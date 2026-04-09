UEFA Conference League quarter-final first leg highlights: Crystal Palace, Mainz, Rayo Vallecano and Shakhtar Donetsk set the pace

Crystal Palace, Mainz, Rayo Vallecano and Shakhtar Donetsk hit the ground running in their UEFA Conference League quarter-final openers.

We round up the first-leg action.

Conference League highlights: Crystal Palace 3-0 Fiorentina

Inspired by the return of Jean-Philippe Mateta from injury, the Eagles led through a calmly-taken Mateta penalty on 24 minutes before Tyrick Mitchell tucked away a rebound eight minutes later. Fiorentina showed more attacking verve after the break, Giovanni Fabbian hitting the crossbar and Dean Henderson forced into two saves, but Ismaïla Sarr added Palace's third with a header from Daichi Kamada's cross.

Conference League highlights: Mainz 2-0 Strasbourg

Two fine first-half goals gave Mainz the first-leg advantage. Kaishu Sano's curled 11th-minute effort, in off the post, was made no less spectacular by a slight deflection, and Stefan Posch side-footed in a volley from a corner eight minutes later. Strasbourg's Mike Penders made several key saves, including two from Phillip Tietz, while Valentin Barco hit the crossbar for the visitors before Daniel Batz denied Diego Moreira.

Conference League highlights: Shakhtar 3-0 AZ Alkmaar

Three goals in 11 second-half minutes have put the Pitmen in command of this tie. Pedrinho went close in the second half when his curling free-kick crashed off the woodwork but he pounced on a loose ball to fire an unstoppable effort in off the bar from the edge of the box on 70 minutes. Two quickfire goals from Alisson Santana followed, leaving Dutch contenders AZ with a mountain to climb in next week's second leg.

Conference League highlights: Rayo Vallecano 3-0 AEK Athens

The Spanish side are in sight of a first-ever European semi-final after a commanding home performance. Ilias Akhomach struck inside two minutes and had a hand in Rayo's second just before the break, Unai López pouncing after Thomas Strakosha saved an Akhomach shot. At the other end, Augusto Batalla saved well from Barnabás Varga and AEK's Aboubakary Koita had several efforts blocked, but Rayo had the last word, Isi Palazón coolly stroking in a 74th-minute penalty.