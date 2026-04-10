Conference League Performance Insights: Mainz get structure right against Strasbourg

Mainz's first-ever European quarter-final brought them up against a Strasbourg side defending the UEFA Conference League's only remaining undefeated record this season – yet the hosts' tactical set-up ensured a party atmosphere at the Karnevalsverein (Carnival club) as they won Thursday's first leg 2-0.

Certainly, for the first 45 minutes at Mainz Arena, Urs Fischer's team looked the better organised, more effective outfit thanks to their 5-3-2 system with its low midfield block, and the advantages that this reaped against possession-based opponents.

In this article, UEFA Technical Observer Packie Bonner examines how the Mainz midfield unit initially got the better of Strasbourg's controlled passing style, as well as the subsequent structural change that enabled the French side to make better use of their possession.

As it happened: Mainz 2-0 Strasbourg

'Perfect' approach by hosts

"Mainz had the perfect structure to play against Strasbourg: 1-5-3-2, solid down the middle, forcing Strasbourg wide and waiting on a misplaced pass," said Bonner, and the first video illustrates how potent they were whenever Strasbourg lost the ball in midfield – or, in the case of the 11th-minute opening goal, lost a tackle.

The turnover takes place just inside the Mainz half and, from there, they exploit the space in front of Strasbourg's back four: Kaishu Sano wins the duel, sets off, plays a one-two in transition, then surges forward to score with a deflected shot. "Strasbourg were caught again on the counterattack after giving the ball away in midfield," added Bonner. "They pushed players forward but had only one holding pivot."

Conference League tactical analysis: Mainz 'direct and organised'

It was a clinical moment that typified Mainz's direct and aggressive approach, in what was their seventh straight European home win. It also showcased Sano, part of a midfield trio who did not just force Strasbourg out wide by making their team so difficult to play through but also kept shifting across to deny potential two v ones out wide. "Those three midfield players worked very hard to keep short distances between them," affirmed Bonner.

The same video highlights that the full-backs were also instrumental in jumping and pressing wide before looking to break quickly when the opportunity arose. It was a testament to their collective counterattacking – and to the counter-pressing that facilitated it – that Mainz had 18 goal attempts against a side with a 63% share of possession.

Strasbourg get a grip

For coach Fischer, the home team were "very good" in that first half, yet the second period witnessed more of the Strasbourg side with the competition's best passing accuracy after opposite number Gary O'Neil moved Ben Chilwell from his orthodox left-back berth to an inverted full-back position. The switch gave Racing an extra player in midfield, making them less vulnerable as well as better able to dominate the ball.

The impact is evident in the next video, including the sequence that leads to a scoring chance for Julio Enciso. With Strasbourg now creating opportunities in addition to limiting the Mainz game plan, the benefits were clear.

Conference League tactical analysis: Strasbourg tactical change

"With the extra player in midfield, they were not getting caught on the counterattack as much because they had more players around the ball to quickly counter-press," explained Bonner. "This stopped the flow of counterattacks and allowed them to create more going forward."

Another aspect of the adjustment was the understanding that left-midfielder Valentin Barco would drop out into the vacated space to get possession, thus permitting Chilwell to stay "in and high".

"It is interesting to focus on the structure of both teams and how one structure – for example, a possession-based one that's open to the counterattack – can allow another team to have success." Packie Bonner, UEFA Technical Observer

Coaching reflection: Adaptability is key

O'Neil's second-half alteration may not have directly affected the scoreline – with Barco twice denied by the woodwork – but it marked a change in momentum which gives Strasbourg hope for next week's second leg.

Winger Diego Moreira told Canal+: "Unfortunately, it took us a while to get into the game, but the coach said the right things at half-time. If we can play next week like we did in the second half, we can still do this."

For Packie Bonner, it also emphasised the adaptability of modern coaches who must be ready to modify their tactical set-ups according to the shifting patterns of a match: "Coaches must be able to tweak their system or completely overhaul it in order to tilt the playing field in favour of their team. If they can bring out the best of their individual players with a tactical change and affect the flow of a game, it's the sign of a top coach."

Capped 80 times by the Republic of Ireland, goalkeeper Bonner made close to 650 senior appearances for Celtic and won five Scottish titles. Since playing his final game in 1995, he has taken on a number of roles with the Football Association of Ireland, including a spell as technical director.