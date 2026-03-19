Conference League quarter-final ties confirmed: Dates and kick-off times
Thursday, March 19, 2026
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Crystal Palace vs Fiorentina is among the 2025/26 last-eight match-ups after the round of 16 concluded on Thursday.
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The UEFA Conference League quarter-finals are set, with the first legs taking place on Thursday 9 April before the returns on Thursday 16 April.
Quarter-finals
First legs (9 April)
Rayo Vallecano vs AEK Athens (18:45 CET)
Mainz vs Strasbourg
Crystal Palace vs Fiorentina
Shakhtar vs AZ Alkmaar
Second legs (16 April)
AZ Alkmaar vs Shakhtar (18:45 CET)
Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace
AEK Athens vs Rayo Vallecano
Strasbourg vs Mainz
21:00 CET kick-off unless otherwise stated
The quarter-finals kick off with Rayo Vallecano at home to AEK Athens at 18:45 CET on 9 April, with the other three first legs at 21:00 CET. The second legs take place the following week. The victors advance to the semi-finals.
Route to Leipzig
Semi-finals (30 April & 7 May)
Shakhtar Donetsk/AZ Alkmaar vs Crystal Palace/Fiorentina
Rayo Vallecano/AEK Athens vs Mainz/Strasbourg
Final (27 May)
Leipzig Stadium, Germany