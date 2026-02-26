Conference League round of 16 draw: Who can play who, head-to-head records

With the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final draw taking place on Friday, we run through the possible last-16 pairings and recall the history of each of the potential fixtures in UEFA competition, qualifying included.

Teams can be drawn against clubs they faced in the league phase or from the same national association.

How does the draw work

Round of 16 contenders Top eight from the league phase

AEK Athens, AEK Larnaca, Mainz, Raków, Rayo Vallecano, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sparta Praha, Strasbourg Knockout phase play-off winners

AZ Alkmaar, Celje, Crystal Palace, Fiorentina, Lech Poznań, Rijeka, Samsunspor, Sigma Olomouc

Who can each team play in the round of 16?

League phase top eight

AEK Athens

Can play: AZ Alkmaar, Celje

Previous meetings

AZ Alkmaar N/A

Celje P1 W0 D0 L1 F1 A3

AEK Larnaca

Can play: Crystal Palace, Sigma Olomouc

Previous meetings

Crystal Palace P1 W1 D0 L0 F1 A0

Sigma Olomouc N/A



Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-1 AEK Larnaca

Mainz

Can play: Crystal Palace, Sigma Olomouc

Previous meetings

Crystal Palace N/A

Sigma Olomouc N/A

Raków

Can play: Fiorentina, Rijeka

Previous meetings

Fiorentina N/A

Rijeka N/A

Rayo Vallecano

Can play: Lech Poznań, Samsunspor

Previous meetings

Lech Poznań P1 W1 D0 L0 F3 A2

Samsunspor N/A

Shakhtar

Can play: Lech Poznań, Samsunspor

Previous meetings

Lech Poznań N/A

Samsunspor N/A

Sparta Praha

Can play: AZ Alkmaar, Celje

Previous meetings

AZ Alkmaar N/A

Celje N/A

Strasbourg

Can play: Fiorentina, Rijeka

Previous meetings

Fiorentina N/A

Rijeka N/A

Knockout phase play-off winners

AZ Alkmaar

Can play: AEK Athens, Sparta Praha

Previous meetings

AEK Athens N/A

Sparta Praha N/A

Celje

Can play: AEK Athens, Sparta Praha

Previous meetings

AEK Athens P1 W1 D0 L0 F3 A1

Sparta Praha N/A

Crystal Palace

Can play: AEK Larnaca, Mainz

Previous meetings

AEK Larnaca P1 W0 D0 L1 F0 A1

Mainz N/A

Fiorentina

Can play: Raków, Strasbourg

Previous meetings

Raków N/A

Strasbourg N/A

Lech Poznań

Can play: Rayo Vallecano, Shakhtar

Previous meetings

Rayo Vallecano N/A

Shakhtar N/A

Rijeka

Can play: Raków, Strasbourg

Previous meetings

Raków N/A

Strasbourg N/A

Samsunspor

Can play: Rayo Vallecano, Shakhtar

Previous meetings

Rayo Vallecano N/A

Shakhtar N/A

Sigma Olomouc

Can play: AEK Larnaca, Mainz

Previous meetings

AEK Larnaca N/A

Mainz N/A