Conference League round of 16 draw: Who can play who, head-to-head records

Thursday, February 26, 2026

What are the possible round of 16 pairings and how has each team fared against their potential opponents in the past?

AEK Larnaca may face Crystal Palace, who they beat in the league phase Getty Images

With the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final draw taking place on Friday, we run through the possible last-16 pairings and recall the history of each of the potential fixtures in UEFA competition, qualifying included.

Teams can be drawn against clubs they faced in the league phase or from the same national association.

How does the draw work

Round of 16 contenders

Top eight from the league phase 
AEK Athens, AEK Larnaca, Mainz, Raków, Rayo Vallecano, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sparta Praha, Strasbourg

Knockout phase play-off winners
AZ Alkmaar, Celje, Crystal Palace, Fiorentina, Lech Poznań, Rijeka, Samsunspor, Sigma Olomouc

Who can each team play in the round of 16?

League phase top eight

AEK Athens

Can play: AZ Alkmaar, Celje

Previous meetings
AZ Alkmaar N/A
Celje P1 W0 D0 L1 F1 A3

AEK Larnaca

Can play: Crystal Palace, Sigma Olomouc

Previous meetings
Crystal Palace P1 W1 D0 L0 F1 A0
Sigma Olomouc N/A

Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-1 AEK Larnaca

Mainz

Can play: Crystal Palace, Sigma Olomouc

Previous meetings
Crystal Palace N/A
Sigma Olomouc N/A

Raków 

Can play: Fiorentina, Rijeka

Previous meetings
Fiorentina N/A
Rijeka N/A

Rayo Vallecano

Can play: Lech Poznań, Samsunspor

Previous meetings
Lech Poznań P1 W1 D0 L0 F3 A2
Samsunspor N/A

Shakhtar

Can play: Lech Poznań, Samsunspor

Previous meetings
Lech Poznań N/A
Samsunspor N/A

Sparta Praha

Can play: AZ Alkmaar, Celje

Previous meetings
AZ Alkmaar N/A
Celje N/A

Strasbourg

Can play: Fiorentina, Rijeka

Previous meetings
Fiorentina N/A
Rijeka N/A

Knockout phase play-off winners

AZ Alkmaar 

Can play: AEK Athens, Sparta Praha

Previous meetings
AEK Athens N/A
Sparta Praha N/A

Celje

Can play: AEK Athens, Sparta Praha

Previous meetings
AEK Athens P1 W1 D0 L0 F3 A1
Sparta Praha N/A

Crystal Palace

Can play: AEK Larnaca, Mainz

Previous meetings
AEK Larnaca P1 W0 D0 L1 F0 A1
Mainz N/A

Fiorentina

Can play: Raków, Strasbourg

Previous meetings
Raków N/A
Strasbourg N/A

Lech Poznań

Can play: Rayo Vallecano, Shakhtar

Previous meetings
Rayo Vallecano N/A
Shakhtar N/A

Rijeka

Can play: Raków, Strasbourg

Previous meetings
Raków N/A
Strasbourg N/A

Samsunspor

Can play: Rayo Vallecano, Shakhtar

Previous meetings
Rayo Vallecano N/A
Shakhtar N/A

Sigma Olomouc 

Can play: AEK Larnaca, Mainz

Previous meetings
AEK Larnaca N/A
Mainz N/A

