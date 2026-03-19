Conference League quarter-final ties confirmed: Dates and kick-off times

The UEFA Conference League quarter-finals are set, with the first legs taking place on Thursday 9 April before the returns on Thursday 16 April.

See the fixtures

Quarter-finals First legs (9 April)

Rayo Vallecano vs AEK Athens (18:45 CET)

Mainz vs Strasbourg

Crystal Palace vs Fiorentina

Shakhtar vs AZ Alkmaar Second legs (16 April)

AZ Alkmaar vs Shakhtar (18:45 CET)

Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace

AEK Athens vs Rayo Vallecano

Strasbourg vs Mainz 21:00 CET kick-off unless otherwise stated

The quarter-finals kick off with Rayo Vallecano at home to AEK Athens at 18:45 CET on 9 April, with the other three first legs at 21:00 CET. The second legs take place the following week. The victors advance to the semi-finals.