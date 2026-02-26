Conference League round of 16 draw: Who can play who, head-to-head records
Thursday, February 26, 2026
What are the possible round of 16 pairings and how has each team fared against their potential opponents in the past?
With the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final draw taking place on Friday, we run through the possible last-16 pairings and recall the history of each of the potential fixtures in UEFA competition, qualifying included.
Teams can be drawn against clubs they faced in the league phase or from the same national association.
Round of 16 contenders
Top eight from the league phase
AEK Athens, AEK Larnaca, Mainz, Raków, Rayo Vallecano, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sparta Praha, Strasbourg
Knockout phase play-off winners
AZ Alkmaar, Celje, Crystal Palace, Fiorentina, Lech Poznań, Rijeka, Samsunspor, Sigma Olomouc
Who can each team play in the round of 16?
League phase top eight
Can play: AZ Alkmaar, Celje
Previous meetings
AZ Alkmaar N/A
Celje P1 W0 D0 L1 F1 A3
Can play: Crystal Palace, Sigma Olomouc
Previous meetings
Crystal Palace P1 W1 D0 L0 F1 A0
Sigma Olomouc N/A
Can play: Crystal Palace, Sigma Olomouc
Previous meetings
Crystal Palace N/A
Sigma Olomouc N/A
Can play: Fiorentina, Rijeka
Previous meetings
Fiorentina N/A
Rijeka N/A
Can play: Lech Poznań, Samsunspor
Previous meetings
Lech Poznań P1 W1 D0 L0 F3 A2
Samsunspor N/A
Can play: Lech Poznań, Samsunspor
Previous meetings
Lech Poznań N/A
Samsunspor N/A
Can play: AZ Alkmaar, Celje
Previous meetings
AZ Alkmaar N/A
Celje N/A
Can play: Fiorentina, Rijeka
Previous meetings
Fiorentina N/A
Rijeka N/A
Knockout phase play-off winners
Can play: AEK Athens, Sparta Praha
Previous meetings
AEK Athens N/A
Sparta Praha N/A
Can play: AEK Athens, Sparta Praha
Previous meetings
AEK Athens P1 W1 D0 L0 F3 A1
Sparta Praha N/A
Can play: AEK Larnaca, Mainz
Previous meetings
AEK Larnaca P1 W0 D0 L1 F0 A1
Mainz N/A
Can play: Raków, Strasbourg
Previous meetings
Raków N/A
Strasbourg N/A
Can play: Rayo Vallecano, Shakhtar
Previous meetings
Rayo Vallecano N/A
Shakhtar N/A
Can play: Raków, Strasbourg
Previous meetings
Raków N/A
Strasbourg N/A
Can play: Rayo Vallecano, Shakhtar
Previous meetings
Rayo Vallecano N/A
Shakhtar N/A
Can play: AEK Larnaca, Mainz
Previous meetings
AEK Larnaca N/A
Mainz N/A