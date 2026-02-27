Conference League performance insights: Samsunspor's defensive masterclass

"Samsunspor just needed to keep a clean sheet to go through, and with their calmness, quality and experience, their two central defenders had total control over the game," notes UEFA Technical Observer Haakon Lunov.

Lunov is quick to emphasise Samsunspor’s defensive strength after the Turkish club consolidated a slender first-leg lead with a comfortable home win over Shkëndija in their knockout phase play-off decider.

This analysis by the UEFA game insights unit shows how Samsunspor’s superb penalty-box defending not only secured the necessary shut-out but provided the platform for Thorsten Fink’s team to go on and seal victory with four unanswered second-half goals.

As it happened: Samsunspor 4-0 Shkëndija

Defensive masterclass

In a tight opening period, Samsunspor centre-backs Rick van Drongelen and Ľubomír Šatka made the difference as their positional strength, decision-making, and ability to read the game broke down Shkëndija’s attacks.

"I have to give huge credit to the Samsunspor central defenders, two experienced guys who understand what this is about," Lunov says of the pair’s foundational display. "They are strong and make many correct decisions in the defensive transition phase, in established defence, and in defensive box play. The way they maintain tight pressure without getting outplayed in the box is of a high level. To keep a clean sheet over two legs is a strong achievement."

The 4-0 scoreline marked a fifth clean sheet in seven matches played together in this campaign for Šatka and Van Drongelen, who were aided by their full-backs’ recovery work and the discipline of midfield pivots Olivier Ntcham and Antoine Makoumbou. Šatka alone made nine ball recoveries to frustrate a Shkëndija side who improved on their showing in North Macedonia by pressing higher and adopting a more offensive approach, but who were still unable to make their offensive transitions count.

Conference League insights: Samsunspor's committed defending

The hosts' committed defending is the focus of the video above, with the sequence of play that culminates in Samsunspor’s 71st-minute goal for Cherif Ndiaye warranting close attention. In this clip, Samsunspor defend the transition in numbers, before centre-back Van Drongelen steps forward to help launch the counterattack in which the hosts flood forward to score thanks to clinical decisions and use of space.

Ndiaye’s strike realised new coach Fink’s wish for “very intelligent football", where "in the right moment we must score". Impressively, Van Drongelen claimed a pre-assist for the goal, after having joined the charge which left Shkëndija outnumbered.

Attackers in sync

The second theme to emerge from the tie was the combination play and clever movement of Samsunspor. As the accompanying video will illustrate, Samsunspor’s attacking strategy relied on relational play, especially down the right where full-back Zeki Yavru, winger Carlo Holse and right-sided centre-forward Ndiaye linked well.

The constant movements and changes of position from the likes of Holse made it very challenging for the Shkëndija midfielders, as the rotations disrupted the block organisation of Jeton Bekjiri’s visitors. The effect was to leave open a spare man whom Samsunspor increasingly located between the lines.

"Overall, there was a clear understanding of positional play as players moved inside the shape and created progressive passing lanes," noted UEFA Technical Observer Lunov. The third and fourth goals which clinched a 5-0 aggregate triumph were instances of Samsunspor playing through and behind the Shkëndija press and lines.

Conference League insights: Mouandilmadji adds to his tally

On this evidence, it is no fluke that Samsunspor possess the UEFA Conference League’s seven-goal top scorer in Marius Mouandilmadji – last week’s match-winner, whose two goals here showcased excellent movement in behind and finishing – as well as the competition’s leading supplier of assists in Holse.

"The strength of Samsunspor's central defensive partnership will be the foundation of how far they can go in the knockout phase." UEFA Technical Observer Haakon Lunov

Coaching reflection: Lunov on new manager bounce

"An experienced coach like Fink will not have made too many changes too quickly with this team. He will have seen, and tried to build on, their defensive quality as Samsunspor are one of the stronger teams in this phase of play in the competition [six goals conceded in eight games].

"At the same time, because Samsunspor have struggled in front of goal, he is probably trying to push some buttons to try to get a positive response. This match was something positive to build on for the attacking players and for Fink as he seeks to make his mark.

"Even though a coach wants to change or do a lot at the start of their reign, it’s the most experienced coaches – those capable of identifying and seeing through the process – that are most successful. They continuously push for development regardless of the win/lose/draw narrative, and not just for the first couple of games but for the long haul."