (agg: 3-0)

Conference League highlights: Lech Poznań 1-0 KuPS Kuopio

The Polish club eased through to the round of 16 after another dominant performance against KuPS.

The onus was on the visitors following Lech's 2-0 victory in Finland a week ago, but it the hosts who were in command almost from the off – even if a goal eluded them until 65 minutes.

It was worth the wait, Pablo Rodríguez collecting Luis Palma's back-heel, jinking into the area and firing Lech into the next round in style.

Lausanne-Sport 1-2 Sigma Olomouc (agg: 2-3)

Conference League highlights: Lausanne-Sport 1-2 Sigma Olomouc

Sigma Olomouc edged past Lausanne-Sport in a tense encounter in Switzerland.

The visitors took the lead via Jáchym Šíp after 22 minutes and that seemed to stir Lausanne into action, Omar Janneh levelling for the hosts after directing his effort down off the ground and into the net.

The home side went in search of another, a strike from defender Karim Sow crashing off the bar five minutes before the break.

Shortly afterwards, Sigma Olomouc were back in front when Antonín Růsek made space for himself in the box to finish brilliantly after a well-worked corner.

The visitors held on to secure their last-16 place despite some late Swiss pressure.

Celje 3-2 Drita (agg: 6-4)

Conference League highlights: Celje 3-2 Drita

Celje booked their place in the last 16 for the second consecutive season. Svit Sešlar, who led the Conference League in assists last season and returned to Celje in January in a permanent transfer from Eyüpspor, led the way with two first-half goals as the Slovenian side took a 3-1 lead at the break.

Albert Dabiqaj gave Drita a lifeline, reducing their aggregate deficit to two in the 51st minute, but Celje held on to book their spot in the last 16.

Rijeka 3-1 Omonoia (agg: 4-1)

Conference League highlights: Rijeka 3-1 Omonoia

Rijeka progressed courtesy of a strong second-half showing despite going behind early on, Omonoia's Ryan Mmaee sending Muamer Tankovic through to level the aggregate score on 13 minutes.

The visitors looked dangerous, but were undone shortly after half-time as Toni Fruk beat Francis Uzohu from the edge of the box. Fruk then put the tie to bed, tidying up after Uzohu pushed Daniel Adu-Adjei's ball into his path, and Adu-Adjei exploited a defensive mix-up to lob in Rijeka’s third.